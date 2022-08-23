Charleston's River Park Fees

Charleston's boat ramp at River Park, photo credit goes to Teresa Sherrill Booth via Facebook.

The implementation of a fee for usage of Charleston's boat ramp at River Park has been met with both acceptance and opposition over the past two seasons. What's commonly forgotten is how the fee was introduced and why it was executed to begin with.

In 2019, several county residents and local business owners and approached the Charleston City Commission on the horrid conditions of River Park's boat ramp. At this moment in time, its maintenance was rumored to be under TVA's responsibilities.

James Leamon, TVA Engineering Specialist, was notified. After extensive research was conducted on the 1980 agreement between TVA and then Mayor Frank Bryan, it was found that the ramp along with the other maintenance was to be provided by Charleston. The agreement was updated in 2007, at the request of then Mayor Walter Goode, and a new permit was issued. The permit, 26a, allowed Charleston to repair the dock among many other permissions. This agreement solidified Charleston's responsibilities for operations and maintenance of River Park and this included the ramp.

The ramp was in such poor condition that Charleston looked into several granting possibilities with many organizations. This list included Volkswagen, SETD and TWRA. Chuck Hammonds, SETD, came up with the $50,000 matching grant utilizing the Volkswagen Conservation Grant Program since the eligibility requirements included outdoor recreation. Jay McClellan, TWRA engineer, was also called in to consider a total revamp at a cost of around $400,000. This would require TWRA to take control of the ramp, which would have came with a new agreement to include TWRA between TVA and Charleston.

These discussions continued into 2020, however they never gained any traction due to several failing components. The first ripple happened when TWRA's board decided there wasn't a need for this ramp in their network. After that, Charleston looked more into the matching $50,000 grant from Volkswagen through SETD. However, the commission's constituency made it clear that the majority of the boaters are not Charleston tax payers, therefore didn't feel the residents should be strapped with the $50,000 match.

After some discussions, the commission floated the idea of charging a fee siting that if enacted this would tax the actual user versus the citizens. It was estimated that less than 2% of actual city residents use the ramp at River Park, therefore it was decided to probe further.

The Charleston Commission reached out to Mr. Leamon, once more and learned that their agreement did not restrict the city from charging a reasonable fee. According to officials, there was a requirement that the funds be used towards public purposes and a request for it to go through its own committee. Commissioners decided the resurrect a former board to take on the challenge. This began the conception of Charleston's new Recreation Board.

There were codes that were required for the board to become active including the need for 5 voting members and the Mayor would have to approve each one. Of the five, three were to include a Chair, Vice Chair, and a Secretary. Their duties would include River Park Fee oversight, provide a proposed budget, among many other responsibilities. By mid 2020, the members had been put into place and discussions soon began surrounding the repair of the ramp, enacting the fee, and enforcement.

Volunteers began flooding the Rec Board meetings and not too long after their inception, plans began to unfold. Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins along with many local business owners; including Preferred Pharmacy's Cliff Griffin, Charleston Bait & Tackle's Matt Wiley, and TNFLYCO's Caleb Luzader; put their heads together and with some help from a local construction company the much needed repairs we're performed.

Soon thereafter, the fee for boat ramp usage was born through recreational meetings and approved by the Charleston City Commission. By 2021, the only question that remained was how to enforce it. By this time, Charleston had a dramatic shift after their longtime mayor, Walter Goode, passed away and Donna McDermott moved into the Mayor's seat. Commissioner Frankie McCartney took on the Vice Mayor role, while Garett Hammontree assumed McCartney's seat through an appointment.

MTAS was contacted and Honna Rogers, Municipal Management Consultant, gave three scenarios of enforcement. The first was an honor system, second was an interlocal agreement with the County, and the last was an annexation of River Park. The Recreation Board initially took on the honor system until the City Commission could work out the details.

By the end of 2021, Charleston had began dialogue regarding annexation through permissions granted by TVA and with the guidance of MTAS. At this time, they had coupled county enforcement into their interlocal agreement and created the presence of city personal all while working through the process of annexation, which is still taking place today.

According to the Commission, which now includes Commissioner Tyler Dunn following the Hammontree resignation, this process is ongoing. TVA has agreed to this action, while Charleston continues to navigate the list, provided by MTAS, for annexation. The city's insurance company, PE Partners, has also given their approval.

The next Charleston City Commission meeting is September 13th at 6pm, following the Recreation Board's departmental meeting which begins at 5pm. Both meetings will take place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall on Worth St.