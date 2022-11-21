Upcoming Events, Follow-Ups, & "No Meeting" November

Charleston's Recreation Board presents Christmas in the Park with photo credit going to their Facebook group.

The City of Charleston's explosive October meeting is still the word around town. Otherwise, between the cancellation of November's meeting and the current meekness of local officials, it's been mostly quiet around town. Well other than the reported spookiness of the large and unexpected turnout for the Boat or Treat event, presented by the Charleston Recreation Board.

This board is still in its infancy and consists of many local leaders. The Chair belongs to Matt Wiley, owner of the Charleston Bait and Tackle on Hiwassee Street. The Vice Chair stays warm due to the work that Valerie Mack puts in. The secretarial position was recently filled by a longtime volunteer, Missy Kersley. Jonathan Mack, owner of Mack Daddy's Popcorn, and Christopher Scoggins, Charleston Public Works Manager, both remain voting member. Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney handles oversight.

During the October meeting, the Charleston Rec Board announced that on November 26th, beginning at 2pm, they're presenting the second annual Christmas in the Park. This year the headliner is local superstar, Tyson Leamon and admission is completely FREE. Sources say to expect plenty of music, popcorn, gifts, and food/craft vendors. According to their event page, this affair will take place at Hoyt Berry Municipal Park and last until 6:30pm when a Christmas tree lighting will take place.

After the announcement, McCartney took some time to share with the room. He explained that just over the Hiwassee River, on the evening of November 25th and beginning at 5pm, Calhoun "Charleston's Twin City" will be celebrating with their Christmas in the Park event. "We should support our neighbors and attend, if possible", he said. He concluded that it would take place at Hiwassee Meadowlands Park and run until 8pm.

According to an event page, there will be thousands of lights, carriage rides, movies, crafts, and vendors. Santa Claus will be handing out FREE chili, drinks and treat bags for all who attend. St. Nick will also have plenty of FREE toys for children under 12. It also mentions the lighting of a forty-foot Christmas tree.

In follow up news, Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins continues to pick up the pieces left by a complaint of discrimination, which was filed by a Charleston resident named Pamela Leffew (Fought).

To recap, the resident attended October’s meeting to protest her belief that a trash issue was much more than a garbage problem. She alluded to the possibility that Scoggins is a man of prejudice and declared that, because she has grandchildren of mixed racial backgrounds and her children are in interracial relationships, this fuels Scoggins intolerance.

Ironically, Devon Gore came in to complain on Leffew, who is his neighbor. Gore insisted that he picks up her loose refuse on a consistent basis, especially before he would tend to his lawn. According to Gore, Public Works has been picking up most of it, even though they're not required to.

Laffew didn’t shutter on her claims. Instead, she insisted that Scoggins had been unfairly aggressive towards her and that she had video evidence to prove it. She went explained their last interaction where she quoted him saying “I will not put up with you nor your family”. She believed this biased behavior was due, at least in part, to his own racism.

Scoggins disputed Leffew's claims. He stated that every single Friday his employees are off the truck picking up litter from her torn bags, which Gore did corroborate. Scoggins explained that he has spoken to her many times and that he had at least one witness for each of those interactions. He asked for the video evidence to be presented.

To date, there has been no reports of any evidence being produced, however several sources have reported that Scoggins was asked to resign from a volunteer position that he has held for over 3 decades, leaving the town "less safe" with only one firefighter. One of these sources claimed that Scoggins refused citing the complaint was unfounded, baseless, and completely inaccurate.

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said "It's a shame that a man, who has given so much of himself, can be tore down by a complaint that can’t even be proven…not a single shred of proof". She found it appalling that her lifetime home would possibly be protected by only one volunteer firefighter, all over an unproven accusation.

She expressed her concerns of already feeling uneasy for many years, since Bradley County took over the Fire Department. She stated, "That fire hall was something to be proud of and Dave Thompson would be upset with how things have worked out...it was the center of the town...I can remember all the events they did and all the times ol’ Dave and the volunteers would clean out the hydrants and let kids play in the water". She continued reminiscing by telling "Greasy Pig" stories.

She said it saddened her when Charleston just "gave it to Bradley County". She proclaimed, "When it was Charleston's they had so many volunteers because everyone took pride in this town instead of criticizing and tearing one another down and name calling with zero proof."

She resumed "I just don't understand the world we live in, where someone can say anything about anyone without any proof and then that person can be fired or asked to quit...It's sad...say I were to say someone in Congress took a bribe, would that mean we get an election do over"? She carried on "The answer is no! So why is this sick man, who is doing everything he can to bring back the Charleston that I grew up in, being raked over the coals? I'll tell you why! Someone didn't want to do their part and had to find someone else to blame”.

She continued "Being a woman of color, I'm offended by the card that was pulled in the first place, it should have stayed in her pocket...instead, my Charleston home might be less safe". She concluded, “I also find it awfully convenient that this man had no issues with anyone until he fought a hard campaign to be our county commissioner, and you know what? I voted for him, and I would do it again", she exclaimed.

