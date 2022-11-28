Charleston Home Values Soar, Health Scores and Arrests.

Local superstar Tyson Leamon with the Photo by his public Facebook profile.

Yes, Charleston Home values have soared to the Tennessee Top 50, while the 2nd annual Christmas in the Park is in the books. Two local restaurants get their health inspection, and four locals are arrested. Cyber Monday, Charleston Elementary, auditions and more in this article by The Charleston Chatter.

"If you get to thinkin' you're a person of some influence, try orderin' somebody else's dog around".

-Nature Journal Old Hillbilly Wisdom

Nashville tops the list with home values growing by more than $250,000 and Charleston makes the cut. Stacker utilized data from Zillow to compile a sheet that listed the Tennessee cities with highest increases in home values. Charleston was listed in the top 50. Over five hundred Tennessee towns had the required information and of those 505 towns, our small town made number 48.

You read that correctly. In the past 5 years, Charleston's home values have increased by over 75% or $150,000. In the past year, alone, the values have skyrocketed by over 30% or nearly $85,000.

Being in Cleveland's Metro Area, a large number of "transplants" would rather have the quiet small-town feel that Charleston has to offer versus the annoyance of the traffic-laced noise and infrastructure frustrations that comes with living in Cleveland, TN. (Stacker, Zillow)

"...who has been given much, much will be demanded..."

-Luke

Sporting number 48 out of 505 cities, Charleston continues to hit infrastructure responsibly, to offset the growth. In 2018, Charleston dug deep and paved 5 of the worst streets and not long after that spent more than $50,000 to have the culvert on Worth Lane repaired. In recent years, Public Works purchased a mini excavator and has permanently repaired many streets, intersections and culverts that has been left in disarray, for decades.

"...who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked".

-Luke

The Charleston Recreation Board pulled it off, again. Instead of a packed event during October's Boat or Treat, this time it was their 2nd Annual "Christmas in the Park" celebration that so many people attended at Hoyt Berry Municipal Park. There were, at least 20 vendors (if not more) and two local youth choirs kicked off the event.

Taking the stage around 2pm was the Charleston Elementary STEAM Academy's Choir and following it and one of the many cake walks was Charleston's First Baptist Church's Choir. Of Course, local superstar Tyson Leamon, who is well-known in the area, was in attendance and took the stage a little before 5pm.

"We are the same...and music seems to be the common denomination that brings us all together".

Willie Nelson

There were so many activities including a softball hitting screen, painting, crafts, axe-throwing, hay and pony rides. Many of the cakes, for the various cake walks, were donated by local churches, residents, and Charleston's newest addition "The Pot & Pan Kitchen". Other than their hours being slightly different than most, this new restaurant has had residents buzzing and in a positive way. If you would like to try it for yourself, they are located next to the Dollar General store, in the former Sonic Drive-In building located on Hiwassee Street. Consider "liking" them on Facebook for their hours and menu.

"If we want businesses to stay in Charleston, we must support them".

-Charleston's Late Mayor Walter Goode

Following Leamon's performance, the towns people witnessed Mayor Donna McDermott lighting the giant Christmas tree. Afterwards, the residents who decided to stay, gathered around campfires and beneath the pavilion in conclusion to their evening.

On the day prior, Leamon posted on social media "I am so excited and privileged to be a part of this event!! I will [be] going on stage at 5pm-6pm singing your favorite gospel hymns and Christmas classics!!". Leamon has been the recipient of many awards including a State Competition in Knoxville.

"I want to reach the point where people hear my name and immediately think of Country Music".

-George Straight

Many event goers took to social media, in the following hours and into the next day, to let others in on their experiences. Tracy Cartwright, of Calhoun, TN posted a photo of her son, on social media enjoying a pony ride. Cleveland Daily Banner's Allen Mincey posted "Thanks Tyson Leamon for singing...You did a great job...".

Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins went LIVE on Facebook following the posting "I Love the People of This Town AND Calhoun...so Thank You", while Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney used more of a "winded" approach thanking many volunteers and organizations. "It was so nice to hear the laughter and music...[with] good friends and neighbors, around fire pits centered within the lights...[Mack Daddy's] popcorn has become a staple in the community". He went on to thank various people, businesses, and other organizations. In conclusion, he wrote "When a town with their businesses / friends / [and] organizations [come] together, amazing things can happen".

"[a Way] in a manger was born on the first Christmas night...MERRY CHRISTMAS..."

-Farm Bureau

The following Charleston restaurant inspections reflect their original scores without adjustments:

Subway at 9040 Hiwassee St in Charleston holds strong with an 88.

Lee Hwy Tobacco Store at 8515 Hiwassee St in Charleston received a 95 on their follow up visit.

Bradley County Health Department may be reached at (423) 728-7020. If a follow-up score is to be reported, feel free to contact us at The CharlestonChatter@gmail.com. Once the information is verified, the new score will be published. The latest and previous scores are available at "http://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee".

(Bradley County Health Department, Public Record)

"If you find yourself in a hole, the first thing to do is stop [digging]".

-Nature Journal Old Hillbilly Wisdom

The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.

It is important to remember that not every arrest leads to a conviction. These charges could be dismissed, as guilt and innocence are determined through the courts. Feel free to report any dropped charges to TheCharlestonChatter@gmail.com and after verification, we’ll get the information updated. (Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Public Record)

• Charleston’s Joseph Iocoangeli is 28 and was arrested by the Cleveland Police Department. He was charged with failure to appear on his domestic assault charges.

