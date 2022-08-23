Charleston Fills Vacancies on Various Boards

The City of Charleston filled many vacancies on various boards during their August meeting.

Charleston recently lost one of their commissioners, Garrett Hammontree who resigned due to personal reasons. The Bradley County Election Office confirmed that it was too late to allow the seat to be on the upcoming ballet. Therefore according to MTAS, the seat would have an appointment until 2024 when all three seats will be on the line.

In the July meeting, Mayor Donna McDermott publicly asked residents who was interested in the position to fill out a questionnaire. She received four and chose Tyler Dunn to fill the vacant seat. Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney did not oppose siting a special election would cost the tax payer around $20,000 per Fran Greene, Bradley County Election Director. McDermott spoke highly of Dunn, "he's a UTC graduate in Business/Finance and a lifetime citizen of Charleston".

The Recreation Board is now chaired by Matt Wiley, owner of Charleston Bait & Tackle. The seat was vacated by Cassie Hammontree siting personal reasons. This provided a dynamic shift within the board. Valerie Mack is now serving as Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley takes on her new role as Secretary. Jonathan Mack, owner of Mack Daddy's Popcorn, and Christopher Scoggins will remain as voting members. They have many plans for Charleston such as events, movies in the park, and River Park improvements.

The Planning Board will still be chaired by Christopher Scoggins, Charleston Public Works. His Vice Chair will remain with Mayor Donna McDermott. Jaime Scoggins will be assuming the secretary position following the dismissal of Lisa Parris. Two other fresh faces include voting members Vance Hively and Commissioner Tyler Dunn who filled vacancies left by Frankie McCartney and Chris Taylor. Taylor moved from the area, while McCartney moved over to recreation oversight.

The Beer Board's Chair will remain with Bill Carlton, while Melvin Graham moves up into the Vice Chair also vacated by McCartney who recently took the Vice President position on the board of Calhoun-Charleston Utility District. Stanton Scoggins has taken on the Secretarial position, while Gene Womac and Sherman McCleary will remain voting members.

At this time, the Beer Board's main focus is bringing the commission information regarding a liquor package store being on the ballet by 2024. As of now, neighboring towns allow for these type of establishments and city officials have had various residents request to have it put on the ballet. Both McDermott and McCartney have stated that their job is to get it on the ballet, however in the end the citizens of Charleston will have the final say.

Plan to attend the next Charleston City Commission meeting scheduled for September 13th at 6pm, following a departmental meeting for the Recreation Board beginning at 5pm. Both meetings will take place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall.

