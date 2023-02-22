Aiming to Incapacitate - Why Police Don't Aim for the Legs

Photo by author created using Midjourney all rights reserved

Real Life is not a First Person Shooter Game

Whenever we hear of a police officer shooting an offender, one of the first things the general public always asks is “Was he armed?”

If the offender was carrying an AK47 the public will then sometimes reluctantly agree that perhaps, in this instance, the police officer was possibly justified in shooting.

But almost without fail, no matter how well armed the offender — be it with a gun, knife, or small nuclear arsenal, the next question out of many mouths is “Well why didn’t they just shoot him in the leg?”

Alternatives to Guns

The purpose of this article is not to address whether the police should use guns. We're here to address the myth that police officers have the option to aim for the legs.

So let’s assume the officer was acting lawfully and feared death or grievous bodily harm for themselves or others, and let’s talk about why they can’t — ever — aim for the legs.

Training

The police are are trained to shoot to incapacitate — which means shooting at the center of seen mass, the biggest target.

They don’t have the luxury of considering whether they might possibly be able to aim for another body part - for several reasons.

If they shoot and miss the offender, they might hit you, standing stage left, busily recording everything on your phone in your bid to become the next YouTube sensation. For a police officer to successfully unholster his or her gun and fire a well aimed round takes a lot longer than you realize. In the seconds it takes to unholster, take aim and fire, the offender has had the opportunity to run speedily towards them. You’d be shocked how fast a man running towards you with murderous intent can move. Fine motor skills are lost under critical stress, making it actually impossible to fiddle around with aiming in the one or two seconds available to the officer. So even if they were ill-trained or ignorant enough to try to shoot the assailant’s legs, hitting such a small area while the target is moving is nearly impossible. Bringing us back to item 1. If a police officer did miraculously manage to hit the assailant in the legs, there’s no guarantee that would stop him. Their remit is to ensure the offender is incapacitated so that he cannot grievously injure or kill anyone. That can only be achieved by shooting at the center seen mass.

These are the simple, practical and inarguable reasons why a police officer cannot “aim for the legs”.

It doesn’t work because real life is not a first person shooter game.

Physiology

Someone coming at you with harmful intent generates critical stress in the human brain.

Under critical stress humans don't have the time or capacity to think and weigh matters up. They simply react.

Under critical stress the following physiological changes will occur.

Loss of fine motor skills. Anything that requires fine dexterity is not possible at this time.

Tunnel vision. This results in the loss of up to 70% of your peripheral vision.

Auditory Exclusion. This can result in the inability to hear what is happening around you.

Impaired Cognitive Processing. The officer is unable to rationalise and problem solve and has no choice but to react to the situation as per his or her training.

Typically, the sort of people who disbelieve the accounts of combatants under critical stress are those who have never experienced such real life attacks.

If you have no idea what it's like to feel your life is under threat — then listen to the experts.

These undeniable facts are not Pro or Anti Police

These facts are simply intended to inject some logic and truth into the debate.

So the next time somebody asks “Why didn’t they just aim for the legs?!” You can answer the question with wisdom, clarity and facts at your disposal.

***

I refer throughout to the assailant as he, as that accurately reflects the reality that most offenders shot by police officers are male.

