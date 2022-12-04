Cleveland, TN

Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"

Charleston News Break

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXIqa_0jWNyUph00
Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post.

According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.

Cleveland Detective Bobby Ruth went to social media, requesting assistance in identifying a person of interest that allegedly took a package off a Mouse Creek Road porch. In a Facebook post, he explains that "Gifts are for giving, not taking" following a rhyme, "Pretty gifts wrapped up with bows...Porch packages and off they go".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLubG_0jWNyUph00
The alleged "Pirate Ship" used in the alleged incident that took place on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media page.

The photos show a "Pirate Ship", better known as a sedan, and a person carrying the package away from the home. If you happen to recognize the vehicle and - or the person, please reach out to Ruth at 423-790-7994 or send an email to bruth@clevelantn.gov. (#poetdidntknowit #cleveland #clevelandpolice #clevelandtnpolicedepartment)

"The wise man accepts his pain, endures it, but does not add to it".

-Marcus Aurelius

In other news, Monday is December 5th and also known as "International Volunteer Day". It is also marks the first day of "Human Rights" week. The day celebrates the tireless efforts of volunteers across the world. This puts me in mind of our wonderful Recreation Board who all put in long hours decorating, planning, collecting and so much more. We could never thank them enough for the efforts they make to make Charleston a happy and joyful place to live and - or visit.

There are many organizations and - or charitable projects that could not be accomplished without the help of so many who generously volunteer the most important asset we'll ever hold...time. Personal talents and expertise are needed in the face of changing lives within a community. Volunteers of all kind, seem to help make the world a better place.

Consider reaching out to different organizations and - or charities, as your skillset could be in high demand. There is so many in the area including a food pantry in Calhoun, TN. We have listed some contact information for your consideration:

Charleston Recreation Board Chair Matt Wiley - (423)790-2940

Hiwassee River Heritage Center's Melissa Woody - (423)472-6587

Charleston Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins - (423)336-1483

Charleston Calhoun United Fund's James Carman - (423)336-3838

Calhoun Methodist Food Pantry's Barbara Lane - (423)336-2484

Thank you to anyone who has volunteered their time, our most important resource. Let's remember to honor them on Monday, December 5th (International Volunteer Day). We love our volunteers.

"Do [not] be selfish...do [not] try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves".

-Philippians

Charleston's "Rockin' Nutrition" has released their winter hours. Beginning immediately, they will be open Monday - Friday from 6:30am - 5pm and from 9am - 2pm on Saturdays. They will be closed on Sundays. Let us remember to support our local businesses. (#rockinnutrition #charleston #charlestontn #charlestontennessee #rockingnutrition)

Don't forget to mark your calendars for December 5th, as its not only International Volunteer Day. If you recall, JNK Farm will be having a huge sale from 4pm - 7pm on Monday. This will be the last time you can shop with them in 2022 and they are pulling out all the stops. This Christmas Sale is in-store only and includes 50 percent off all home decor and 20 percent off all apparel. In fact, the only thing not on sale is their Home Fragrance line. Consider going to enjoy these major deals on their remaining inventory. You may not want to miss it, so gather your friends and go help support local businesses. (#jnkfarm #clevelandtennessee #clevelandtn #cleveland #boutiqueshopping)

The last scheduled item for today's column is another reminder for December 5th. On that Monday, the Cleveland Pops will be performing at Bradley Central High School. The show is planned to begin at 7pm. If you haven't seen their shows, they are said to be always delightful. (#bchs #clevelandpops #bradleycentrel #bradleycentrelhighschool)

"You do [not] want the end to come and...wish [you] loved more...smelled more roase...you have to do that now".

-Woody Allen

Consider supporting us by registering for News Break. Once registration is complete, you may Comment on, Like, Follow and - or Share these pieces and by doing so you are supporting the cause. When you Follow "Charleston News Break", you will be notified when new material comes available.

If you would like to nominate a business for a Spotlight piece or just have a question in general, you may contact Charleston News Break at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com.

Thank you for reading and have a great evening.

"Religion makes rules; Christ sets free...promoting the idea that religion weighs us down with rules, but Christ sets us free from rules. Is that really true .?.?.?. [John] Jesus not only freed the woman from her past sin, he also gave her direction on how to stay free in the future. [He] frees every...sinner in the same way...[James] keeping religion pure means there are rules to be followed...in every home, school, church, or workplace...laws have been established and are being obeyed...a better way to word [the phrase] the religion of Christ has rules that set us free...True freedom comes when we stop sinning and start serving".

-Emery Hershberger

Credits:

Cleveland TN Police Department, JNK Farm, Rockin' Nutrition, Bobby Ruth, Campaign Connection, Joseph Lew, facebook.com, Sindy Kiehl, Gloria McKinney, Charleston TN Post Office, Charleston Community, Sammy Shelton, Marcus Aurelius, International Volunteer Day, Art Is Here Partnership Newsletter, Holy Bible, Woody Allen, Art & Literature, Emery Hershberger, and Colin Martin.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# charleston# charlestontn# cleveland# clevelandtn# usps

Comments / 2

Published by

NewsBreak is a national news outlet who has reached out to several experienced writers within the boundaries of Bradley County, TN. We've been asked to report on the northern end, where you will find a little town full of factual data that often falls through the cracks. The City of Charleston, TN is overflowing with historical evidence, residential buzz, loyal businesses, dedicated organizations, and happenings within county and city governments. On the desire of our editor, the goal of Charleston News Break is to project witnessed/intercepted facts and fair analysis of rumored material within informative articles for the community.

