Opinion - Ageism can be a Matter of Life or Death

The global issue of ageism has real costs

Abandoned

Did you know that older people are often refused life-saving treatment based on their age?

If you can be convinced that older people have little value, it's easy to pretend that simply allowing them to die is ethical.

How old is old?

When you’re 16, old is probably 30. Ask a toddler — if you're over 20, you’re ancient.

Old is someone twenty years older than you are.

“Healthcare rationing based solely on age is widespread. A systematic review in 2020 showed that in 85 per cent of 149 studies, age determined who received certain medical procedures or treatments”. - World Health Organization

“The response to Covid revealed how widespread ageism in health care really is.

According to the WHO's Global Report on Ageing

"A systematic review in 2020 showed that in 85% of 149 studies, age determined who received certain medical procedures or treatments...Medical staff were more likely to withhold ventilator support, surgery and dialysis as the patient’s age increased."

"Ageism leads to poorer health, social isolation, earlier deaths and cost economies billions."

You can't put a price on life

You can't argue that an older person has less to live for than a younger one.

Many older people love life and want to keep living

Many have families who love them deeply

Many contribute to society in a number of ways

Many have worked extremely hard in their life and have earned time to relax in their old age

You will be old too one day - and much sooner than you think

We never know when our time is up and we cannot tell what a person will do with their time based on their age.

We should not assume anyone's life has more value based on their date of birth.

Ageism is sneaky and it's global

In the US, around 61% of workers aged 45 or older reported witnessing or experiencing ageism in the workplace.

The WHO's global systemic review including 422 studies from 45 countries has found that ageism is possibly more harmful than racism and directly affects our physical and mental health. Ageism impacts social well being, increases violence and abuse against older people and affects people's financial security.

Ageism is rarely challenged

Bias against older members of society makes no sense logically — and it makes no sense economically either - but it's one of the most accepted forms of prejudice.

“Ageism is highly prevalent; however, unlike other forms of discrimination, including sexism and racism, it is socially accepted and usually unchallenged, because of its largely implicit and subconscious nature.”

The middle-aged and older often have a lot more disposable income than younger people.

Studies even suggest that older people have a better attention span - making them the perfect audience for books and movies. Why dismiss such a lucrative market?

Ageism is illogical

Unlike other prejudices, ageism is a moving target - in the end, if we're lucky and live long enough, ageism affects us all.

So it's illogical not to try to do something about it - even if you don't care about your grandparents, surely you care about future you.

When is diversity not diversity?

As well as causing ignorance and abuse, ageism informs policies, laws and permits legal discrimination.

Examples of legally approved ageism include health policies allowing care to be rationed by age, and labor laws that allow discriminatory hiring practices and mandatory retirements.

Ageism also means prejudice against people in housing, financial institutions, education and more.

Even government responses to natural disasters can be ageist. Aaccording to the WHO report:

Older people are also neglected in funding allocated for humanitarian responses.

It’s not rational to be prejudiced against the very people you will become, if you’re lucky enough to live that long.

But it’s simply widely accepted that ageism is not included in diversity considerations.

Fifty percent of us hold ageist attitudes

According to the WHO:

“Every second person in the world is believed to hold ageist attitudes — leading to poorer physical and mental health and reduced quality of life for older persons, costing societies billions of dollars each year, according to a new United Nations report on ageism.”

The unpleasant reality is that even older people are carrying around ageist attitudes.

They’re dismissing themselves from the conversation too.

Dismissing hard-won wisdom is unwise

Older people have the wisdom of decades to offer.

While elders don’t always agree with younger people for solid reasons, they're often still willing to listen and appreciate what young people bring to the table. They want to be part of the conversation.

Unfortunately, that appreciation is rarely reciprocated. Much of what older people have experienced and the wisdom they acquired is dismissed out of hand by the young.

Yet disregarding the accomplishments and wisdom of older people means you’re missing out on a huge pool of talent and acumen, reinventing the wheel and losing out out on sage advice.

Older people really do know things about the world you’d be well advised to consider.

So what can you do about it?

Bias is hard to prove; you may have internalized ageism yourself without realizing it.

So first acknowledge that ageism is real and try to be aware of it.

Conversations can change the world, we can make a difference individually by first being aware of the problem and second talking to others about it and bringing it to their attention.

And if you get discouraged, remember the story of Carlos San Juan.

Carlos, a 78 year old Spanish pensioner, became irritated at the condescending way his bank was treating him and frustrated by how their policies on cashiers and online banking ignored the challenges of elderly people.

So he launched a campaign called "I'm Old, Not Stupid", and after his petition was signed by more than 640,000 people, his bank changed its policies.

Maybe not everyone can do what Carlos did.

But everyone can talk about it.

