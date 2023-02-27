Scott Adams, Renowned Cartoonist, Accused of Racism

Creator of Dilbert experiences backlash for his comments on Black "Hate Group"

Photo by author created in Midjourney all rights reserved

World famous cartoonist Scott Adams is facing backlash across America for his provocative comments on black Americans being a "hate group".

In a live stream video on YouTube on Feb 22, Adams stated:

"...America, we should learn to think of ourselves as a non-racist country as best we can...it makes sense to be aspirationally non-racist......Rasmussen has a new poll that is frightening "Do you agree or disagree with the statement it's ok to be white?

That was an actual question. Rasmussen asked white and black voters do you disagree or agree with the statement it's ok to be white?

26% of blacks said No. It's not ok to be white. 21% weren't sure. Add them together and that's 47% of black respondents were not willing to say it's ok to be white.

That's like a real poll. This just happened. Did you have any idea? Would you have imagined that that could have happened?

So I realised, as you know I've been identifying as black for a while, years now...but it turns out that nearly half of that team doesn't think I'm ok to be white...

I have to say this is the first political poll that ever changed my activities...as of today I'm going to re-identify as white because I don't want to be a member of a hate group. I accidentally joined a hate group.

So if nearly half of all blacks are not ok with white people - according to this poll, not according to me - that's a hate group. And I don't want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people..because there's no fixing this, this can't be fixed, you just have to escape.

You can hear Mr Adam's remarks here - timestamp 13 minutes 20.

Scott Adams has previously courted controversy with his "anti-woke" stance in 2022, which led to 77 newspapers cancelling his comic strip when one of his white characters began to identify as black.

In a follow-up interview yesterday with African-American media personality, tech investor and author Hotep Jesus, Mr Adams stated that he expected to lose most of his income stream on the back of his latest comments, and explained that he will consider other, independent platforms for his world-renowned cartoon Dilbert.

It remains to be seen whether Mr Adams "cancelation" will lead to an uptake of his work by other sources, and if there will be any further backlash by those who wish to "cancel" Mr Adams.

***