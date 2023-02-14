Reinhard Heydrich: The Man So Evil Hitler Called Him the Man With an Iron Heart

The Chronicles of Yesterday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoUAn_0kmrQ2q700
Bundesarchiv Bild 146-1969-054-16, Reinhard HeydrichPhoto bycommons.wikimedia

On a cold afternoon in January, 1942, in a cozy Berlin suburb, some of the world’s most notorious war criminals were meeting to discuss measures to address the Jewish population in Europe. Chairing the meeting was Reinhard Heydrich, a name which has passed into relative obscurity compared to the names of his contemporaries. Behind the walls of a nondescript German villa, evil men put their ideas and names to paper as they finalized the gruesome details of the Holocaust.

This meeting did not happen in a dungeon or an evil lab, it happened in the suburbs where pastries and coffee was surely served. To them, this was just another meeting, another conference. For men like Reinhard Heydrich planning to kill millions of people was just a day at the office. In fact, Heydrich has been identified by historians as possibly the worst of the worst for Nazi Germany. While many racist Nazi officers believed that Jews were inferior people and a problem for the nation, none of them were talking about mass extermination at the beginning. Those ideas were raised chiefly by Heydrich and sold to his surrounding superiors such as Himmler, Goring and Hitler himself.

Before the infamous Final Solution was drafted, many Nazis were simply content with deporting the Jewish population to undesirable conquered lands in the east and north but Heydrich convinced them all there was a more elegant and awful solution to their problem.

The man with the iron heart

Heydrich’s demeanor was so cold and calculating that it was even offputting to fellow Nazis. Can you imagine being so villainous that you could put a room full of high ranking Nazi officials on edge? That is exactly what Heydrich did. He was one of the highest ranking officials in the terrifying Nazi SS and was one of the people who organized the SS Einsatzgruppen which later morphed into the death squads that roamed Nazi controlled territory killing undesirables indiscriminately.

Adolf Hitler, the most notorious world leader to ever walk this Earth, called Reinhard Heydrich “the man with the iron heart”. Chilling.

Despite being one of the lead architects of some of the Nazi’s most awful decisions and deeds, Heydrich’s name does not come up in many conversations surrounding World War II. He pushed for the SS to become a death squad. He authored the Final Solution that kicked off the Holocaust. He convinced Hitler that killing the Jews was a better long term plan than deporting them. He helped plan Kristallnacht, the 1938 pogrom that foreshadowed Germany’s dark path. He helped plan the false flag attack at the Polish border that preempted Hitler’s invasion of the neighboring country starting WWII. So if Heydrich was behind many of Nazi Germany’s signature events, why was he forgotten?

Because, unlike many high ranking Nazi officials, he was assassinated in his prime. Six months after his conference in the Berlin suburbs in the winter of 1942, he was dead.

The iron heart stops ticking

On December 28th, 1941, two Czechoslovakian special agents parachuted into a small town in German occupied Czechoslovakia. Jan Kubiš and Jozef Gabčík had been tapped by the Czechoslovak government in exile to assassinate Reinard Heydrich and had spent the past few months in England being trained by British Special Forces specifically for this mission.

They laid low, monitoring German communications and movements, waiting for the perfect time to strike. That time came in May.

Hitler was transferring Heydrich to a new post in France to help crack down on the growing underground French resistance movement and summoned Heydrich to Berlin to discuss the move. Heydrich was in Prague at the time and was slated to drive from Prague to Berlin. This put Heydrich on a stretch of road that was home to hairpin turns — perfect ambush points.

Jan Kubiš and Jozef Gabčík chose their position carefully. It was a place where Heydrich’s car would have to slow to almost a complete stop as it rounded a sharp corner in a hilly area. They camped out and waited for Heydrich to arrive.

As planned, the Nazi Mercedes rounded the corner at an extremely low speed and the assassins struck. They tried to open fire with guns but they jammed so instead they tossed an improvised explosive which struck the rear tire of the car and exploded. The bomb tore into Heydrich’s side leaving him with wounds from which he did not recover.

A week later, on June 4th, 1942, Reinhard Heydrich died at the hands of the Czechoslovakian resistance fighters.

Legacy

Despite being killed in 1942, at the age of 38, Heydrich’s influence continued to course through the veins of Nazi Germany. The Czech resistance and the British military hoped that cutting down such a prominent figure would help turn Germany from Heydrich’s darkest visions. But, alas, that did not happen.

The Final Solution was still implemented. The SS continued to be a paramilitary death squad. The Holocaust still went on to kill millions of Jews. Except now, Heydrich largely escapes blame in the mind of the regular public.

Reinhard Heydrich was an evil man among evil men and he deserves to be blamed and called into account for his atrocities, even posthumously.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# World War II# Holocaust# Germany# People

Comments / 443

Published by

Hello, I am a young passionate blogger very curious about discovering old and modern facts. I generally write topics related to places, tech, facts, crypto, and a lot of others I am hoping for support from all the creators on my ongoing journey in Newsbreak.

N/A
4K followers

More from The Chronicles of Yesterday

Tales From the Past: Discovering the Origin Stories Behind Wild West Brothels

The Wild West became the West when women arrived. They established communities, challenged gender norms, and brought a sense of civility and compassion to the region, shaping its cultural landscape into what we know today.

