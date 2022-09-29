The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN

Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch with photo credit going to his Facebook profile.

A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.

Their heaping agenda currently has Berry Park's Basketball Court taking center stage. Christopher Scoggins, who is also Charleston's Public Works Superintendent, and Isaiah Ballew, Scoggins' Assistant, have been working tirelessly on the demolition of the current concrete pad. Sources say this project was funded by a portion of the latest HCI grant, provided by Bradley County.

The desired outcome hasn't completely been announced publicly, however word around town is that the court will be ADA compliant and possibly larger including an "out of bounds" section. There was also talk of fencing, LED lighting, and quality goals that will last a lifetime.

Other parts of their agenda focuses around a Dog Park that was awarded to Charleston by the Boyd Foundation. Sources explain that this project has a 3 year timeframe for completion. The project site is currently on the East side of the car wash and flanked by the baseball field and the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society. However, there has been talk of relocating the site to the North side of the baseball field between it and the parking lot.

The grant was originally outlined by Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney, who had hopes to have it built at the Broadway Lake. He wanted to include a small parking lot, benches, and sidewalk connecter to the park along Broadway. This location was dismissed after learning that the property must be owned by the City per grant requirements. Broadway Lake is currently owned by TVA and only maintained by Charleston, much like River Park.

Speaking of River Park, if you have been following these stories then you know that Charleston is currently processing an annexation citing enforcement issues. Besides that, this recreation area was recently the recipient of another Keep America Beautiful grant. KAB Affiliate Executive Director, Amanda Peels, has been working with the Rec Board through this grant process to bring in Native Vegetation, including trees and shrubs, back to the area.

River Park's restroom situation has also been been in discussions. It appears that the Rec Board plans to apply for the upcoming HCI to fund the incorporation of a permanent restroom facility. Sources claim their vision is that of TWRA's throughout the Cherokee National Forest.

On top of all the mentions, they are also planning events. Now that the Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Cowpea Festival is in books, along with Strut You Mutt and the Tractor Show, the Charleston Rec Board is planning a "Boat N' Treat." The inspiration was bore from creativity and the idea that something "original" was needed.

Charleston is known for its boat ramp, so why not incorporate that into Halloween? For clarification, the boats will not be floating while the event would take place in Berry Park. The board is also working towards funding for their Christmas event set to take place in November. If you or you're company are interested in being a sponsor, please reach out to one of the board members.

The Charleston Recreation Board's next meeting is scheduled for October 4th at Walter Goode Municipal Hall, following a Planning Commission meeting at 5pm. For a free subscription to the Charleston Chatter, press the Follow Button and keep up with the latest buzz around the small town of Charleston, TN.