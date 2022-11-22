Spotlight on Bowater Credit Union

Representatives from BCU, TWU, LTNP, and the "Love Thy Neighbor" Project with the Photo by BCU's website.

Bowater Credit Union has been a pillar inside of Calhoun, TN since 1954. It has been the most consistent banking option for both the Charleston and Calhoun communities. This organization does a lot for our towns. Other options have come and went over the years, with BCU being the only one to stay true to our "Twin Cities" and their members.

In fact, Member Brittany Berry won a One Thousand Dollar Pay It Forward prize for the "Love Thy Neighbor Project" at Tennessee Wesleyan University. BCU started the "Pay It Forward" program in 2010. It was their way to give back to the community it has served for so long. BCU has given a total of $52,000 to many charities inside our communities.

Every year they ask their members to vote for a charity that genuinely helps the people in the following counties: Bradley, McMinn, Monroe, Polk, and Meigs. Generally speaking, five One Thousand Dollar prizes are awarded each year. This program may award four more One Thousand Dollar prizes, before the year is up. Any member of BCU can nominate a non-profit for one of the "Pay It Forward" prizes by November 30th.

Credit unions are a lot like banks, as they offer the same kinds of services. The difference is that credit unions exist only to serve their membership, as they are not for profit. The concept is simple really. Basically, people pool their funds together and make loans to only those inside of the group.

In 1954, the Bowater Corporation had eight employees who crafted the bylaws that are still being used today. They included all of the local employees and their families, invested surplus that wasn't needed for borrowers, promoted thrift and promised to loan funds at reasonable rates for the membership. Thats a promise they have kept, as they continue to exercise each of these functions.

In October, on the third Thursday of each year, they hold their Member Appreciation Day. This is the day they celebrate all members. I, along with many other members, stop in every year, when there is always smiling faces handing out FREE Tee Shirts. I grab my coffee and donuts, grab my tee (while their still available), and enter for all the prizes. I usually head back over the river, at lunch time, to pick up my hotdog plate. I always look forward to this event, as each year passes.

This year, I took some relatives to their Annual Spooktacular Halloween Party. All of the employees were dressed up. They gave the children plenty of sweets, had snacks and other activities. The Kids Zone was fabulous. I appreciate the memories BCU helped to shape for my relatives.

Many members take advantage of their "Holiday Loans". Basically, you can borrow up to Two Thousand Dollars at a reduced for Christmas time. The program generally runs from October to December and has helped many, within their membership, to make their season a special one.

I took advantage of it, once before. It was a tough year, but the loan was easy. I filed an application, signed my name and the funds were in my account by the end of the day. I have to admit, it took some stress off of me that year and I was actually able to enjoy Christmas.

Now I don't get too fancy with things so I, unfortunately, don't take advantage of everything they offer. I have learned that they do offer a FREE mobile application for smart phones, amongst many other services that is outside of my generation.

BCU now has many branches and has offered their membership outside of the Calhoun Papermill for many years now. They once changed their name in an effort to merge with Cleveland City Employees. This took place in the late eighties and eventually the merger fell through.

Their original office was actually located inside of the papermill and didn't relocate outside of its boundaries until the early nineties. This was around the time they began offering memberships to the Calhoun and Charleston communities. Membership growth was remarkable, it seemed as though being a part of BCU made you a part of something truly special.

It began to spread at the turn of the century, when Denso Manufacturing employees and their families were granted approval to join BCU. Within the next five years, they opened a branch in Athens and more companies came on board. In fact, the Cleveland City employees finally got the approval they needed to join with Woods Hospital on their heels.

The growth became so explosive that BCU placed an ATM, that took deposits, in Etowah. Of course, it was located right across from Woods. It wasn't long after that, BCU took the giant leap into Cleveland, TN.

So how did it come to be that anyone could join BCU? Well, that happened around 2009 when the country was in turmoil following the collapse of the economy and credit unions were viewed more as the "Safe Option". BCU did their part, in our communities, by making a request to the State of Tennessee to allow them to operate as a community credit union. Their request was granted and just like that, everyone who worked or lived in the five-county area was eligible to become a BCU member.

Afterwards, their growth explosion was only fueled even more. They opened more branches and installed many ATMS after a merger with EPEFCU, who served the Thomas & Betts employees in Athens. If that wasn't enough, around 2015 another merger took place with First Credit Union who served many companies in Cleveland. Some of these companies were Hardwick Clothes, Rubbermaid, Brown Stove, and CPQ Imaging.

Since then, BCU and their membership has continued their growth without sacrificing their small-town hospitality. I can't speak for everyone, but I am a member for life.

In other news, Calhoun's Christmas in the Park, featuring Santa Claus, begins at 5pm on this coming Friday. Charleston's Christmas in the Park, featuring Tyson Leamon, is this coming Saturday beginning at 2pm. The Hiwassee River Heritage Center's Christmas Market is during their Open House, beginning at 11am, on December 10th.

The Cleveland/Bradley County, Tennessee "Art if Here" Partnership will be holding theatre auditions for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins presented by Joseph Patrick and Maurice Galpern. Rehearsals will begin in January, while the shows are scheduled for March 9-12. The auditions will be held at 445 Church Street SE Suite 2201 Clevland, TN 37311, on November 29th and December 2nd at 6pm. They need adult and children singers, dancers, and actors. For more information contact 423-400-5389 or dance@clevelandcityballet.com.

The Cleveland/Bradley County Chamber of Commerce is getting their travel program underway. This year their offering a 12-day land and sea adventure for members and friends. It will take place on August 9-20, 2023. It's named "Alaskan Discovery" and includes a 7-night cruise with 26 meals and land accommodations. It also includes airfare, shuttles, tours, and even tickets for a train and steamboat ride. Everything comes booked and all you need to do is enjoy this bucket list item.

An informative meeting will take place on December 15th at 5:30pm for anyone interested in finding out more about the trip and the costs associated with it. Otherwise, you may contact 423-472-6587 or visit gateway.gocollette.com/link/1121121 to find out more information.

Disclaimer: The Charleston Chatter did not receive any compensation for the "Chatter Code" provided by Chewy. Most of the information regarding BCU is available on their website bowaterecu.org.