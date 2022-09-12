A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since Appointment

Commissioner Tyler Dunn and Mayor Donna McDermott at the 10th Annual Cowpea Festival. Photo captured from Facebook.

It was a wet rainy weekend while the 10th Annual Cowpea Festival went into the books. The weather didn't stop many festival goers from celebrating with the Chamber of Commerce and Charleston Calhoun Historical Society.

Charleston Mayor Donna McDermott and Commissioner Tyler Dunn both welcomed people early on in the festival and various artists took their place on stage, including Suzy Boggess. It was a nice relaxing and enjoyable experience. This marked the first public appearance of Commissioner Dunn since the announcement of his appointment on August 9th of this year.

Just about a month in office and Dunn has been tackling the issues surrounding the property adjacent to the Hoyt Berry Park. According to sources, the property is owned by a trust who has offered to donate the proceeds of the sale to the Charleston Recreation Board. Charleston has loosely agreed to purchase the property from their general fund, provided there isn't too many obstacles.

The Recreation Board has agreed to cover any costs associated with the purchase. The question is exactly what would Charleston do with the property? Many ideas have been floated, however the immediate need of a dumping area for natural debris has been mentioned by Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. Additional parking and the possibility of a grant funded splash pad wasn't out of the question, either.

Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney has said that whatever Charleston decides to do with the property, gaining another asset with very little cost involved is considered responsible planning in itself. Commissioner Dunn is dealing with current obstacles pointed out by city management such as locating a surveyor and highlighting language under a cell tower clause.

The Charleston City Commission will meet September 13th following a Recreation Board Departmental meeting beginning at 5pm at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. Clock the Follow feature to stay up to date on the chatter surrounding the small town of Charleston, TN inside Bradley County.