Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting

Charleston Chatter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zu9Kk_0heMLOON00
A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook.

During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.

McCartney began with a message relating to the 4 men who was interested in the position. He praised them explaining "it’s not every day that so many inside a community wants to take an active role in Government". He also advised the audience that he had met with the candidates, and all seemed qualified to continue moving the city in the right direction.

The Vice Mayor expressed a fact that standing in opposition to the mayor’s pick, would allow the vote to be split and force the small town into a special election. He indicated that he wouldn't, due to the simple reasoning of the $20,000 price tag if such an election was to take place. He voiced his concerns of burdening the taxpayer with an unnecessary expense and encouraged whoever wasn't chosen to run in 2024 when all 3 seats would be on the ballet.

This led to Mayor McDermott's announcement that she had chosen Tyler Dunn to fill the vacancy. She cited several important factors that went into her decision. The first being the fact that Mr. Dunn had received the most recommendation letters. She continued by proclaiming Mr. Dunn as a lifetime citizen of Charleston and a UTC graduate in business and finance. "He graduated top of his class in both high school and college and has been a member of Watson Chapel Church for his entire his life".

The motion was made and properly seconded making Tyler Dunn the newest addition to the Charleston City Commission. As Mr. Dunn took his seat at the commission table, many residents in the audience were cheerful however one stood in opposition the mayor’s choice.

Charleston resident Faye Calloway insisted on knowing why Mr. Dunn was chosen over another lifetime Charleston resident, David Lattimore. Dunn being McDermott's 2nd cousin, Calloway seemed to insinuate that nepotism played a role when asking McDermott about their relations. McDermott stated that she had confirmed with MTAS, before coming to her conclusion, and explained that nepotism was not a factor on the subject at hand.

McCartney echoed her words describing the fact that Charleston did not currently have a nepotism policy but through his research he indicated that most of these policies are in reference to immediate family and in laws alone. As he continued, Calloway expressed her displeasure in the tone of his voice. Upon asking what tone she preferred, she stated that she wanted him to shut his mouth.

Noticeably rattled, McCartney looked to management requesting permission to eject Ms. Calloway from the meeting. After receiving the nod, he asked Calloway to leave, and she did. The meeting continued with conversations surrounding the ADA approved sidewalk updates and school traffic blocking driveways along Worth.

The next Charleston City Meeting is September 13th, following a departmental Rec Board meeting beginning at 5pm. Both meeting are scheduled to take place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. Click the Follow button to subscribe to The Charleston Chatter for free and keep up with the latest happenings around Charleston, TN.