Read full story
28 comments

Exploring the Controversial Reasons Behind Woodrow Wilson’s Non-Resignation

On 18th December 1915, the President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson, married Edith Bolling Galt. It was a second marriage for both of them — President Wilson had been widowed in August 1914, suffering severe depression as a result, and Edith had lost her first husband in 1908. She was 43 years old when she married the President, who was a few days short of his 59th birthday.

Read full story
10 comments

The Real Story of the Russian Sleep Experiment: What Is True and What Is Not?

When the researchers entered the chamber, they were confronted with an unimaginable scene of misery. The human subjects had peeled themselves apart. One was found dead and butchered. Others had flesh ripped off their chests and faces. Their bare bones were released through their fingertips. The scientists told themselves that this was not how the experiment was meant to go.

Read full story
22 comments

"The Beast of Buchenwald": The Nazi Soldier Who Went Beyond Cruelty

One of the Nazi dictatorship's most peculiar aspects was its apparent internal inconsistencies. They had no qualms about engaging in mass murder, genocide, or terrible, cruel medical experimentation. Still, they did have difficulties with the brutality that was out of line with their policies.

Read full story
1 comments

The Life and Crimes of Irma Grese, Nazi Psychopath and Torturer

Irma Grese, infamously known as the Hyena of Auschwitz, was executed at 22. One of the youngest female Nazis, Irma, was hanged by British Law throughout its history. Cruel and criminal-minded Grese started to work for money in the Nazi death camps. In 1943, she was 19 years old and highly harassed by the Hitler Government and found employment as a guard.

Read full story
99 comments

Unveiling the Horrors of the Holocaust: How Women Used Human Skin for Underwear

Nazi Women are rarely talked about when having a conversation about Nazis. Most of the women of the Nazi era are still unknown because the crimes committed by the men were much more horrendous and often overshadowed the ones committed by Nazi Women, but not in the case of Ilse Koch.

Read full story
262 comments

The Surprising Friendship Between Hitler and a Jewish Child

Hitler was so inundated with hatred that he etched his mark into the annals of history as one of the most challenging personalities to have ever lived. Having killed upwards of six million Jews in the Holocaust, Hitler committed one of the largest genocides in history.

Read full story
103 comments

Facts About Adolf Hilter’s Life

We don’t know much about Hitler's early life, do we? Well, this article will try to shed some light on what Hitler’s life was like until the end of the first world war.

Read full story
107 comments
New York City, NY

The Infamous 1978 Lufthansa Heist: How It All Unfolded

You've probably heard of it; the notorious 1978 Lufthansa Heist, the largest cash robbery in the United States at that time and a crime that forever changed the underworld of organized crime in New York City.

Read full story

Learn About the Diplomat Who Saved Thousands of Jews During the Holocaust

It's easy to feel helpless when faced with challenges that seem impossible to overcome. But Carl Lutz found a way to make a difference in the face of the horrors of World War II, saving thousands of lives without ever raising a finger.

Read full story
22 comments
New Windsor, NY

The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was Pointless

On February 15th, 1781, Washington and his men were hunkered down in a farmhouse in New Windsor. His group of aides-de-camp were busy, working until midnight on papers and letters for a meeting with the French.

Read full story
1 comments
Trenton, NJ

Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but Should

The painting “Washington Crossing Delaware” is one of the most iconic in American history, with good reason. It immortalizes Washington’s daring attack on British-aligned Hessian mercenary troops at Trenton, NJ, on Christmas night, 1776. And as you can see above, Washington is the clear focal point of the painting.

Read full story

The Incredible Story of Benjamin "Pap" Singleton and How He Led an Exodus West

If you had the opportunity to escape slavery, would you take it? What if there was a way to get thousands of people to safety? Benjamin 'Pap' Singleton did just that.

Read full story
56 comments

Inside the Minds of 1930s Germans: Unpacking Nazi Regime Opinion

The word “Nazi” has become interchangeable with “evil.” People tend to look back on this time in history with bewilderment (“How could something like this happen?”) and a sense of superiority towards the Germans (“They’re savages. Who could support such atrocities?”).

Read full story
30 comments

Learn About Emperor Aurelian - The Unsung Hero Who Saved the Roman Empire

You probably don't know who Emperor Aurelian is, but you should. He was one of the most important figures in Roman History, and he deserves to be remembered. Aurelian was born in the town of Sirmium in what is now Serbia in 214 AD. He was drafted into the army at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the cavalry commander. In 270 AD, he was appointed emperor by the troops after a series of chaotic civil wars.

Read full story
7 comments

A Look Into the Occult-Fascist Nexus Through History

There exists a strain of thought today, some of it in academia and political commentary, that historically links occult and New Age movements to fascism and rightwing extremism.

Read full story
9 comments

Republican Governors: The Dire Warning Sign for an Impending American Holocaust

It's no secret that things haven't been going well for the Republicans. From failing to repeal and replace Obamacare to their embarrassing tax plan, it seems the GOP is in trouble.

Read full story
1113 comments

Exploring the Complicated Legacy of Leni Riefenstahl

It's been more than 70 years since Leni Riefenstahl made Triumph of the Will, a Nazi propaganda film that glorified Adolf Hitler and his party. To this day, the film is considered one of the most effective pieces of propaganda ever created.

Read full story
8 comments

Exploring the Complex Question: Should Schools Teach Children to Be Grateful for White Supremacy?

I recently received criticism on one of my articles from a white woman who, although she claimed to recognize the "injustices" I criticized, still thought I should "practice gratitude."

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy