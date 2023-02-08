A Look Into the Occult-Fascist Nexus Through History

The Chronicles of Yesterday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxCLG_0kgOIH8s00
Victoria Woodhull speaking before a congressional committee in 1871Photo bycommons.wikimedia

There exists a strain of thought today, some of it in academia and political commentary, that historically links occult and New Age movements to fascism and rightwing extremism.

Even if one writes with critical sympathy on occultism, as I do, its diffuse history and influence — intellectually, spiritually, socially, and in literature — is difficult to capture. Excellent historians, including my colleagues Richard Smoley and Gary Lachman, spend years probing the byways.

There exists no easily summarized connection between occultism and politics. This is because, among other things, there exists no unitary cultural and historical definition of outsider spirituality, much less its sprawling impact.

Even seemingly familiar terms (e.g., “Theosophy,” “Ascended Masters,” “Rosicrucians,” “Freemasons”) are laden with encyclopedic complexities and mean different things to different users and practitioners. However, there are major historical currents often neglected.

Unsurprisingly, a strain of occult influence historically appears in movements considered both regressive and progressive, with no definitive plurality.

Yet an occult-rightwing connection is widely heard about. Indeed, a recently revived trend within academia exists to ascribe “green” and occult roots to the ultimate expression of corrupted power: Nazism. I have always found the Nazi-occult connection, as depicted in both popular and scholarly literature, including Eric Kurland er’s celebrated Hitler’s Monsters (2017), fairly loose and overstated. Indeed, there existed no constancy, aside from race hatred, within Nazi ideology; wide-ranging symbolical and historical material was embraced, copied, discarded, and contradicted in the same way that, as I write these words, there is no core ideology to Trumpism (other than anti-immigration). Is Trumpism the “result” of the Christian right? Or of Christianity in general? The insipid dramas of QAnon, while popular on some New Age margins, are expressions of longstanding persecutory canards directed against accused occultists, reimagined today as “Satanists” or “groomers.”

As I argue in my 2009 Occult America, Europe was suffused with competing ideologies in the early twentieth century, and the impact of an occult revival appeared almost everywhere, including in the germination of abstract art, which I explore in the introduction to the 2020 reissue of the 1905 Theosophical text Thought Forms. Gandhi spoke bluntly and frequently of how the occult movement Theosophy positively impacted his early career and instigated his earliest philosophy of religious and national universality. Theosophy’s second-generation leader Annie Besant (1847–1933), herself a progressive reformer and anti-colonialism activist, arguably bestowed on Gandhi the honorific title, mahatma or “great soul,” by which he became known worldwide. (There are competing claims around this, with credit sometimes going to poet Rabindranath Tagore. I am relying on scholar of religion Arthur H. Nethercot’s biography, The Last Four Lives of Annie Besant, University of Chicago Press, 1963.)

It is important not to accept unchallenged a point of view that reflects current scholarly temperament rather than settled historicism. Factors driving the occult-fascist connection include, on the part of most writers, speakers, and attendant media, cultural affinities, personal tastes, and under- or unfamiliarity. This produces proclamations.

I am hardly saying there is no connection between occultism and fascism or ultra-nationalism. The sympathetic critic — myself included — must never yield to the pitfall of propagating a defence for the sake of perfumery; the full picture must be considered. Hence, I have written extensively about the occultic “Silver Shirts” — America’s first Neo-Nazi order — and other nativist-esoteric movements, including the prosperity sect the Mighty “I Am.” I have explored how early twentieth-century proto-fascist activities seized upon and pirated esoteric ideas and symbols, including the Vedic swastika, from Madam HP Blavatsky’s 1888 opus, The Secret Doctrine. (I consider the latter in detail in Occult America.) That Donald Trump has a favourite book in the self-help classic The Power of Positive Thinking keeps me up at night, as it should.

And there are, of course, wide-ranging counter-examples, such as connections between Spiritualism and suffragism, New Thought and democratic socialism, Freemasonry and abolitionism, Romantic-era Satanism and feminism, and Theosophy and the Indian independence movement, as alluded. Modern witchcraft is the most female-positive and environmentally aware spiritual direction in the world today.

Movements that foster spiritually emancipatory attitudes often produce socially liberatory counterparts. By contrast, activities that idealize “lost” or “hidden” traditions can also disregard precious modern values, including democratic liberalism.

But to conclude that a rightwing connection is foundational to or defining occultism’s political influence is to proffer a preconceived thesis, which finds ready confirmation in anecdote. This approach can produce entire books, all the more so podcasts and videos. But this outlook is underdeveloped and offers what we need decidedly less of today in academia, journalism, and commentary: an exciting thesis that reduces a complex wave of history to a neatly knotted string.

