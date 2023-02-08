Inside the Minds of 1930s Germans: Unpacking Nazi Regime Opinion

Photo by commons.wikimedia

The word “Nazi” has become interchangeable with “evil.” People tend to look back on this time in history with bewilderment (“How could something like this happen?”) and a sense of superiority towards the Germans (“They’re savages. Who could support such atrocities?”).

It’s easy to imagine what side of history you would have fallen on. The good side.

But what did the actual Germans feel and think as they watched Hitler rise to power? Were they all evil? Were they all brainwashed? Were they all so different from us?

Let’s ask Elisabeth

Elisabeth Gebensleben was a woman who was born and raised in the German town of Braunschweig. This is where she married a man named Karl and where she raised her children — a daughter, Irmgard, and a son, Eberhard.

In 1920, 13-year old Irmgard moved to the Netherlands. Nine years later, just as the Nazis were coming to power in her home country, she married a Dutchman and started her own family. Irmgard spent the next decade in the Netherlands, frantically exchanging letters with her family members who were still in Germany.

The letters, discovered and published in a book years later by Irmgard’s descendants, provide an intimate look at a family torn by war, death, loss, chaos, and uncertainty.

They also show a family of Nazi sympathizers.

The bulk of the letters were exchanged between Irmgard, and her mother Elisabeth. In the early 1930s, before the war, and before the Holocaust, what did Elisabeth have to say about Hitler’s regime?

Make Germany Great Again

Germany had suffered a soul-crushing defeat in World War I (WWI). The German people felt humiliated and wronged.

More pressingly, they were struggling economically . The inflation was so bad in the 1920s, the money you needed to buy a suit tie in the morning could only get you a loaf of bread in the evening. People were starving, hopeless, and angry.

And their anger took a peculiar form. Not only were they wronged — they were wronged by “lesser people.”

Hitler tapped into all of this heavy emotion. He promised both prosperity to the pure, beautiful, special German nation — and punishment to those who were trying to destroy it.

Elisabeth, like many other of her contemporaries, believed the Nazi regime would restore Germany to its former greatness. In one of her letters to Irmgard, she said:

“How they have restored faith in Germany and in the ultimate triumph of the true German that we have in our blood!”

The Communist Threat

Communism has had quite a spell on the Western world. Just like today, a century ago people would be horror-struck at the mere mention of it.

Sources say that the Communist threat was seen as “an omnipresent force with the power to completely annihilate the German nation.”

People needed to be kept safe from it. They needed firm, decisive, aggressive action against it. To quote another one of Elisabeth’s letters:

“Every last man is needed to hold the line against Communism.”

This is what Hitler promised — and what the German population trusted his party to do.

The Jewish Question

Several years before concentration camps turned millions of Jewish, Romani, disabled, and scapegoated people into smoke, a methodical campaign of increasing violence against Jews was launched in Germany.

A common question — and maybe, the most important question of all — is, did the majority of German people know and care about the fate of their Jewish neighbors?

Some Germans took joy in the persecution. Others helped, putting their own lives at risk. But what about those in the middle — the vast majority?

Elisabeth can shed some light here too.

When her daughter, Irmgard, expressed concern about the increasing rumors about Nazi brutality against Jews, Elisabeth downplayed them as “distorted reports,” “the work of provocateurs,” and “simply absurd.”

In response to people smashing up all the Jewish shops, Elisabeth said this was an “unfortunate excess” but it was “dumb kids” who did it.

When the violence and persecution reached levels that could no longer be denied, Elisabeth called it an inevitable response to “the damage their kind have caused.”

In not a single one of the hundreds of letters Elisabeth wrote to her daughter did she describe this racial violence as “wrong.” Only as either “exaggerated in reports” or as “deserved.”

Elisabeth’s letters to Irmgard from the early 1920s — before Hitler seized power — already contained clear signs of Anti-Semitism. In the 1930s, emboldened by the regime in power, these sentiments took on a politicized, aggressive, and self-righteous form.

Were they all fanatics?

While Elisabeth was celebrating Nazism, her husband, Karl, was much more moderate. He was also a Nazi sympathizer but remained skeptical of Hitler’s “grand promises of national salvation.”

A similar example was seen in the religious German Protestant circles. Many welcomed the Nazi regime as a prospect of “national renewal” and a return to “a genuine state.”

They were especially excited in their belief that Nazism would bring back the conservative values of family and faith into public life.

There were some concerns. Some worried that the Nazi regime could “corrupt the gospel” and many, like Karl Gebensleben, were able to look at Hitler’s policies with critical thought. And, like Karl Gebensleben, many of them formally supported Nazism.

Still, the vast majority of German Christians embraced the Nazi ideology and relied on traditional interpretations of religious scriptures to support their anti-Semitic prejudices.

Time did tell

The 1930s were promising for the average German. The country was on the rise, the enemies were being dealt with, people like Elisabeth felt justified in their long-held beliefs and grievances.

We all know how things unfolded later on a larger scale. But how did they unfold for Elisabeth and her family?

Neither Elisabeth nor Karl lived to witness World War II (WWII) or see the fall of Hitler. They fell ill and died, in 1936 and 1937. Irmgard continued her correspondence with her grandmother, Minna, and her brother, Eberhard. Throughout WWII, the letters became shorter, grimmer, less focused on politics and ideologies, and more focused on immediate survival.

Eberhard, who had joined the Nazi Army with complete devotion and enthusiasm, had suffered a complete emotional collapse by the time he died. He fought on both the East and the West Front and witnessed the atrocities against Jews. He suffered both physical injuries and a nervous breakdown, resulting in a long stay at a military hospital. He fell in love with a half-Jewish woman but was repeatedly denied the right to marry her. He died on the front in 1944, depressed, disillusioned, and in complete despair.

Eberhard’s Nazi-sympathizing parents were not alive to see his tragic end.

But if they were warned back in the 1930s about how things could turn out, would they have changed anything?

The answer is, most likely, no.

They saw themselves as the victims, not the aggressors. They saw Nazism as a powerful movement resisting the political Left and protecting the German people from all its evils. They thought all the violence was justified and done for their protection.

Even the ones who could see through Hitler’s grandeur or disagreed with some of his rhetoric still embraced his regime.

The mentality of the average 1930s German can probably be described best by a quote from Peter Fritzsche — the man who translated Elisabeth and Irmgard’s letters into English:

“You could live happily in the Third Reich without having to love the Nazis.”

