Learn About Emperor Aurelian - The Unsung Hero Who Saved the Roman Empire

Introduction

You probably don't know who Emperor Aurelian is, but you should. He was one of the most important figures in Roman History, and he deserves to be remembered.

Aurelian was born in the town of Sirmium in what is now Serbia in 214 AD. He was drafted into the army at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the cavalry commander. In 270 AD, he was appointed emperor by the troops after a series of chaotic civil wars.

Several military successes marked Aurelian's reign, but his biggest accomplishment was restoring stability to the Roman Empire. He defeated the Palmyrene Empire, a powerful rival kingdom threatening Rome for years. Aurelian's victory over the Palmyrenes ended more than two centuries of civil war and saved the Roman Empire from collapse.

Despite his accomplishments, Aurelian is not well-known today. But he deserves to be remembered for his heroism and contributions to Roman History.

Who Was Emperor Aurelian?

He was the emperor who saved the Roman Empire.

No, really. Emperor Aurelian is one of the most unsung heroes in History. He came to power at a time when the Roman Empire was crumbling, and he managed to stabilize and expand it.

Aurelian was a brilliant general and an even better administrator. He was also a fair and just ruler, which won the people's support. He restored order to a broken empire and ushered in a new golden age for Rome.

Achievements of Emperor Aurelian

Emperor Aurelian is one of Roman's most impressive and underrated emperors. He effectively stabilized and revived the Roman Empire during great turmoil. Some of his most remarkable achievements include:

Reviving the Roman Empire after it had fallen into disarray

Putting an end to the "year of the five emperors" and establishing a strict imperial rule

Defeating the Alamanni and restoring Roman borders

Suppressing the Gallic uprising

Reestablishing diplomatic relations with Persia

How Did Aurelian Save the Roman Empire?

Emperor Aurelian is one of the most underrated and unsung heroes in History. He's the man who saved the Roman Empire from destruction and paved the way for its resurgence.

How did he do it? Aurelian was an incredibly effective military leader and strategist. He restored order to a chaotic empire and crushed all the internal and external threats besieging it. He also rebuilt Rome, creating new defences and restoring its former glory.

In short, Aurelian was a brilliant emperor who saved the Roman Empire from ruin. He is a hero that deserves to be remembered and celebrated.

The Legacy of Emperor Aurelian

Emperor Aurelian is often remembered as one of the greatest of all Roman Emperors, credited with saving Rome from certain destruction. His remarkable accomplishments would later become known as the "Aurelian Revolution" and included:

Instituting sweeping reforms.

Forming strong alliances with foreign powers.

Winning numerous battles to restore Roman territory.

His legacy remains today; part of his revolution saw him introduce many calculated fiscal reforms, which helped stabilize the economy and secured the Empire's future. He was also responsible for several successful public works projects, such as developing new public parks and important public buildings in Rome.

Overall, Emperor Aurelian is an example of a great ruler who worked to his full capacity to protect his people from invaders and to help them rediscover prosperity and strength. His legacy should be remembered by all who consider themselves 'Roman' today.

Why does History forget Emperor Aurelian?

So why is Aurelian not discussed much outside of academic circles, and why does History still forget him? There are several possibilities. One was that the Roman people felt that their Empire had been sufficiently reformed by Aurelian and his successors and did not feel the need to glorify the man who started it all.

Another reason may be because Aurelian was a man of action, a soldier, and not a politician. He was more focused on putting down rebellions than on public relations. This lack of political savvy resulted in him leaving behind few written accounts of his life or achievements—and with fewer records in existence, it's no surprise that Aurelian has been overlooked throughout the centuries.

Finally, it may also have something to do with the fact that the Roman Empire had already reached its height by the time Aurelian took power. By this time, strong institutions were already in place that could continue to provide stability for centuries to come - so much so that even great leaders such as Aurelian had become forgotten heroes.

How to Remember the Legacy of Emperor Aurelian

Remembering the legacy of Emperor Aurelian is important if we want to learn from his lessons and understand the importance of selfless leadership. He may not have been the most popular or celebrated emperor, but he should be remembered and honoured for his immense contributions to saving the Roman Empire.

We can remember Aurelian by sharing his story with others and educating ourselves on the specifics of his accomplishments. We can also explore literature that references him, such as histories and biographies, to gain insight into his life. And lastly, we can create art to immortalize this great leader and all he achieved during his reign.

By keeping the memory of Emperor Aurelian alive, we ensure that History remembers him, honours him, and celebrates him for all that he did for Rome—the Unsung Hero who saved the Roman Empire!

Conclusion

In Aurelian, the Roman Empire had a leader who was highly competent and effective and had the rarest of qualities: the ability to inspire others with his personal story and deeds. Aurelian saved Rome from destruction and restored its confidence and pride.

He is an excellent example of how a leader should act in times of crisis and turmoil. Aurelian's legacy is one of determination, courage, and resilience in the face of overwhelming odds. He is an admirable figure whose story deserves to be more widely known.