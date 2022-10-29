Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?

Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins with photo credit going to his personal Facebook account.

Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.

Between the Planning Commission Chair and working towards the Berry Park basketball court's transformation, Scoggins has been under fire for "not taking out the trash". The seventh of October was the garbage run that had caused some of the meeting's commotion.

Pamela Leffew, a Charleston resident, had concerns about her garbage not being pickup after animals tore it apart. She also claimed that Scoggins seemed to be constantly cruel to her on a personal level. She stated that he even threatened to fine her ten thousand dollars for a tree that he put on her property and over a water main.

Leffew attended the public meeting to file a formal complaint. She protested her belief on the issue being much more than a garbage problem. She continued by alluding to the possibility that Scoggins is a man of prejudice. She declared that, because she has grandchildren of mixed racial backgrounds (who were present at the meeting) and her children are in interracial relationships, this fuels Scoggins in continuing to mistreat her.

According to sources, her argument didn't seem to rattle Scoggins. In fact, they said that he was barely phased as he explained the tree situation. He claimed that it was near the road and that he had requested permission from the City's manager, Carolyn Geren, to have it taken care of. He stated that management declined his request because it was her tree that had fallen.

In fact, Scoggins insisted that management is who asked him to push it onto Leffew's property, in the name of safety for the roadway. He continued by explaining he had no knowledge of where the water main was and neither did the resident, at that time. He did assert to have spoken to Leffew, when he asked her to have it burned, and that she made no claims of it being over a water main. He also asserted that he would be checking with Charleston Calhoun Utility District's Manager, Tyler Richesin for his professional opinion on the matter.

Scoggins also tackled Leffew's representation of him refusing to pick up her garbage. He stated that every single Friday his employees are off the truck picking up litter from her torn bags. He also vowed that he has at least one witness for each instance that he has spoken to Leffew.

As to the "ten thousand dollar" fine, Scoggins argued that the conversation was much different than what the complainant had claimed. He said that his words were that she "could be" fined if she was to burn garbage with the tree, that doesn't mean he, himself, was going to fine her. He also made it known that her claims on being fined for a tree issue had no bearings on her problem with her household trash being picked up or not.

Scoggins continued by proclaiming that her garbage is consistently loose in the ditch and blows to her neighbor’s properties on a regular basis. Leffew's neighbor, Devon Gore, came in to corroborate Scoggins’ statements. Gore insisted that he picks up her loose refuse on a consistent basis. He even swore that because it blows onto his property, he can’t even mow without picking it up beforehand. He continued by expressing his displeasure with his neighbor and couldn't understand why she couldn't control her garbage issue. According to Gore, Public Works picks up most of it, even though they're not required to.

During the disagreement, sources affirmed that Leffew doubled and then tripled down on her complaints that Scoggins misrepresented his power and wanted to proceed in filing the complaint. She made claim that he had been very aggressive towards her because of her multi racial family. She went on by stating that she had video evidence of when she approached him in the beginning when he vowed that he would not put up with her nor her family.

Scoggins' rebuttal was laced with a push for this evidence to be produced and included a reminder that each interaction with Leffew was witnessed by at least one person. He maintained that he treats everyone the same. He continued by standing strong on the fact that he has no issues with the racial backgrounds of her grandchildren nor the ethnicity of her children’s partners. He expressed that their personal life is none of his business and that he finds this representation of himself and his department to be absurd.

Scoggins moved along with the fact of him informing Charleston Police Chief, Johnny Stokes about the garbage situation weeks before. On the day in question, he submitted a request to Charleston Police Officer, Jody Musslewhite. Scoggins' request was to have the officer assess the situation and, if Musslewhite felt it was appropriate, to issue Leffew a warning.

Sources explained that Officer Musslewhite was in attendance and moved to make a statement from his point of view. His assertion was that he gave her a verbal warning on keeping her garbage cleaned up and out of the ditch. He continued by explaining her response to him. She confessed to Musslewhite that her grandson, who lives in the home with her, throws the bagged garbage into the ditched area and it would sometimes come open. When this would happen, it would litter the ditch along with the lawns of her neighbors. She also stated that animals would sometimes get into it and cause the same issue.

Musslewhite contended that, after issuing the warning, him and Leffew came up with a "game plan" to hinder it from happening in the future. Instead of putting her garbage out Thursday evening, she plans to have it out by 7am on Friday Mornings. This will give the animals less time to rip into the garbage bags, Musslewhite said.

City Manager Geren asked Leffew to submit the formal complaint and video evidence. She professed that after reviewing the submissions and interviewing the complainant, Scoggins, and the witnesses; she would come to a decision on how to handle the situation. To date, there has been no indication of video evidence being produced by Leffew.

Various sources produced Scoggins comment after the meeting. He stated "Well, I'm not racist...she [Leffew] told me to put it up there...the tree she made a big deal about...she asked about burning, I did tell her not to put trash in the fire [because] it is illegal, and the fines could reach pretty high. I am obligated to tell her the burning rules...she has been our worst offender as far as leaving her bags out busted...in the ditch...the street, clogging up the pipe under her driveway, restricting the flow, and washing trash down in front of others property...per TCA code...it is considered littering and I think after two years, it was time to turn it over to the police".

According to these sources, Scoggins continued "Obviously the Charleston Police Department felt it was a legitimate issue or they wouldn't have warned her...I have never given any thought to her daughter's or grandchildren...[I] never told [her] I could cite her to court...[she] was told if she does not rectify the issue that it would have to be turned over to the police department as they enforce city code...as for the tree...the city manager and city recorder told me...that I am supposed to put it [the tree] on their property, not to handle it for them...I pushed it out of the ditch after a few weeks so she could burn it in her yard".

Other sources confirmed Scoggins continuation, "I was asked...by [then] Mayor [Walter] Goode, when hired, how [would] you treat people? I said fair and impartial. I will treat everyone the same no matter their...perceived status, where they work, poor [or] rich...no matter their race or...disposition...that's what I've done...I've simply done my job...I am deeply disappointed and hurt by the accusations made against me. For 32 years, I've been involved in helping the people of this community in one form or the other. I have a deep appreciation...for all the people of this town".

