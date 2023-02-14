Reinhard Heydrich: The Man So Evil Hitler Called Him the Man With an Iron Heart

Bundesarchiv Bild 146-1969-054-16, Reinhard Heydrich Photo by commons.wikimedia

On a cold afternoon in January, 1942, in a cozy Berlin suburb, some of the world’s most notorious war criminals were meeting to discuss measures to address the Jewish population in Europe. Chairing the meeting was Reinhard Heydrich, a name which has passed into relative obscurity compared to the names of his contemporaries. Behind the walls of a nondescript German villa, evil men put their ideas and names to paper as they finalized the gruesome details of the Holocaust.

This meeting did not happen in a dungeon or an evil lab, it happened in the suburbs where pastries and coffee was surely served. To them, this was just another meeting, another conference. For men like Reinhard Heydrich planning to kill millions of people was just a day at the office. In fact, Heydrich has been identified by historians as possibly the worst of the worst for Nazi Germany. While many racist Nazi officers believed that Jews were inferior people and a problem for the nation, none of them were talking about mass extermination at the beginning. Those ideas were raised chiefly by Heydrich and sold to his surrounding superiors such as Himmler, Goring and Hitler himself.

Before the infamous Final Solution was drafted, many Nazis were simply content with deporting the Jewish population to undesirable conquered lands in the east and north but Heydrich convinced them all there was a more elegant and awful solution to their problem.

The man with the iron heart

Heydrich’s demeanor was so cold and calculating that it was even offputting to fellow Nazis. Can you imagine being so villainous that you could put a room full of high ranking Nazi officials on edge? That is exactly what Heydrich did. He was one of the highest ranking officials in the terrifying Nazi SS and was one of the people who organized the SS Einsatzgruppen which later morphed into the death squads that roamed Nazi controlled territory killing undesirables indiscriminately.

Adolf Hitler, the most notorious world leader to ever walk this Earth, called Reinhard Heydrich “the man with the iron heart”. Chilling.

Despite being one of the lead architects of some of the Nazi’s most awful decisions and deeds, Heydrich’s name does not come up in many conversations surrounding World War II. He pushed for the SS to become a death squad. He authored the Final Solution that kicked off the Holocaust. He convinced Hitler that killing the Jews was a better long term plan than deporting them. He helped plan Kristallnacht, the 1938 pogrom that foreshadowed Germany’s dark path. He helped plan the false flag attack at the Polish border that preempted Hitler’s invasion of the neighboring country starting WWII. So if Heydrich was behind many of Nazi Germany’s signature events, why was he forgotten?

Because, unlike many high ranking Nazi officials, he was assassinated in his prime. Six months after his conference in the Berlin suburbs in the winter of 1942, he was dead.

The iron heart stops ticking

On December 28th, 1941, two Czechoslovakian special agents parachuted into a small town in German occupied Czechoslovakia. Jan Kubiš and Jozef Gabčík had been tapped by the Czechoslovak government in exile to assassinate Reinard Heydrich and had spent the past few months in England being trained by British Special Forces specifically for this mission.

They laid low, monitoring German communications and movements, waiting for the perfect time to strike. That time came in May.

Hitler was transferring Heydrich to a new post in France to help crack down on the growing underground French resistance movement and summoned Heydrich to Berlin to discuss the move. Heydrich was in Prague at the time and was slated to drive from Prague to Berlin. This put Heydrich on a stretch of road that was home to hairpin turns — perfect ambush points.

Jan Kubiš and Jozef Gabčík chose their position carefully. It was a place where Heydrich’s car would have to slow to almost a complete stop as it rounded a sharp corner in a hilly area. They camped out and waited for Heydrich to arrive.

As planned, the Nazi Mercedes rounded the corner at an extremely low speed and the assassins struck. They tried to open fire with guns but they jammed so instead they tossed an improvised explosive which struck the rear tire of the car and exploded. The bomb tore into Heydrich’s side leaving him with wounds from which he did not recover.

A week later, on June 4th, 1942, Reinhard Heydrich died at the hands of the Czechoslovakian resistance fighters.

Legacy

Despite being killed in 1942, at the age of 38, Heydrich’s influence continued to course through the veins of Nazi Germany. The Czech resistance and the British military hoped that cutting down such a prominent figure would help turn Germany from Heydrich’s darkest visions. But, alas, that did not happen.

The Final Solution was still implemented. The SS continued to be a paramilitary death squad. The Holocaust still went on to kill millions of Jews. Except now, Heydrich largely escapes blame in the mind of the regular public.

Reinhard Heydrich was an evil man among evil men and he deserves to be blamed and called into account for his atrocities, even posthumously.