Aside from this complaint and the Rec Board's announcement, many other agenda items took place the night of October 11th. Charleston Mayor Donna McDermott explained that she planned to attend the HCI Committee Meeting that took place on October 18th. She submitted changes to the grant regarding Berry Park's basketball court that was awarded during the last HCI cycle. Some of the permissions she was looking for were to reallocate the grant funds earmarked for LED lighting to the inflation overages in other categories such as concrete. She was to also request an extension due to personal turnover. We're still working on the updates and will share them as they come.

McDermott went into detail on the Recycling grant that was awarded to Charleston the previous month. She stated that items such as electronics, cables, cords, tires, mattresses, meds, metals, clothing, shoes, batteries, and glass are all included for recycling at no cost to the resident nor the city. There will also be FREE shredding services available when this grant takes effect in June of 2023.



Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney mentioned a grant that Charleston has been the recipient of in the past. Sources confirmed that the PE Partner's Property Conservation Grant paid for the security cameras presently being used around the town. McCartney received the "green light" after informing the Commission that the same grant has cycled back and with their permission, he volunteered to apply.

Charleston's newest commissioner, Tyler Dunn, submitted his requests for the rules on the new basketball court. They are routine and include items such as no fighting, littering, profanity, drugs, alcohol, or hanging on the rim. They did specify that the court would close at 10pm and asks park goers to show respect to one another and the new equipment.

Dunn also informed the Commission that McKracken Surveying had completed the job on the property owned by the Claude Simpson Estate on Market Street. He stated that once he received the email, he would send it to City Management to continue the process. City Recorder, Janet Newport said that since a title search had already been performed that the next step would be to have a deed drawn up.

Scoggins made the Commission aware that the ADA picnic tables at River Park had been put together and were in use. Reading from his notes, he reminded everyone that Hiwassee Street's (State Highway 11) paving has almost reached its completion. Looking forward to the coming year, he plans to make repairs to Cass Street and recondition the intersection at Scott and Hiwassee.

Scoggins continued by putting the Commission and Police Department on notice of mischievous activities taking place in Berry Park. He stated that the trees, acquired through a grant, had been vandalized. Several of the saplings were cut off at the root and discarded on the grounds. He made a request to the Police Chief, Johnny Stokes. He asked if he would review the video recordings taken during the days leading up to the crime. We haven't had any updates on this issue.

Public Works Assistant, Isaiah Ballew had previously reported that a sticky steering wheel caused the two-decade old lawn mower to "go swimming" in the Hiwassee. Newport explained that she had a gentleman checking into the old mower to see if it's worth filing an insurance claim on. The Commission had already voted to replace the unit after a failed attempt to repair it. Scoggins mentioned that the new lawn mower purchase has been delayed due to the salesman being out of town.



The Planning Commission was represented by voting member, Vance Hively. He advised the City Commission that the Planning Board had been deliberating TVA's River Park annexation into the City of Charleston. He continued with his findings that TVA nor Bradley County have any issues with this proposed annexation. He said that after speaking with Bradley County's Bentley Thomas, TVA's Heather Hamilton, and their insurer Steven Shelton; the Planning Board decided to recommend the annexation of TVA's River Park into the City of Charleston. McCartney appreciated the recommendation and informed that the Commission would consider a vote once TVA has completed and submitted a Letter of No Objection. There have been no updates reported on this item.

A representative of the Charleston Calhoun Hiwassee Historical Society was present and announced that beginning at 11am on December 10th, the Hiwassee River Heritage Center is offering a FREE end of the year celebration to thank Charleston and Calhoun for their long-term support over the years.

If you are having trouble getting into the "Holiday Spirit", this Open House and Christmas Market would most likely do the trick. There will be local craft vendors with unique items that make perfect Christmas gifts. Christmas cookies and hot cider will also be offered as your visit with Santa Claus and his elf are sure to be enough to resurrect anyone's Christmas spirit. According to their Facebook post, the event shall conclude at 4pm. They will also be having their quarterly meeting on November 20th at 3pm at the Hiwassee River Heritage Center.

Calhoun Police Officer Billy Brightman was present and representing the City of Calhoun, to file a formal complaint on Scoggins. We are still gathering details and data from various sources on this issue. It’s important to get all the facts before writing on this subject.



The Charleston City Commission did not meet this month, pushing the Police Departmental meeting to December 13th at 5pm. The cancellation and postponement were due to the spousal death of longtime City Manager Carolyn Geren. Sources confirmed that David Geren passed away on October 30th at the age of 75. Not only was he a veteran of the United States Navy, but he was also a husband, father, and grandfather. His passing produced an interment complete with military honors, a dove release, and a conclusion of the bag pipes. His character and perseverance will be sorely missed.

