Republican Governors: The Dire Warning Sign for an Impending American Holocaust

The Chronicles of Yesterday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xSft_0kfE3bWX00
Deb Haaland touring the US Holocaust MuseumPhoto bycommons.wikimedia

Introduction

It's no secret that things haven't been going well for the Republicans. From failing to repeal and replace Obamacare to their embarrassing tax plan, it seems the GOP is in trouble.

But there's one issue that should be giving all Republicans—and all Americans—pause: the rise of Republican governors.

You see, Republican governors have always been a bad sign for the future of the United States. They're the ones who preside over state-level policies that often foreshadow an impending American holocaust.

As troubling as things may seem right now, we need to be paying attention to the actions of our Republican governors. We could be in for a very dark future if we don't.

What Does It Mean to Have a Republican Governor?

To put it bluntly: a Republican governor is a warning sign for an impending American Holocaust.

Don't believe us? Let's take a look at the facts. Republican governors are against social safety nets. They favor slashing budgets, which will devastate the poorest and most vulnerable Americans. They're opposed to gun control, climate change action and healthcare reform. And they've shown time and again that they're more interested in partisan politics than governing in the best interests of their citizens.

In short: a Republican governor spells disaster for the American people. And if you don't want to see your friends, family and neighbors suffer, you'd do well to vote them out of office this November.

What Is the Historical Context of Republican Governors?

It's not alarmist to say that the election of Republican governors is a dire warning sign for an impending American Holocaust.

The Republican Party has a long and bloody history of supporting fascism and white supremacy. Governors like Mississippi's Phil Bryant and Kentucky's Matt Bevin have a clear track record of racism, homophobia, and bigotry.

These governors are implementing policies that target marginalized communities and pave the way for violence and hate crimes. The election of Trump has given these governors the green light to implement their twisted agenda, and we can only expect worse things to come.

Who Are the Current Republican Governors in the U.S.?

There are currently 26 Republican governors in the United States. These governors hold a wide range of extreme conservative views on critical issues, including healthcare, women's reproductive rights, gun control, and climate change.

Many governors are currently implementing deeply harmful policies that will have disastrous consequences for their constituents. For example, the Republican governor of Texas refuses to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, which will leave millions of people without healthcare. And the Republican governor of Wisconsin is attempting to strip away funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides critical healthcare services to low-income women and families.

If these governors continue to be elected into office, they will pave the way for an impending American holocaust.

What Do Republican Governors Represent in 2020?

You might be wondering: what do Republican Governors represent in 2020? The answer is a dire warning sign for an impending American holocaust.

Not only do these governors represent conservative values and policy choices, but they have also been linked to fueling far-right extremist movements. These movements are often characterized by xenophobia, racism and white nationalism. Moreover, Republican governors have been responsible for suppressing voting rights, which many argue strips people of their freedom of choice when choosing the government that best represents their needs and values.

The presence of Republican governors is not only foreshadowing the potential for an American holocaust, but it’s also stripping citizens of their right to choose how they want to be governed. The election results will give us a better idea of how far these extremist ideologies can go if left unchecked — but this is a sign we should all take seriously.

The Warning Signs of an American Holocaust

Second, Republican governors have been actively denying the severity of the situation, even as cases and deaths continue to rise exponentially. The denial of facts and the refusal to recognize scientific reality has been well-documented by experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has warned that a “second wave” of the virus is looming.

Yet the rhetoric coming from Republican governors is still shockingly out of touch with reality. With comments like “we are going to get through this” and “just hang in there,” these governors are sending a message that it’s okay to ignore safety protocols and to deny the seriousness of this crisis.

The implicit message in their words is clear: life will soon be back to normal, and we don't need to take extraordinary measures or make any hard decisions right now. This dangerous attitude sends a message that it's alright not to take this pandemic seriously—and this could be the first warning sign of an impending American holocaust.

How to Stop an Impending American Holocaust

If the pattern of Republican Governors continues, it will undoubtedly lead to an impending American holocaust. If we don’t act quickly to reverse this trend, the consequences could be catastrophic.

But how can we stop something of this magnitude and scale? It’s not easy, but here are a few key action items that can help:

  • First, donate money to organizations that are working to oppose Republican Governors.
  • Second, talk to your friends and family about the dangers of Republican Governance and make sure they are registered to vote.
  • Third, exercise your constitutional right to vote in elections and spread the word about voting rights for others.
  • Finally, volunteer with groups in your local community that teach people about their rights and work towards finding viable solutions for issues like poverty and inequality.

By engaging in these activities, we can all work together to stop an impending American holocaust before it is too late.

Conclusion

What we are seeing with the election of these governors is a dire warning sign for an impending American Holocaust. As these governors are put into office, we see the groundwork for wide-scale genocide against minority groups in America. We mustn't sit idly by and allow this to happen. We must stand up and fight against these injustices.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Republican# American Holocaust# US# US News# Republican Governance

Comments / 1109

Published by

Hello, I am a young passionate blogger very curious about discovering old and modern facts. I generally write topics related to places, tech, facts, crypto, and a lot of others I am hoping for support from all the creators on my ongoing journey in Newsbreak.

N/A
3K followers

More from The Chronicles of Yesterday

Unveiling the Horrors of the Holocaust: How Women Used Human Skin for Underwear

Nazi Women are rarely talked about when having a conversation about Nazis. Most of the women of the Nazi era are still unknown because the crimes committed by the men were much more horrendous and often overshadowed the ones committed by Nazi Women, but not in the case of Ilse Koch.