• Charleston’s Dillan Edwards is 27 and was arrested by the Cleveland Police Department. He was charged with following too closely, violation of implied consent and DUI.

• Calhoun’s Monique Montes is 19 and was arrested by the Charleston Police Department. She was charged with driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Charleston’s Jeremy Woods is 47 and was arrested by the Cleveland Police Department. He was charged with misdemeanor violation of probation.

"Don't sacrifice your peace trying to point out someone's true colors...Lack of character always reveals itself in the end".

-Mandy Hale

Charleston Elementary STEAM Academy presents their 3rd Annual "Rockin' Ride Thru" event. It will take place on Thursday, December 1st beginning at 5:30pm and concluded at 7pm. The car line will begin at Newport and wrap behind the school, then around to the front circle, so traffic isn't blocked on Hiwassee (State Highway 11). They'll keep the line moving to get you through, as fast as possible.

"Never forget that in whatever you do, your main audience is...not others".

-Tim Tebow

Today is Cyber Monday. Online purchases, for this day, are expected to hit over 11 billion dollars. This would make it the busiest day of the season. The Christmas shipping traffic is expecting to increase on December 5th, with the busiest period being the week of December 12th. Are you "Holiday Ready"? (Adobe Analytics)

"The greatest wealth it to live content with little".

-Plato

Tomorrow evening, at 6pm, the Bradley County, Tennessee "Art if Here" Partnership will be holding theatre auditions for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins presented by Joseph Patrick and Maurice Galpern. Rehearsals will begin in January, while the shows are scheduled for March 9-12. The auditions will be held at 445 Church Street SE Suite 2201 Clevland, TN 37311, on November 29th and December 2nd at 6pm. They're in need of adult and children singers, dancers, and-or actors. For more information contact 423-400-5389 or dance@clevelandcityballet.com.

"Timing has a lot to do with the outcome of a rain dance".

-Nature Journal Old Hillbilly Wisdom

A lot of people tend to stay confused with health insurance terms. To help find your way through your benefit packages, here are some of those important words defined:

Deductible: The amount you pay for covered services before your plan starts to pay. Generally, you may find the amount, and how much you’ve paid toward it, through your health insurance plan’s website.

The amount you pay for covered services before your plan starts to pay. Generally, you may find the amount, and how much you’ve paid toward it, through your health insurance plan’s website. Copayment: A fixed amount paid for certain covered services.

A fixed amount paid for certain covered services. Coinsurance: Similar to a copayment, it refers to a percent paid for some covered health services rather than a fixed amount paid.

Similar to a copayment, it refers to a percent paid for some covered health services rather than a fixed amount paid. Preventive services: Routine health care that usually includes screenings, counseling and vaccinations. Preventive services are generally covered at 100% under health plans, if you go to an in-network provider.

Routine health care that usually includes screenings, counseling and vaccinations. Preventive services are generally covered at 100% under health plans, if you go to an in-network provider. Flexible spending account: An account set up to pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses on a pretax basis. Better known as an FSA, they are some of these accounts designed only for dependent care.

An account set up to pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses on a pretax basis. Better known as an FSA, they are some of these accounts designed only for dependent care. High-deductible health plan: A plan with a higher deductible than a traditional insurance plan, but usually with lower monthly premiums. It often has an accompanying health savings account (HSA).

(Health care ABCs)

"Get...envious or angry...and [we'll] surrender, in installments...not only our money but our freedoms".

-Thomas Sowell

Consider a FREE registration to News Break. Once registration is complete, you can comment. If you enjoy these articles, click FOLLOW to have The Charleston Chatter emailed to you for FREE as they come available. If you would like to nominate a business for a spotlight article or just have a question in general, you may contact The Charleston Chatter at TheCharlestonChatter@gmail.com. Thank you for reading.

"Let's not be settled and restrict our personal growth in our personal life and God's [plan]".

-Christopher Scoggins

This article's Chatter Code is for Hello Fresh. They're America's #1 Meal Kit. Flavors to savor with sustainably sourced seafood, high-quality proteins, and fresh in-season produce. You may customize weekly orders with special premium picks. Go to HelloFresh.com/GetOffer and use Chatter Code: D9179-9560 to redeem 17 FREE meals across 6 weeks, plus free shipping! This offer expires on December 31st and is only for new customers who starts an auto-renewal subscription. See HelloFresh.com/termsandconditions for more details.

"Always drink upstream from the herd".

-Nature Journal Old Hillbilly Wisdom

How's your retirement portfolio looking? Each year, "Your Retiring", a division of PERA Appointments, offers a complimentary review of your pension benefits. As a Chatter Reader, you are eligible to schedule your call today.

From this call you will learn:

Your optimal retirement age.

How to maximize your 401k-IRA for income, and keep it protected from loss.

Receive a personalized plan explaining the critical steps required to reach a successful retirement.

Daytime appointments are going fast. To secure your spot, visit www.yourretiring.com. The phone meeting is held with a professional for the purposes of education and planning. Representatives are duly licensed by the State Department of Insurance. (yourretiring.com)

"Keep skunks, bankers, and politicians at a distance".

-Nature Journal Old Hillbilly Wisdom

Thank you for reading, enjoy your day.