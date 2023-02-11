Facts About Adolf Hilter’s Life

Hitler- Mussolini Photo by commons.wikimedia

We don’t know much about Hitler's early life, do we? Well, this article will try to shed some light on what Hitler’s life was like until the end of the first world war.

Hitler carried a photograph of his mother to the war.

On April 20, 1889, Adolf Hitler was born at Braunau am Inn. His father, Alois Hitler, was a customs official and served as a bureaucrat in the old Austrian government. Hitler’s father usually stayed away from his home. He would spend long hours at work, followed by beers with his colleagues.

Hitler’s mother filled this void of fatherly affection. Hitler was close to his mother and even carried her photograph when he went to war in Vienna. When Hitler committed suicide in 1945, his mother's photo was still at his desk. We don’t know much about Hitler’s relationship with his siblings. Three of his siblings died as infants, and just one of Hitler’s many siblings survived into adulthood.

Hitler may have suffered physical abuse at the hands of his father.

Alois Hitler in his last years Photo by commons.wikimedia

Historians suspected that Hitler faced physical abuse at the hands of his father. These suspicions were confirmed in 2005 when two experts discovered journals belonging to Hitler’s sister. In one of the journals, his sister wrote,

“It was especially my brother Adolf who challenged my father to extreme harshness and got his sound thrashing every day… How often, on the other hand, did my mother cares for him and try to obtain with her kindness what the father could not succeed [in obtaining] with harshness!”.

Historians have drawn a connection between the treatment endured by Hitler as a young boy and his brutal actions later on.

Hitler wanted to become a priest.

Hitler wanted to become a Priest when he was a child. His Catholic mother and anticlerical father naturally impacted this choice. At eight, Hitler was a part of the church choir and received additional lessons to strengthen his singing skills.

Hitler only had one friend.

Hitler’s personality was withdrawn as a child, and he often kept to himself. He only had one childhood friend named “August Kuzibeck.” The two met when they were 15. However, Hitler never treated his only friend with much care or consideration. August Kuzibeck wrote a book titled “The Young Hitler I knew” in his book, he explains the dynamic of his friendship with Hitler. He explains Hitler as bossy and dominating.

Hitler was on the streets after his mother’s death.

Hitler’s mother died of breast cancer in 1907 when he was 18. His mother’s death left him distraught. His mother was his sole supporter. Hitler’s mother validated Hitler’s interest in arts and supported him in his dream to pursue arts at the Viennese Academy of Art.

However, Hitler was turned down by the Academy after a series of tests. One of the examiners remarked that Hitler found it challenging to draw people. Hitler applied to the Academy twice and was rejected both times. After his mother’s death and rejection from the Academy, Hitler spent about four years on the streets. He sold his artwork for money and did manual work here and there to survive.

Hitler survived by selling his artwork.

Hitler did not do well at school, so his professional pursuits were limited. It is also said that this was one of the reasons for the clash between Hitler and his father. Hitler’s father wanted him to pursue a bureaucratic career like him. During his time on the streets, he was starved and freezing, and whenever he managed to sell a painting, he would occasionally spend a night in a men’s hostel.

Hitler later moved into a public dormitory for men, where he spent about three years until he received money from his father’s inheritance. He then moved to Munich in search of a better life. This was shortly before world war I broke out. Hitler petitioned before the Bavarian king to volunteer in the infantry regiment of the forces. Hitler was eventually deployed to Belgium in 1914.

Hitler was temporarily blinded during world war I.

As per reports, Hitler had temporary blindness during world war I. This was during a mustard gas attack on October 15, 1918, at his camp. He was subsequently hospitalized in Pasewalk, Germany. While being hospitalized, Hitler received news of Germany’s defeat. This was when he said it felt like he had a “second temporary blindness.”

The mustard gas attacks were also the reason behind his signature moustache. Hitler had a full moustache before world war I. However, as a caution against the gas attacks, soldiers were given respiratory masks. These respiratory masks worked by keeping out the poisonous gas. To create a complete air block, Hitler was required to get rid of his long moustache and trim a new style that allowed him to survive the gas attacks.

He was nicknamed after one of his favourite tunes.

“When you wish upon a star” is a popular tune; Hitler even liked it! He would often relax by whistling tunes; a popular one for him was “when you wish upon a star.” Reports state that he often entertained his guests by whistling tunes when happy. “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf” is also said to be among Hitler’s favourite songs. This tune also earned him the nickname “the wolf.”