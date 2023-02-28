Opinion - Ghosted? Maybe you're the Problem.

Ghosting always existed - but Entitlement has increased

Ghosting is a fairly new term for a very old behavior, and simply amounts to someone silently shutting you out of their life.

The Ghosted often offer clues as to why they've been ghosted - including long winded complaints about being ignored.

If you're the sort of person who throws a tantrum because someone no longer wants to talk to you, that's one reason people might not want to talk to you.

But even if you're a lovely person - others are entitled to want nothing to do with you and offer no explanation - however painful that may be.

Boundary Breaking

Some think it's their right to demand an autopsy of the end of a relationship. The irony is that if we could enforce that demand, we'd strip other people of the right to set their own boundaries.

Take the hint and leave people in peace has all but vanished as expected behavior.

Let's examine the reality of what would happen if you were able to force that conversation.

Nobody needs closure

You might believe you need closure, but let's think about how that conversation would actually look.

Scenario One
You're told in no uncertain terms about your unfavourable traits.

You can't cope with being ignored - how do you imagine you'll reach to a dissection of your perceived faults?

You may claim it’s the not knowing that’s the worst. But not knowing why someone wants you erased from their life is not the worst possible outcome.

The worst outcome might be that they tell you.

Scenario Two:

They lie to you to avoid a meltdown.

Now they have to start again from scratch trying to remove you from their life.

Scenario Three:

Maybe you think you can convince your ghoster to remain in your life.

Why would you want someone to stick around who doesn't want you?

Scenario Four:

It turns out that they ghosted you because of a misunderstanding.

Anyone willing to dump you on the basis of rumor, idle belief or unsubstantiated gossip is someone you're better off without.

Who patrols the Borderline?

Perhaps it's no coincidence that the rise in complaints about ghosting seems to correlate to the rise in Borderline Personality Disorder and Narcissistic Personality Disorder traits.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy offers a few excellent hints and guidelines.

You can’t make people think, feel or behave as you’d like them to, but you do have some control over how you react and behave.

“Although we may not always be able to change the situations in which we find ourselves (or the people we meet), we are in charge of how we interpret events. The attitude we bring to a situation, and the perspective we choose to take, determines how we feel.

Ghosting is a new phrase for a very old behavior

No matter our age, everyone has experienced ghosting. It's simply been rebranded for the digital era.

And the advent of cell phones and constant social media tracking means it's harder to escape from someone you no longer want to spend time with.

But not everyone has to like us, or want us in their life.

And it’s well within the capacity of most functioning adult humans to cope with being told no, or ignored without sinking into mental despair.

As with most behaviors you find disagreeable, it's best to simply accept that you can't control other people. And move on.

Because you can bet the person who ghosted you already has.

***

