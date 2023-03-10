Opinion - Politicians and Criminals should Receive Psychopathy Scans

The Celtic Chameleon

Psychopathy scans for politicians and criminals could be a reality

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sSnp_0lDu2mS000
Photo byauthor created in Midjourney all rights reserved

Psychopaths in Power

We’ve known for a long time that there are structural abnormalities in the brains of psychopaths. Those abnormalities could be used as a way of making our governments, hierarchal organizations, and everyday lives safer.

Psychopathy scans before consideration for a position of power could be standard practice, particularly for high-level government jobs where ordinary people have a right to some input in the decision-making process.

It would increase public trust and safety if all politicians were screened. But it would also make society far safer if we screened doctors, surgeons, teachers, nurses, police officers, and so on - all the jobs that give realistic and potentially damaging power over vulnerable people.

The Angel of Death scenarios we so often read about would no longer be something to fear.

Life is Not a Movie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoXri_0lDu2mS000
Photo byauthor created in Midjourney all rights reserved

The word criminal doesn't mean a person who spent the night in lockup for public intoxication.

Prisoners are criminals who have been convicted of a crime and sent to prison.

Sometimes, the main difference between a criminal and a wealthy, influential businessman can be good luck.

Money and a good school can open doors that should be kept firmly nailed shut.

But despite what Hollywood may have led you to believe, almost nobody goes to prison for breaking the law once - and very few are incarcerated who are completely innocent.

Most men who land in prison have committed multiple offenses or one particularly brutal offense.

But if they're already in prison, what’s the value in finding out if a convicted criminal is also a psychopath?

A Frightening Statistic

Dr Robert Hare, psychopathy expert for over four decades, estimates that within society, just 1% of the population are psychopaths.

And yet it's been estimated that “The base rate of psychopathy among the prison population is as high as 37%.”

This means psychopaths are - unsurprisingly - far more likely to be criminals than the general public.

And remember - according to the world's foremost expert in the field - psychopaths can't fixed or rehabilitated.

We can extrapolate this to mean that criminals who are psychopaths will almost certainly go on to offend again, though they may sometimes learn to better hide their criminal activity.

Sensible Solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QotmQ_0lDu2mS000
Photo byauthor created in Midjourney all rights reserved

Since psychopaths can't be rehabilitated, it makes sense not to treat them like ordinary criminals and adjust prison sentences accordingly - or find alternative methods of safe containment.

Releasing untreatable criminals back into an unwitting gen pop would seem to guarantee more unnecessary crime.

And what about politicians?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMhHL_0lDu2mS000
Photo byauthor created in Midjourney all rights reserved

Meanwhile, scanning politicians' brains for indications of psychopathy wouldn’t ensure they were honest or good people - but it would ensure that they weren't actually incapable of empathy, kindness, or compassion.

How it Might Work

If we, as a society, chose to run psychopathy scans on those who have power over vulnerable people, it wouldn't be difficult to create some simple guidelines. For example:

  • Psychopathy scans wouldn't be required for children, whose brains are still forming.
  • They wouldn't be required for adults just going about their business.
  • They would, however, be required for all criminals who had been imprisoned.
  • And they would be required for anyone who was about to accept a powerful job, such as a politician, or police officer.

Since psychopaths lack the ability to empathize, love, or feel guilt or shame or fear - but are quite capable of learning how to fake those emotions, giving them therapy just gives them more tools to trick us.

According to the experts, they cannot be fixed, and giving them therapy gives them more tools to trick unwitting victims.

So it would seem that our best hope is safe containment.

Psychopathy scans for people in powerful jobs, and to determine the fate of criminals could, in one stroke, make society a whole lot safer.

So the real question is - why is this not being proposed by those who have the power to enforce it?

***

Note - the author is not associated or affiliated with Dr Robert Hare in any way.