Charleston, TN
218 followers

More from Charleston News Break

Charleston, TN

Olin Is Hiring & WV's All County Selections

The Olin chemical plant in Charleston, TN with thePhoto bySGB Media. Olin is looking to hire a pricing administrator to build and maintain a pricing framework, while the Charleston Dollar General slashes prices to rid the store of Fall decor. Federal gifting rules and Walker Valley made the All-County selections. Operations Santa, CESA's "Rockin' Ride Thru and A - B honor roll release. Upcoming events and more in this Charleston News Break article.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Severe Weather in Charleston

Obtained and edited to include Charleston, TN with thePhoto byor from the National Weather Service. This piece was intended to be delivered as a warning for the Charleston area yesterday, November 29th. It was scheduled before the storms came through. Unfortunately, it remained in review until well after the storm had passed. We updated the grammar to the past-tense understanding. We'll just thank the editor for the delay and take it as educational experience, our sincerest apologies.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Giving Tuesday's Cherokee Christmas Review

Charleston's Hiwassee River Heritage Center with thePhoto bymcminnlife.com. How did the ideas of Christmas, as it appears today, mix with the Cherokee Native Americans? In a public meeting on November 20th, the Hiwassee River Heritage Center was the venue where Red Clay Ranger Logan Cammarata discussed some Cherokee Christmas traditions.

Read full story
5 comments
Charleston, TN

Charleston Home Values Soar, Health Scores and Arrests.

Local superstar Tyson Leamon with thePhoto byhis public Facebook profile. Yes, Charleston Home values have soared to the Tennessee Top 50, while the 2nd annual Christmas in the Park is in the books. Two local restaurants get their health inspection, and four locals are arrested. Cyber Monday, Charleston Elementary, auditions and more in this article by The Charleston Chatter.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber

Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Calhoun, TN

Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes

Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".

Read full story
3 comments
Calhoun, TN

Spotlight on Bowater Credit Union

Representatives from BCU, TWU, LTNP, and the "Love Thy Neighbor" Project with thePhoto byBCU's website. Bowater Credit Union has been a pillar inside of Calhoun, TN since 1954. It has been the most consistent banking option for both the Charleston and Calhoun communities. This organization does a lot for our towns. Other options have come and went over the years, with BCU being the only one to stay true to our "Twin Cities" and their members.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

Upcoming Events, Follow-Ups, & "No Meeting" November

Charleston's Recreation Board presents Christmas in the Park withphoto credit going to their Facebook group. The City of Charleston's explosive October meeting is still the word around town. Otherwise, between the cancellation of November's meeting and the current meekness of local officials, it's been mostly quiet around town. Well other than the reported spookiness of the large and unexpected turnout for the Boat or Treat event, presented by the Charleston Recreation Board.

Read full story
6 comments
Charleston, TN

Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?

Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.

Read full story
30 comments
Charleston, TN

The HCI Committee and Charleston's Mission

The basketball court's preparation site at Hoyt Berry Municipal Park withphoto credit going to Public Works Superintendent, Christopher Scoggins, via Facebook. The City of Charleston lies in the Northern region of Bradley County. Their City Commission along with the Recreation Board has large ambitions in breathing life back into their community.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TN

The scene from the Dave Thompson Fire Station overlooking Hiwassee Street in Charleston, TN withphoto credit going to Bradley County District 2's Constable Ricky Humpheries' Facebook.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TN

TDOT and Wright Brothers Construction getting busy on TN State Hwy 11 withphoto credit going to the Facebook of Christopher Scoggins. Anyone that has been out and about the last couple of days would have noticed the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Wright Brothers Construction getting down to business on Hiwassee Street (Tennessee State Highway 11).

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, TN

Charleston, TN Town Hall Guide

A Hiwassee River scene withphoto credits going to the Town Hall Guide. Walter Goode Municipal Hall is home to the Charleston Police Department, Municipal Courtroom, and the town's management's office. Its located at 126 Worth St, beside their Public Works building, just behind the Charleston Fire Department. Their phone number is (423) 336 - 1483. Several meetings take place at this location.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN

Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVA

Charleston, TN's River Parkwith photo credit going to Taras Akimov via Facebook. Charleston, TN's Planning Commission is continuing its attempt to authorize an annexation of River Park. This has been ongoing and discussion since 2020. It appears to be moving forward after Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins received written permission from TVA's Land Use Specialist Heather Hamilton.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since Appointment

Commissioner Tyler Dunn and Mayor Donna McDermott at the 10th Annual Cowpea Festival.Photo captured from Facebook. It was a wet rainy weekend while the 10th Annual Cowpea Festival went into the books. The weather didn't stop many festival goers from celebrating with the Chamber of Commerce and Charleston Calhoun Historical Society.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

A Resident was Dismissed from a City Meeting

A Charleston sunset with thePhoto byor from Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During the City of Charleston, TN's August meeting, the commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

Charleston, TN's River Park Fees

Charleston's Hiwassee Blueway River Access at River Park in Charleston, TN with thePhoto byR. Johnson via Google Maps. The implementation of a fee for usage of Charleston's boat ramp at River Park has been met with both acceptance and opposition over the past two seasons. What's commonly forgotten is how the fee was introduced and why it was executed to begin with.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy