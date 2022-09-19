Charleston, TN

River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVA

The Charleston Chatter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLypv_0i1jHMX700
Charleston, TN's River Parkwith photo credit going to Taras Akimov via Facebook.

Charleston, TN's Planning Commission is continuing its attempt to authorize an annexation of River Park. This has been ongoing and discussion since 2020. It appears to be moving forward after Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins received written permission from TVA's Land Use Specialist Heather Hamilton.

With the Letter of No Objection and their insurance manager's consent, Charleston’s Planning Board plans to expand the town’s boundaries citing patrolling issues. A portion of the property already lies in the town, however River Park itself is currently outside the City Limits.

According to MTAS, the annexation of property with owner consent follows a strict process requiring written consent of property owner/s in the territory proposed to be annexed. The property in question is the only lot being considered for annexation and according to sources, TVA has given the written consent.

Charleston’s next step would be to implement Resolution E, which would formally annex the territory. This resolution allows for the annexation of certain territory, upon written consent of the owner/s, to incorporate within the boundaries of a city within the State of Tennessee. If executed properly, the annexation would become immediately effective with passage of this resolution.

Under normal circumstances to properly perform the implementation of Resolution E, a municipality would prepare an annexation report and plan of services. They are normally developed for a cost benefit study so the town would better understand the impact of the annexation on existing municipal services and funding. This normally assists the governing body in determining if the annexation is warranted.

However, this statute would not require a plan of services to be prepared with Charleston currently having an agreement with TVA on the maintenance of the property. Basically, nothing would change since the services are already being carried out by the City of Charleston.

Following proposed adoption of this resolution, the town would post the ‘proposed annexation by owner consent’ resolution in three public places in the territory proposed to be annexed and in three public places within the municipality.

Normally, the town would also be required to publish a public hearing notice on the plan of services in a newspaper of general circulation a minimum of fifteen days prior to the hearing. The notice would indicate the time, place, and purpose of the hearing; as well as the locations where the proposed plan of services is available for public viewing. However, the question begs if this requirement would be needed since a plan of action isn’t currently being discussed nor required by the Planning Commission.

What would be required is a public hearing notice on the proposed annexation and a publication in a newspaper of general circulation, no less than seven days in advance of the public hearing. The notice must include a map that includes a general delineation of the area to be annexed by use of official road names or numbers, or both, and other identifiable landmarks, as appropriate.

Following the public hearing, the Charleston Commission would adopt an ‘annexation by owner consent’ resolution (Resolution E) approving the annexation. The territory would immediately be annexed upon this adoption. Charleston would then send the adopted ‘annexation by owner consent’ resolution to the county mayor, the utility district and to any affected emergency communication districts.

They would also send the revised voting precinct maps to the Office of Local Government in the Comptroller's Office, notify the Tennessee Department of Revenue for the purpose of tax administration and record the ‘annexation by owner consent’ resolution with the register of deeds.

The Charleston City Commission’s next meeting is October 11, at Walter Goode Municipal Hall following a Public Works Departmental meeting beginning at 5pm. Click the Follow button to keep up with The Charleston Chatter.

