Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber

Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with the Photo by Tharp courtesy of his public Facebook page.

Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.

Chamber President and CEO, Mike Griffin stated "...Chamber's bylaws insist the nomination and appointing of six new board members annually..." This is due to six dropping off the current roster. "...all strategies are considered" He continued, "...new ideas and individuals...must be brought in", he stated. Griffin said, "[the Chamber] prioritizes...strategies that benefit the community and members of the Chamber".

Griffin announced the Chamber's nomination of six new board members, most of which serve three-year terms. He also said that additional candidates may be nominated by petition but if none of these are received by December 2nd, that the nominees will be declared as "elected".

This board is generally comprised of small business, retail, manufacturing, non-profit and education professionals. They ensure the Chamber's purpose is upheld for generations to come through community and businesses alike.

Tharp made the cut, as one of the six, which also includes: Cleveland State's President, Ty Stone; Farmers Insurance Manager, Lyle Swartzel; United Way's President and CEO, Stephanie Linkous; Lee University's VP of Relations, Brad Moffett; and Lake Ocoee Inn's Owner, Stephanie Cooke.

Jim Tharp studied at Auburn University and is currently the Senior Director of Operations at Wacker Polysilicon North America. Other than residing in Cleveland, TN; he has also called Selma, AL home. He's a member of First Baptist Church in Cleveland, married and has two elementary age daughters. He enjoys the great outdoors and he's a Tiger's fan.

"The way your house is decorated isn't going to change your life."

-Rachel Cruze

In other news, today is the big day! The Charleston Recreation Board's 2nd Annual, Christmas in the Park is set to begin on at 2pm concluding around 6pm with the lighting of Berry Park's Christmas tree. There are more than twenty vendors setting up, as we write along with hay and pony rides. There will be a baseball screen to take out all that "Holiday Stress". Not to mention the Axe Throwing Booth to polish off that "frustration".

According to sources, Santa and his "better half" will appear around 2pm and at 2:30pm the Charleston Elementary Steam Academy will kick off the show sliding into the cake walk at 3pm. Charleston's First Baptist Youth Choir will begin singing around 3:30pm, while another cake walk will take place at 4pm. Then at 5pm, get ready for local superstar Tyson Leamon, as he will take the stage. Leamon is known in the area and has won many competitions in Tennessee. If we know Tyson, he'll be sure not to disappoint.

Our "Sister City" Calhoun pulled out all the stops, yesterday evening. We'll have more on this in future articles, but we would like to take this time to congratulate Former Calhoun Mayor, John Walker. Under the beauty of "thousands of lights"; Walker asked, and she said yes. According to various sources, with Santa and the carriage rides, Walker's proposal to Rite Norwood was the highlight of the evening.

"Don't let comparisons steal your joy"!

-Rachel Cruze

Cyber Monday is upon us. Online purchases on the Monday after Thanksgiving are expected to hit over 11 billion dollars. This would make it the busiest day of the season. The Christmas traffic is expecting to increase on December 5th, with the busiest period being the week of December 12th. Are you "Holiday Ready"? (Adobe Analytics)

"Those who want to take our money and gain power over us have discovered the magic formula..."

-Thomas Sowell

Charleston Elementary STEAM Academy released their "A" honor roll recipients: Sophia Blair, Peyton Hughes, Eli Knight, Jade Land, Layla Pierce, Neyland Powers, Josh Rico, Rylee Ball, Erin Cooper, Isaac Weaver, Gibson Purser, Lucy McAlister, Levi Harris Mack Cooper, Carter Belcher, Rylie Bruner, Carter Lefebvre, Katie Powell, Parker Evans, Guilianna Latonia, Rhea Farris, Addyson Howard, Logan Leano, Lylah Simpson, Zaryanna Simpson, Sawyer Webb, Preston Cline, Sophie Cross, Tahlia Frazier, Ava Gilstrap, Austin Yaw, Zander Borin, Trevor Davis, Eli Gordon, Landyn Harris and Abigail Platero. Congratulations from The Charleston Chatter.

"Live a good, honorable life. Then when you get older and think back, you'll enjoy it a second time".

-Nature Journal Old Hillbilly Wisdom

Consider a FREE registration to News Break. Once registration is complete, you can comment. If you enjoy these articles, click FOLLOW to have The Charleston Chatter emailed to you for FREE as they come available. If you would like to nominate a business for a spotlight article or just have a question in general, you may contact The Charleston Chatter at TheCharlestonChatter@gmail.com. Thank you for reading.

There has been only one Christmas, the rest are anniversaries."

-Farm Bureau

Chatter Code: 'Tis the season of giving. Share your love for the outdoors, this holiday season. Consider gifting a TWRA hunting or fishing license. You could even go all out and gift an "Outdoorsman Package". No matter where you are in Tennessee, you are not far from a fishing or hunting opportunity. Grab you family and friends to make some outdoor memories that last a lifetime. Check out their E-Store to get the perfect outdoor gift. Go Outdoors Tennessee has all the accessories you need for hiking, fishing, and-or hunting. Complete with hats, ornaments, and many other accessories. Let's have the perfect outdoor adventure. Use the Chatter Code "hunttn30" to save 30% at checkout. Code expires on November 29th. (GoOutdoorsTennessee.com)