Opinion - Politicians and Criminals should Receive Psychopathy Scans

Psychopathy scans for politicians and criminals could be a reality

Psychopaths in Power

We’ve known for a long time that there are structural abnormalities in the brains of psychopaths. Those abnormalities could be used as a way of making our governments, hierarchal organizations, and everyday lives safer.

Psychopathy scans before consideration for a position of power could be standard practice, particularly for high-level government jobs where ordinary people have a right to some input in the decision-making process.

It would increase public trust and safety if all politicians were screened. But it would also make society far safer if we screened doctors, surgeons, teachers, nurses, police officers, and so on - all the jobs that give realistic and potentially damaging power over vulnerable people.

The Angel of Death scenarios we so often read about would no longer be something to fear.

Life is Not a Movie

The word criminal doesn't mean a person who spent the night in lockup for public intoxication.

Prisoners are criminals who have been convicted of a crime and sent to prison.

Sometimes, the main difference between a criminal and a wealthy, influential businessman can be good luck.

Money and a good school can open doors that should be kept firmly nailed shut.

But despite what Hollywood may have led you to believe, almost nobody goes to prison for breaking the law once - and very few are incarcerated who are completely innocent.

Most men who land in prison have committed multiple offenses or one particularly brutal offense.

But if they're already in prison, what’s the value in finding out if a convicted criminal is also a psychopath?

A Frightening Statistic

Dr Robert Hare, psychopathy expert for over four decades, estimates that within society, just 1% of the population are psychopaths.

And yet it's been estimated that “The base rate of psychopathy among the prison population is as high as 37%.”

This means psychopaths are - unsurprisingly - far more likely to be criminals than the general public.

And remember - according to the world's foremost expert in the field - psychopaths can't fixed or rehabilitated.

We can extrapolate this to mean that criminals who are psychopaths will almost certainly go on to offend again, though they may sometimes learn to better hide their criminal activity.

Sensible Solution

Since psychopaths can't be rehabilitated, it makes sense not to treat them like ordinary criminals and adjust prison sentences accordingly - or find alternative methods of safe containment.

Releasing untreatable criminals back into an unwitting gen pop would seem to guarantee more unnecessary crime.

And what about politicians?

Meanwhile, scanning politicians' brains for indications of psychopathy wouldn’t ensure they were honest or good people - but it would ensure that they weren't actually incapable of empathy, kindness, or compassion.

How it Might Work

If we, as a society, chose to run psychopathy scans on those who have power over vulnerable people, it wouldn't be difficult to create some simple guidelines. For example:

Psychopathy scans wouldn't be required for children, whose brains are still forming.

They wouldn't be required for adults just going about their business.

They would, however, be required for all criminals who had been imprisoned.

And they would be required for anyone who was about to accept a powerful job, such as a politician, or police officer.

Since psychopaths lack the ability to empathize, love, or feel guilt or shame or fear - but are quite capable of learning how to fake those emotions, giving them therapy just gives them more tools to trick us.

According to the experts, they cannot be fixed, and giving them therapy gives them more tools to trick unwitting victims.

So it would seem that our best hope is safe containment.

Psychopathy scans for people in powerful jobs, and to determine the fate of criminals could, in one stroke, make society a whole lot safer.

So the real question is - why is this not being proposed by those who have the power to enforce it?

