Giving Tuesday's Cherokee Christmas Review

Charleston's Hiwassee River Heritage Center with the Photo by mcminnlife.com.

How did the ideas of Christmas, as it appears today, mix with the Cherokee Native Americans? In a public meeting on November 20th, the Hiwassee River Heritage Center was the venue where Red Clay Ranger Logan Cammarata discussed some Cherokee Christmas traditions.

Cammarata studied at UT-Martin, before relocating here from Trenton, TN. He wedded a former Walt Disney World employee in 2017, two years after becoming a ranger for the Red Clay State Park. He's a history scholar and enjoys working with metal. During the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society's trimestral meeting, Cammarata concentrated on the history of how Christmas, most known as a Christian holiday, arose within the Cherokee Nation.

According to sources, Cammarata associated the original Winter Solstice to that of many traditions that Christian missionaries brought to the Cherokee people. The Natives, some of whom resided inside Charleston, adopted some of these behaviors. Some of these included the giving portion of the holiday and the Christmas decorations. (hiwasseeheritage.com, clevelandchamber.com, facebook.com, mcminnlife.com, #charlestontn, #madeintn)

"To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose..."

-Ecclesiastes

In a partnership with the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, the Historical Society utilizes the Hiwassee River Heritage Center, in Charleston, as an informative tool for residents and tourists. It acts as a welcome center with explanatory displays. These display panels present many stories of settlers inside Charleston. They move into the Cherokee's removal, the Trail of Tears and the Civil War.

The Heritage Center is an entry in achieving one's passport to other historic sites, in this area. Isn't it time to discover the Cherokee heritage within the city we call home? Their located at 8746 Hiwassee Street in Charleston and are open to the public from 11am-5pm, Tuesday-Friday and from 11am-3pm on Saturdays. (mcminnlife.com, hiwasseeheritage.com, clevelandchamber.com, facebook.com, #heritagecenter, #hiwasseeriver)

"No [person] ever steps in the same river twice, for it is not the same river and [they are] not the same [person]".

-Heraclitus

In other news, Charleston Elementary STEAM Academy had a significant visitor today (November 29th). According to a source, Santa Claus was having his picture taken with the students, who was very excited to see him. The picture packages were for pre-payments, alone. The offers rang up for $10 or $15, depending on the package you chose and there was an option for siblings to set, as well. If you have children who learn here, there was a payment envelope sent home with your child. (#charlestonelementary, #fullsteamahead, facebook.com, #cesa, #onevalley

"Try not to become a person of success but rather a person of value".

-Albert Einstein

November 29th, today, is “Giving Tuesday”, which is one of the largest charitable days of the year. While some were out shopping last Friday for "Black Friday" or warm at home scrolling for items yesterday for "Cyber Monday", many are unable to afford simply keeping all their lights on. "Giving Tuesday" was designed as the charitable response to both of those commercial shopping days.

In fact, this entire week is bursting with people from around the globe that gives to their favorable charitable causes. Thousands of aid organizations rely on the flood of generosity this time of year and as we begin to prepare for Christmas, we invite you to give or volunteer for one of these many local organizations in the area.

There are plenty to choose from, such as the United Community Fund of Calhoun, TN. This fund is through a 501(c)(3) organization and donations are tax deductible. The Charleston Recreation Board is always taking donations, as well. These funds go toward many things in town such as improvements to Berry Park, the baseball field and River Park. Some of their donations are funneled through events, as an investment, to achieve the maximum amount with the funds entrusted by us.

There is even a food pantry operated by the Calhoun United Methodist Church located at 820 State Highway 163 (Bowater Road) in Calhoun, TN. They generally serve as many as 250 people per month and even provide baby items, books and glasses. They’re open every other Thursday morning until 12pm, noon.

""Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see".

-Mark Twain

Contributions made on "Giving Tuesday" alone potentially has the power to fund an entire year's worth of services to alleviate the worry of those wondering how they're going to pay their next bill. The thought to the possibility of the positive impacts our gifts could have on those facing impossible challenges.

Think about the numerous lives who are being changed through gifts that are being pledged. There are many positive outcomes that come from donations. Imagine being someone in need, who is cold this Winter and hungry for and during the Holidays. The small cost of a warm beverage may be all the warmth one needs to make it through a December day. Your gifts may bring peace and joy when someone who needs it most.

That old coat in the back of your closet could be life-changing, in the severity of coldness in some circumstances. "Giving Tuesday" is one of the most important fundraising days to many charities and organizations. Let's join the movement and give together during the week of "Giving Tuesday" and make it the most important week for those in need and raise holiday cheer for all! (calhoununitedmethodist.com, chairtynavigator.org, #CharlestonRecBoard, #CharlestonRec, Campaign Connection, Atlanta Federal Executive Board, Leadership Corner, Cause of the Week).

"Everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts".

-"Giving Tuesday" Founders

JNK Farm is getting ready to deliver some "MAJOR deals" on their remaining inventory at 1685 Walker Valley Road. Plan to prepare yourselves this coming Saturday, December 5th for a "refresh" into the New Year and tell your friends because you are not going to want to miss it. The mark down event begins at 4pm and everything is reduced with the only exception being their home fragrance line. (jnkfarm.com, facebook.com, #jnkfarm, #clevelandtennessee, #boutiqueshopping)

"You fences need to be horse-high, pig-tight and bull-strong".

-Nature Journal Old Hillbilly Wisdom

Begin earning points for free food at your local Charleston McDonalds. Download the app "My M Rewards" from the app store to begin your point collecting adventure. Once you've completed the download, simply open the app in the Drive Thru or in-restaurant and provide a code before you order. For a faster and easier way to order, consider placing a mobile order from the app and earn points automatically.

Your local Charleston McDonald's is also hiring. They're a franchised, equal opportunity employer who's independently owned and operated. If you would like to apply, please visit jobs.mchire.com. (jobs.mchire.com, #mcdonalds, #nowhiring, V931 GTEN1120SL931, mcdonalds.com, #helpwanted)

"God provides the wind, but [people] must raise the sails".

-Augustine

On November 29th, today and December 2nd, the partnership between Bradley County, TN and "Art is Here" will be holding auditions for the Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's "Mary Poppins". The play, scheduled for March 9-12, is being presented by Joseph Patrick and Maurice Galpern. They're searching for both youth and adult singers, dancers and-or actors. The auditions will be held at 445 Church Street SE #2201, Cleveland, TN 37311. They will begin the auditions at 6pm while the actual rehearsals begin in January of next year. For more information, contact (423)400-5389 or email them at dance@clevelandcityballet.com.

"...People are people...There is no difference anywhere in the world...They laugh, cry, feel and love...music cuts through [all] boundaries and goes right to the soul".

-Willie Nelson

Consider a FREE registration to News Break. Once registration is complete, you may comment on our articles. If you enjoy these articles, click FOLLOW to be notified as The Charleston Chatter's newest pieces come available. If you would like to nominate a business for a spotlight article or just have a question in general, you may contact The Charleston Chatter at thecharlestonchatter@gmail.com. Thank you for reading.