Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"

Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with the Photo by or from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post.

According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.

Cleveland Detective Bobby Ruth went to social media, requesting assistance in identifying a person of interest that allegedly took a package off a Mouse Creek Road porch. In a Facebook post, he explains that "Gifts are for giving, not taking" following a rhyme, "Pretty gifts wrapped up with bows...Porch packages and off they go".

The alleged "Pirate Ship" used in the alleged incident that took place on Mouse Creek Road with the Photo by or from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media page.

The photos show a "Pirate Ship", better known as a sedan, and a person carrying the package away from the home. If you happen to recognize the vehicle and - or the person, please reach out to Ruth at 423-790-7994 or send an email to bruth@clevelantn.gov. (#poetdidntknowit #cleveland #clevelandpolice #clevelandtnpolicedepartment)

"The wise man accepts his pain, endures it, but does not add to it".

-Marcus Aurelius

In other news, Monday is December 5th and also known as "International Volunteer Day". It is also marks the first day of "Human Rights" week. The day celebrates the tireless efforts of volunteers across the world. This puts me in mind of our wonderful Recreation Board who all put in long hours decorating, planning, collecting and so much more. We could never thank them enough for the efforts they make to make Charleston a happy and joyful place to live and - or visit.

There are many organizations and - or charitable projects that could not be accomplished without the help of so many who generously volunteer the most important asset we'll ever hold...time. Personal talents and expertise are needed in the face of changing lives within a community. Volunteers of all kind, seem to help make the world a better place.

Consider reaching out to different organizations and - or charities, as your skillset could be in high demand. There is so many in the area including a food pantry in Calhoun, TN. We have listed some contact information for your consideration:

Charleston Recreation Board Chair Matt Wiley - (423)790-2940

Hiwassee River Heritage Center's Melissa Woody - (423)472-6587

Charleston Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins - (423)336-1483

Charleston Calhoun United Fund's James Carman - (423)336-3838

Calhoun Methodist Food Pantry's Barbara Lane - (423)336-2484

Thank you to anyone who has volunteered their time, our most important resource. Let's remember to honor them on Monday, December 5th (International Volunteer Day). We love our volunteers.

"Do [not] be selfish...do [not] try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves".

-Philippians

Charleston's "Rockin' Nutrition" has released their winter hours. Beginning immediately, they will be open Monday - Friday from 6:30am - 5pm and from 9am - 2pm on Saturdays. They will be closed on Sundays. Let us remember to support our local businesses. (#rockinnutrition #charleston #charlestontn #charlestontennessee #rockingnutrition)

Don't forget to mark your calendars for December 5th, as its not only International Volunteer Day. If you recall, JNK Farm will be having a huge sale from 4pm - 7pm on Monday. This will be the last time you can shop with them in 2022 and they are pulling out all the stops. This Christmas Sale is in-store only and includes 50 percent off all home decor and 20 percent off all apparel. In fact, the only thing not on sale is their Home Fragrance line. Consider going to enjoy these major deals on their remaining inventory. You may not want to miss it, so gather your friends and go help support local businesses. (#jnkfarm #clevelandtennessee #clevelandtn #cleveland #boutiqueshopping)

The last scheduled item for today's column is another reminder for December 5th. On that Monday, the Cleveland Pops will be performing at Bradley Central High School. The show is planned to begin at 7pm. If you haven't seen their shows, they are said to be always delightful. (#bchs #clevelandpops #bradleycentrel #bradleycentrelhighschool)

"You do [not] want the end to come and...wish [you] loved more...smelled more roase...you have to do that now".

-Woody Allen

"Religion makes rules; Christ sets free...promoting the idea that religion weighs us down with rules, but Christ sets us free from rules. Is that really true .?.?.?. [John] Jesus not only freed the woman from her past sin, he also gave her direction on how to stay free in the future. [He] frees every...sinner in the same way...[James] keeping religion pure means there are rules to be followed...in every home, school, church, or workplace...laws have been established and are being obeyed...a better way to word [the phrase] the religion of Christ has rules that set us free...True freedom comes when we stop sinning and start serving".

-Emery Hershberger

