September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TN

The Charleston Chatter

The scene from the Dave Thompson Fire Station overlooking Hiwassee Street in Charleston, TN withphoto credit going to Bradley County District 2's Constable Ricky Humpheries' Facebook.

Charleston City Commission met on September 13th at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. There was a lot discussed but the following are the highlighted sections of their agenda.

In the commission's business section, it was decided to follow in the footsteps of many other cities in Tennesse by raising the requirements to bid a project from twenty-five hundred dollars to ten thousand dollars. In turn this will save time on completing projects while allowing the management team the flexibility in finding their own contractors, if needed. The first reading was completed and a second has either already taken place or is in the works in order to make this process a success.

There was a reminder that the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Wright Brothers Construction would be beginning work on Tennessee State Highway 11 (Hiwassee Street) in the near future. If you have been around town lately or read the previous Charleston Chatter article, then you'll know this is already taking place. The eventual plan for Tennessee State highway 11 is to flex from a three to four lane road from Cleveland, TN to the Hiwassee River, passing through Charleston, TN. This project was initially scheduled much sooner; however, it was bumped for the Tennessee State highway 60 project.

Mayor Donna McDermott informed the group that she had applied for a recycling grant and that Charleston had been chosen. The details, requirements, and terms of this grant wasn't addressed.

Charleston's newest member of their commission team, Tyler Dunn has been navigating the hurtles attached in the purchase of the former Simpson property sandwiched between the railroad tracks and Hoyt Berry Municipal Park. The property is located on Market Street. The city and the gentleman in charge of Claude Simpson's Trust has agreed to a purchase price. It has also been agreed that once the property has been purchased, those funds will be donated back to Charleston and earmarked for their Recreation Board. Dunn has located a surveyor and this project seems to be moving along.

The Recreation Board had many subjects at hand. One subject was that of the HCI grant offered by Bradley County and the progress on breaking ground to the basketball court it is funding. There was talk surrounding the Dog Park Dash Grant acquired by the Boyd Foundation, as well as a Keep America Beautiful grant offer by Amanda Peels for River Park. Discussions surrounding the upcoming Boat N Treat and Christmas in the Park. Please refer to a previous article for more information on what was discussed here.

Public Works Superintendent, Christopher Scoggins was in Nashville, TN for a training seminar but that didn't stop the Commission from taking action with purchasing a new mower for his department. Scoggins had turned in four machines he figured would do the job. The Commission made their decision and approved the purchase.

Former Police Chief Hank Hayden was in attendance and addressed concerns revolving around the aluminum cans being collected beside the public works building. Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney wrote up a work order and left it for Scoggins upon his return. Other discussions surrounded around Scoggins and Police Chief Johnny Stokes placing items up the bidding site Gov Deals to help clear the area and allow for some funding. There were some complaints regarding the trash run. Scoggins has made it clear before that if the trash isn't out and bagged, it will not be picked up.

Upon returning from his training, he fulfilled the work order left by McCartney and has been working diligently on Berry Park's basketball courts. From the looks of the work, the courts will be much larger than before. According to sources, the children's goal may also be able to double as a pickle ball court. Since that is one of the fastest growing sports in Tennessee, this shall be welcomed with excitement.

This project was made possible due to the HCI grant and their committee. Although Charleston was once denied for the grant during one cycle, their persistence was met with enthusiasm once they gained the funding from another HCI grant cycle. This basketball court parallel to Tennessee State Highway 11's road work seems to be taking center stage in all the buzz around town.

"Add significance. Reward behavior that leads to successful outcomes. Personalize the outcomes. Determine what they need. Failure is a part of the learning process ... use ... teaching moment[s] and give them an opportunity to try again." -Dan Dowd

The next Charleston City Commission meeting is scheduled for October 11th at Walter Goode Municipal Hall, immediately following a Public Works departmental meeting begging at 5pm. For a FREE subscription to the Charleston Chatter, consider signing up for Newsbreak. It is FREE to do so then you can click the Follow button and ff done properly these articles will be emailed to you. Thanks for reading.

Inside Tennessee and within Bradley County, you will find a little town full of factual data that often falls through the cracks. The City of Charleston, TN is overflowing with historical evidence, residential buzz, loyal businesses, dedicated organizations, and happenings within county and city governments. The goal of The Charleston Chatter is to project witnessed/intercepted facts and fair analysis of rumored material into informative articles for the community.

