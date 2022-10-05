Charleston, TN

Charleston, TN Town Hall Guide

The Charleston Chatter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lRg3_0iFbTUKg00
A Hiwassee River scene withphoto credits going to the Town Hall Guide.

Walter Goode Municipal Hall is home to the Charleston Police Department, Municipal Courtroom, and the town's management's office. Its located at 126 Worth St, beside their Public Works building, just behind the Charleston Fire Department. Their phone number is (423) 336 - 1483. Several meetings take place at this location.

The Planning Commission meets every first Tuesday of the month at 5pm. The Recreation Board's meeting takes place immediately following the Planning Board's. The general city meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of the month at 6pm. It follows whichever departmental meeting that's due on any given month. City court takes place every third Monday, beginning at 6pm. The Charleston Beer Board normally meets quarterly, however sources say they plan to move to monthly meetings.

There are also a few local attractions. River Park is located on Water Street. Its equipped with a boat launch and picnic area. Berry Park is located on the blocks of Wool St, Market St, and Worth St. It includes a pavilion with restrooms, a playground, a basketball court (currently being renovated), walking paths, and wide-open spaces. Several events take place at this beautiful park including the Chamber of Commerce's annual Cowpea Festival.

The cypress grove lies between Market Street and Broadway Street before emptying into the Broadway Lake with only Cass Street separating the two. Water Street runs parallel to Cass Street with the lake sandwiched between them. There is a "site seeing" bridge off Cass St and Broadway St, that allows you to the edge of the cypress grove to get a better look inside.

The Hiwassee River Heritage Center houses a small museum loaded in history. There's a path from there that leads to a baseball field and a parking lot that ends at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. Its a short walk to Berry Park since its directly across the street from the municipal hall. The word is that, in the near future, it will also lead to a dog park.

The National Neighborhood Watch is the nation's premier crime prevention and community mobilization program. It is a division of National Sherriff's' Association. You can become a member for free at nnw.org/town-hall-guide and/or www.nnw.org/neighborhood-watch-now. You may also use the mobile application (Ice Black Box) for free. The poison control hotline is (800) 222 - 1222.

There's a free local welcome kit provided by townhallguide.com. To participate contact (866) 991 - 3633 Ext 2 or email info@townhallguide.com. The next Charleston city meeting will take place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall on Tuesday, October 11 immediately following a Public Works Departmental meeting that begins at 5pm.

"In biblical terms, mountains often denote a government, king or ruler; likewise, a hill may describe lesser or smaller governments." -Don Preston

For a FREE subscription to The Charleston Chatter press the FOLLOW button and keep up with the latest buzz around our small community. Thank you for being a reader.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# charlestontn# charleston# tennessee# cleveland# clevelandtn

Comments / 0

Published by

Inside Tennessee and within Bradley County, you will find a little town full of factual data that often falls through the cracks. The City of Charleston, TN is overflowing with historical evidence, residential buzz, loyal businesses, dedicated organizations, and happenings within county and city governments. The goal of The Charleston Chatter is to project witnessed/intercepted facts and fair analysis of rumored material into informative articles for the community.

Charleston, TN
114 followers

More from The Charleston Chatter

Charleston, TN

September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TN

The scene from the Dave Thompson Fire Station overlooking Hiwassee Street in Charleston, TN withphoto credit going to Bradley County District 2's Constable Ricky Humpheries' Facebook.

Read full story

Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TN

TDOT and Wright Brothers Construction getting busy on TN State Hwy 11 withphoto credit going to the Facebook of Christopher Scoggins. Anyone that has been out and about the last couple of days would have noticed the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Wright Brothers Construction getting down to business on Hiwassee Street (Tennessee State Highway 11).

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, TN

The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN

Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVA

Charleston, TN's River Parkwith photo credit going to Taras Akimov via Facebook. Charleston, TN's Planning Commission is continuing its attempt to authorize an annexation of River Park. This has been ongoing and discussion since 2020. It appears to be moving forward after Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins received written permission from TVA's Land Use Specialist Heather Hamilton.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since Appointment

Commissioner Tyler Dunn and Mayor Donna McDermott at the 10th Annual Cowpea Festival.Photo captured from Facebook. It was a wet rainy weekend while the 10th Annual Cowpea Festival went into the books. The weather didn't stop many festival goers from celebrating with the Chamber of Commerce and Charleston Calhoun Historical Society.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting

A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

Charleston's River Park Fees

Charleston's boat ramp at River Park,photo credit goes to Teresa Sherrill Booth via Facebook. The implementation of a fee for usage of Charleston's boat ramp at River Park has been met with both acceptance and opposition over the past two seasons. What's commonly forgotten is how the fee was introduced and why it was executed to begin with.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Charleston Fills Vacancies on Various Boards

The City of Charleston filled many vacancies on various boards during their August meeting. Charleston recently lost one of their commissioners, Garrett Hammontree who resigned due to personal reasons. The Bradley County Election Office confirmed that it was too late to allow the seat to be on the upcoming ballet. Therefore according to MTAS, the seat would have an appointment until 2024 when all three seats will be on the line.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy