Social Contagion and Mental Illness in the Middle Ages

The Glass King - a History of Mental Illness

Photo by author created using Midjourney all rights reserved

Social contagion is sometimes thought to be a modern phenomenon, but throughout history, humans have often had bizarre beliefs that they passed to others.

For over two hundred years some Europeans believed that parts of their bodies were made out of glass. And who infected them with this insanity? None other than their King, Charles VI of France.

Just as today influencers and celebrities can spread irrational beliefs, so throughout history humans have been ensnared in damaging convictions with no basis in facts or reality.

A Glass Ass

In some cases, a good dose of reality was enough to knock the nonsense out of the afflicted.

“A 17th-century Paris doctor reported successfully curing a similar complaint. Treating a man who also believed he had a glass behind, the physician proceeded to beat the man’s rear end severely. Thus, he demonstrated to the patient that his stinging buttocks were proof that they were not made of glass but from sensitive flesh.”

But in other cases — such as that of King Charles VI of France:

‘His malady grew worse every day until his mind was completely gone. Sometimes he…would not let himself be touched. He had iron rods put into his clothing and protected himself in all sorts of ways so that he might not fall and break.’

Psychosis is the term to describe having lost touch with reality — for example hearing voices that aren’t there, or having strong beliefs which are not reality-based. Perhaps poor King Charles’ psychosis became so aggravated because those around him validated it, afraid to speak up for fear of retribution.

It’s always best practice to neither affirm nor deny a person’s delusions. Don’t argue with them, but you certainly never agree with them. For most, that means tactful avoidance of anything that affects the delusional person’s beliefs. But a King's courtiers would find that a lot more difficult.

The Contagion Spreads

Photo by author created using Midjourney all rights reserved

Sufferers of glass delusion tended to believe their head, arms or buttocks were composed of glass.

But similar beliefs are recorded even earlier in history. In the 1600s, it’s reported that Caspar Barlaeus, poet and theologian, believed himself to be made of straw, or occasionally butter.

And in earlier texts, there are records of people who thought they were made of earthenware or clay.

“In the second century AD, Rufus of Ephesus wrote of a man who thought he was a large piece of pottery. These precursors to the sufferers of glass delusion have been dubbed ‘Earthenware Men’.”

The Glass men were an updated delusion for a new age using the latest technology.

Some thought they were vessels made from glass, some thought themselves to be trapped inside glass bottles, and their delusions were reflected in the literature of the day — thus possibly legitimising it and spreading it further.

“In The Optick Glasse of Humors of 1607 Thomas Walkington (d. 1621) describes a real case of a Venetian man who believed his shoulders and backside to be made of glass, and therefore had a fear of sitting down.”

Social Contagion — what is it?

Photo by author created using Midjourney all rights reserved

Social contagion is the unconscious transmission of beliefs, actions and emotions from one individual to another.

“Our everyday lives are filled with examples of how we “catch” even subtle emotions and complex behaviors, such as happiness and anger, bulimic symptoms, and depression, from other people. Psychologists, anthropologists, and neuroscientists have studied how and why such contagion occurs.

Contagion appears to involve both biological and social processes. It is pervasive, and yet we are often unaware of the influence of other’s emotions and behaviors on our own — which is particularly striking because the consequences of contagious behavior can be significant.”

Three Types of Social Contagion

Social contagion can be broken down into behavioural and emotional contagion. Under emotional contagion are the following categories:

Disinhibitory Contagion

A person already has the desire to engage in a behavior, but normally wouldn't due to social norms. When the social contagion reaches them their mind clutches the opportunity to participate.

Echo Contagion

Occurs when a person spontaneously imitates another’s behaviour to conform with the emotional states of others.

Hysterical Contagion

Unlike with echo and disinhibitory contagions, the delusion may not be attractive, desired or in any way wanted — and yet is still transmitted.

Much is still to be learned about why people can so often be persuaded to indulge irrational beliefs and behaviors, this is a tiny peek into the bizarre world of social contagion.

But the fascinating reality is that throughout history and into the present day, people have convinced themselves of things that simply cannot be true and passed those beliefs like a disease to those around them.

