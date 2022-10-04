Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TN

TDOT and Wright Brothers Construction getting busy on TN State Hwy 11 with photo credit going to the Facebook of Christopher Scoggins.

Anyone that has been out and about the last couple of days would have noticed the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Wright Brothers Construction getting down to business on Hiwassee Street (Tennessee State Highway 11).

The traffic delays has been very small, the recommendation is to leave 10 minutes before you normally would or to take another route. If you are familiar with the area at all, then you would know that Dry Valley Road and Railroad Street are a great work around under these circumstances.

The eventual plan for this street is to have a mixture of three to four lanes from Cleveland to the Hiwassee River passing through Charleston. Some say this has been needed for some time. The work was originally scheduled for last year. However the project was bumped for the Tennessee State Highway 60 renovations and additions.

A small while ago, the sidewalks along Hiwassee Street in Charleston was reformatted to be ADA compliant. With this, the several streets paved in 2018, the intersection work done earlier this year, and the new pavement being laid on Tennessee State Highway 11; it appears Charleston, TN has really been trying to make up for the dormant infrastructure repairs prior to 2010.

I'm sure there is much more in the works and I; along with many others; applaud the efforts made by the officials of the Charleston city commission, Charleston's public works department, Charleston's management, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Wright Brothers Construction, Owens Construction, Caldwell Paving, Steve Williams Construction, and so many more that has helped to make our town better over the past recent years.

The next Charleston City Commission meeting is Tuesday, October 11 at Walter Goode Municipal Hall immediately following a Public Works departmental meeting that begins at 5pm.