Read full story

The Surprising Friendship Between Hitler and a Jewish Child

Hitler was so inundated with hatred that he etched his mark into the annals of history as one of the most challenging personalities to have ever lived. Having killed upwards of six million Jews in the Holocaust, Hitler committed one of the largest genocides in history.

Read full story
52 comments

Facts About Adolf Hilter’s Life

We don’t know much about Hitler's early life, do we? Well, this article will try to shed some light on what Hitler’s life was like until the end of the first world war.

Read full story
35 comments
New York City, NY

The Infamous 1978 Lufthansa Heist: How It All Unfolded

You've probably heard of it; the notorious 1978 Lufthansa Heist, the largest cash robbery in the United States at that time and a crime that forever changed the underworld of organized crime in New York City.

Read full story

Learn About the Diplomat Who Saved Thousands of Jews During the Holocaust

It's easy to feel helpless when faced with challenges that seem impossible to overcome. But Carl Lutz found a way to make a difference in the face of the horrors of World War II, saving thousands of lives without ever raising a finger.

Read full story
11 comments
New Windsor, NY

The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was Pointless

On February 15th, 1781, Washington and his men were hunkered down in a farmhouse in New Windsor. His group of aides-de-camp were busy, working until midnight on papers and letters for a meeting with the French.

Read full story
1 comments
Trenton, NJ

Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but Should

The painting “Washington Crossing Delaware” is one of the most iconic in American history, with good reason. It immortalizes Washington’s daring attack on British-aligned Hessian mercenary troops at Trenton, NJ, on Christmas night, 1776. And as you can see above, Washington is the clear focal point of the painting.

Read full story

The Incredible Story of Benjamin "Pap" Singleton and How He Led an Exodus West

If you had the opportunity to escape slavery, would you take it? What if there was a way to get thousands of people to safety? Benjamin 'Pap' Singleton did just that.

Read full story
47 comments

Inside the Minds of 1930s Germans: Unpacking Nazi Regime Opinion

The word “Nazi” has become interchangeable with “evil.” People tend to look back on this time in history with bewilderment (“How could something like this happen?”) and a sense of superiority towards the Germans (“They’re savages. Who could support such atrocities?”).

Read full story
30 comments

Learn About Emperor Aurelian - The Unsung Hero Who Saved the Roman Empire

You probably don't know who Emperor Aurelian is, but you should. He was one of the most important figures in Roman History, and he deserves to be remembered. Aurelian was born in the town of Sirmium in what is now Serbia in 214 AD. He was drafted into the army at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the cavalry commander. In 270 AD, he was appointed emperor by the troops after a series of chaotic civil wars.

Read full story
7 comments

A Look Into the Occult-Fascist Nexus Through History

There exists a strain of thought today, some of it in academia and political commentary, that historically links occult and New Age movements to fascism and rightwing extremism.

Read full story
9 comments

Exploring the Complicated Legacy of Leni Riefenstahl

It's been more than 70 years since Leni Riefenstahl made Triumph of the Will, a Nazi propaganda film that glorified Adolf Hitler and his party. To this day, the film is considered one of the most effective pieces of propaganda ever created.

Read full story
6 comments

Exploring the Complex Question: Should Schools Teach Children to Be Grateful for White Supremacy?

I recently received criticism on one of my articles from a white woman who, although she claimed to recognize the "injustices" I criticized, still thought I should "practice gratitude."

Read full story
7 comments

The Horrific Reign of Josef Blösche: The Nazi Frankenstein

As the war raged on, the Nazis needed new ways to kill the Jews. They were running out of bullets, and the gas chambers were overflowing. So they turned to Josef Blösche — The Nazi Frankenstein.

Read full story
88 comments

Debunking The Myths: What You Didn't Know About The American Civil War

It's likely difficult for many of us — and nearly impossible for younger generations — to imagine a world without air conditioning, refrigeration, and amply-filled grocery stores, which is nothing to say of a life without the internet, smartphones, and Amazon.

Read full story
325 comments

A Closer Look: The History Behind Drug Use in Nazi Germany

In an explosive blockbuster, facts about the use of the long-rumored narcotic by others in the Nazi dictatorship were revealed by mining the medical records of Adolf Hitler’s physician, among many other sources.

Read full story
85 comments

Uncovering the Hidden World of Medieval Jesters

The world of medieval jesters is shrouded in mystery and intrigue, with a rich and complex history that has been largely forgotten and overlooked. Jesters were an integral part of court life in the Middle Ages, and their influence can still be seen in modern-day entertainment. In this blog article, we uncover the hidden world of medieval jesters and explore their history, role in medieval times, and presence in modern-day culture.

Read full story
17 comments
Arkansas State

Exploring Tom Cotton's Controversial Remarks on Slavery: The Necessary Evil of White Supremacy

Tom Cotton, a US Senator from Arkansas, has been making headlines lately due to his controversial remarks on slavery. His remarks have sparked heated debates among Americans, with some believing that slavery was necessary and others calling it evil. In this article, we will explore the necessary evil of white supremacy, Tom Cotton's GOP bill on slavery, Seth Meyers' first pitch, and how we can correct the 1619 falsehoods.

Read full story
606 comments

Revisiting the Historic Duel Fought Between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr

On 11th July 1804, Alexander Hamilton was fatally wounded in a duel fought against Aaron Burr, then Vice-President of the United States of America. Hamilton was one of the United States' founding fathers, but unlike George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson, he never became President.

Read full story
47 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy