Charleston, TN Town Hall Guide

A Hiwassee River scene with photo credits going to the Town Hall Guide.

Walter Goode Municipal Hall is home to the Charleston Police Department, Municipal Courtroom, and the town's management's office. Its located at 126 Worth St, beside their Public Works building, just behind the Charleston Fire Department. Their phone number is (423) 336 - 1483. Several meetings take place at this location.

The Planning Commission meets every first Tuesday of the month at 5pm. The Recreation Board's meeting takes place immediately following the Planning Board's. The general city meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of the month at 6pm. It follows whichever departmental meeting that's due on any given month. City court takes place every third Monday, beginning at 6pm. The Charleston Beer Board normally meets quarterly, however sources say they plan to move to monthly meetings.

There are also a few local attractions. River Park is located on Water Street. Its equipped with a boat launch and picnic area. Berry Park is located on the blocks of Wool St, Market St, and Worth St. It includes a pavilion with restrooms, a playground, a basketball court (currently being renovated), walking paths, and wide-open spaces. Several events take place at this beautiful park including the Chamber of Commerce's annual Cowpea Festival.

The cypress grove lies between Market Street and Broadway Street before emptying into the Broadway Lake with only Cass Street separating the two. Water Street runs parallel to Cass Street with the lake sandwiched between them. There is a "site seeing" bridge off Cass St and Broadway St, that allows you to the edge of the cypress grove to get a better look inside.

The Hiwassee River Heritage Center houses a small museum loaded in history. There's a path from there that leads to a baseball field and a parking lot that ends at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. Its a short walk to Berry Park since its directly across the street from the municipal hall. The word is that, in the near future, it will also lead to a dog park.

The National Neighborhood Watch is the nation's premier crime prevention and community mobilization program. It is a division of National Sherriff's' Association. You can become a member for free at nnw.org/town-hall-guide and/or www.nnw.org/neighborhood-watch-now. You may also use the mobile application (Ice Black Box) for free. The poison control hotline is (800) 222 - 1222.

The next Charleston city meeting will take place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall on Tuesday, October 11 immediately following a Public Works Departmental meeting that begins at 5pm.