Sources:
https://www.med.wisc.edu/news-and-events/2011/november/psychopaths-brains-differences-structure-function/
https://bjs.ojp.gov/library/publications/2018-update-prisoner-recidivism-9-year-follow-period-2005-2014
http://www.scholarpedia.org/article/Psychopathy#:~:text=The%20best%20current%20estimate%20suggests,meeting%20criteria%20for%20the%20disorder
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8488147/#:~:text=%281997%29%20estimate%20that%20the%20base,criminals%20is%20of%20particular%20value.
https://www.amazon.com.au/Without-Conscience-Disturbing-World-Psychopaths/dp/1572304510/ref=asc_df_1572304510/?tag=googleshopdsk-22&linkCode=df0&hvadid=341792439332&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=8546549664401575483&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=1000665&hvtargid=pla-436172282138&psc=1

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychopaths# criminals# prison# politicians# psychopathy

Comments / 0

Published by

Delivering authentic, relatable and engaging news, information and entertainment.

N/A
119 followers

More from The Celtic Chameleon

Excessive Homework Doesn't Improve Learning Outcomes and may Harm Children

The evidence is in - children are struggling with homework for little gain. According to the experts, many schools are overloading children with too much homework - and the wrong sort of homework.

Read full story

Opinion - Ghosted? Maybe you're the Problem.

Ghosting always existed - but Entitlement has increased. Ghosting is a fairly new term for a very old behavior, and simply amounts to someone silently shutting you out of their life.

Read full story
15 comments

Scott Adams, Renowned Cartoonist, Accused of Racism

Creator of Dilbert experiences backlash for his comments on Black "Hate Group" World famous cartoonist Scott Adams is facing backlash across America for his provocative comments on black Americans being a "hate group".

Read full story
48 comments

Who Cares for the Carers? Alzheimer's Disease affects the Whole Family

Grief, Loss and Challenges for Carers of those with Alzheimer's Disease. Alzheimer’s disease is challenging for families and carers; caring for a loved one with the disease can be very lonely.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion - Ageism can be a Matter of Life or Death

When you’re 16, old is probably 30. Ask a toddler — if you're over 20, you’re ancient. Old is someone twenty years older than you are. “Healthcare rationing based solely on age is widespread. A systematic review in 2020 showed that in 85 per cent of 149 studies, age determined who received certain medical procedures or treatments”. - World Health Organization.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion - The Cashless Con was Never about Hygiene

At the height of the Covid panic, the cashless con was promoted by some in America and around the world under the umbrella of hygiene, safety measures and technological progress.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion - Google Keeps Recordings of Your Activity

Google. Ever present. So convenient. So helpful. So intrusive. If you use Google devices, you're the author of your own misfortune, right?. Wrong. We have a right not to be snooped upon by Google devices, unless we agreed to be.

Read full story

Opinion - Energy Drinks Damage Hearts

Yet in America and Australia they’re sold to children unregulated at supermarkets and corner stores, and in the UK and New Zealand sold to children who are 16 plus. That’s still too young.

Read full story
6 comments

Social Contagion and Mental Illness in the Middle Ages

Social contagion is sometimes thought to be a modern phenomenon, but throughout history, humans have often had bizarre beliefs that they passed to others. For over two hundred years some Europeans believed that parts of their bodies were made out of glass. And who infected them with this insanity? None other than their King, Charles VI of France.

Read full story

Opinion - On Coping and Surviving in a Triggering World

Why Trigger Warnings Are Bad For Your Mental Health. The world is triggering to everyone, and yet trigger warnings don’t exist for real life events . Mot of the time, we get a second or two to brace ourselves before impact.

Read full story

Aiming to Incapacitate - Why Police Don't Aim for the Legs

Whenever we hear of a police officer shooting an offender, one of the first things the general public always asks is “Was he armed?”. If the offender was carrying an AK47 the public will then sometimes reluctantly agree that perhaps, in this instance, the police officer was possibly justified in shooting.

Read full story
154 comments

How to Comfort a Grieving Friend or Relative

Grief is the last honor we do for the ones we love; it's our final gift to them. We're sometimes tempted when friends and relatives lose someone to say "Oh I know how you feel.”

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy