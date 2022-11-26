Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes

Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek with Photo by a concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously.

"Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".

-Abraham Lincoln

Thanksgiving was quiet around town, for the most part. We hope that everyone enjoyed their time with friends and family. Have you put your Christmas tree up yet? Of the American population, 94% say they celebrate Christmas in at least some way and 84% claim to decorate. Four out of five say that decorating is a family tradition and of course, the most popular time to put up the tree is the weekend after Thanksgiving. (wbiw.com)

If you have been to Tractor Supply, in Cleveland, TN lately, you most likely noticed a red and white tent in front of their parking lot. There they are selling Christmas Trees and, not only do they have good pricing compared to other retailers but, the profits go to helping children globally and locally.

"Buy A Tree, Change A Life" is the message being relayed. In 2021, 15,000 Christmas Trees were sold by 59 churches in 17 states. Defined, this explains the $1,877,475 figure, they raised that year. Since 2012, the 501(c)3, ForHope.us 's effort has raised $5,680,678. They're a proud partner of People for Care and Learning. Look to later articles for more information regarding this effort. (pcl.is) (forhope.us) (buyatreechangealife.com)

"Focusing the energy of youth in the right direction is necessary and a long-term process...all of us mentor whether we realize it or not".

-Dan Dowd

Keep in mind, Calhoun, TN's Christmas in the Park is this evening (November 25, Black Friday) beginning at 5pm at Hiwassee Meadowlands Park. The park is located across from Calhoun City Hall on State Road Highway 163 (Bowater Road). According to their event page, there is sure to be thousands of lights, chili, drinks, dessert, treat bags, movies, crafts, vendors, toys (12 & under), carriage rides, a 40-foot Christmas Tree lighting, and Santa. Most of which is completely FREE.

"Mentoring is about creating an environment of interaction...sharing wisdom for the benefit of the mentee".

-Dan Dowd

Try not to confuse Calhoun's event with the one Charleston's Recreation Board has put together for tomorrow, November 26th. It will take place in Hoyt Berry Municipal Park in Charleston, TN and begin at 2pm. There was some rain in the forecast, however it looks as though the "weatherman" has changed his mind again. It was confirmed that the event would take place rain or shine "unless it's a gully washer", Rec Board Member Valerie Mack mentioned while reassuring one resident.

As of the time of this writing, the chance of rain has dropped to 10% with a high of 67 degrees while citing clouds for the afternoon. Now it does move to 100% rain into the evening, we'll hope it comes through late allowing for the event to be as successful as their "Boat N Treat" event.

Local superstar, Tyson Leamon will take the stage and admission is completely FREE. According to their event page, there will be plenty of food, crafts, music, a tree lighting, and more. There will be beautiful long sleeved tee shirts for sale and a percentage of those sales will stay with the Rec Board and inside the community.

They'll be several vendors including the O'Leary's who will be selling books. They have a fifty-year-old "library", full of general book collections geared towards history, fiction, and more. They brought these from England when they moved to Charleston.

For more information reach out to the Charleston Recreation Board via Facebook Messenger or contact one of the members: Matthew Wiley, Valerie Mack, Missy Kersley, Christopher Scoggins, and/or Janothan Mack. Let's show up, come out and support Charleston!

"If people forget their problems for two hours, I did my job".

-Tom Petty

Joseph Patrick and Maurice Galpern will be presenting Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's "Mary Poppins", scheduled for March 9-12, 2023. On November 29 and on Dec 2nd, Bradley County, TN's Art is Here will be holding auditions for youth and adult singers, dancers and-or actors at 445 Church Street SE #2201, Cleveland, TN 37311. They will begin at 6pm while rehearsals begin in January of 2023. For more information, contact (423)400-5389 or email them at dance@clevelandcityballet.com.

"The best sermons are lived, not preached".

-Nature Journal Old Hillbilly Wisdom

In other news, the Dollar General in Charleston gets called out for their prices not matching the register on checkout. They, like so many, have been understaffed for some time. Dollar General's effort in rebounding against the help needed leaves only two, sometimes one cashier to change the pricing and stock shelves, all while waiting on customers. Several responded notating some options including checking the DG app at the shelves, alerting the cashier and the corporate office.

According to one employee "Cooperate will listen to customers, they do not listen to [employees]". One thought was for the community to band together and contact corporate, so these employees could get the relief they need and deserve. The Dollar General Corporate Headquarters is located at 100 Mission Ridge in Goodlettsville, TN and their phone number is (615)855-4000.

"The reason that the collectivist types hate me, is because I've got their number".

-Dr. Jordan B. Peterson

Several dead vultures have been found around the city, including one in Berry Park's creek. Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney sent out a "Facebook Plea". He states "....whomever is shooting the vulture population...if you do not have a permit, it is against Federal Law". He continues "I know [firsthand] that they can be a nuisance. Id...rather not see our residents get into trouble with the Fed over a pest situation".

He concluded by quoting the forestry website "Vultures are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918...[meaning] that the birds, their nests, and eggs cannot be killed or destroyed without a...permit".

Later on, Charleston's Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins informed the group that the "Dead buzzard [was] out of the creek and buried...in a private resting place." According to the thread "flowers and condolences" can be sent to "City Hall [c/o] Mr. Dead Buzzard". (forestry.ca.uky.edu)

"A mentor is interested in the personal and professional growth of someone else".

-Dan Dowd

Bradley County Sherrif, Steve Lawson (a Charleston resident) led the Sherrif's Office in partnering with the Lynn Jones Foundation in an effort to deliver 120 Thanksgiving meals to county families, in need. These meals were delivered to the homes by School Resource Officers.

"Offer time. Invest time...and be available...in order to have conversations, offer insight and...answer their questions".

-Dan Dowd

If your pet needs a trim, contact "Buckets of Fur" at 9005 Hiwassee Street in Charleston. They're local pet groomers and fairly new to the area. Contact Amy Hamblin at (423)615-3871 or Nikki Ceballos at (423)284-5844 to make an appointment.

"If we want businesses to stay in Charleston, we must support them".

-Charleston's Late Mayor Walter Goode

Consider a FREE registration to News Break. Once registration is complete, you can comment. If you enjoy these articles, click FOLLOW to have The Charleston Chatter emailed to you for FREE as they come available. If you would like to nominate a business for a spotlight article or just have a question in general, you may contact The Charleston Chatter at TheCharlestonChatter@gmail.com. Thank you for reading.