Aiming to Incapacitate - Why Police Don't Aim for the Legs

The Celtic Chameleon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KM9Om_0kvGTsOd00
Photo byauthor created using Midjourney all rights reserved

Real Life is not a First Person Shooter Game

Whenever we hear of a police officer shooting an offender, one of the first things the general public always asks is “Was he armed?”

If the offender was carrying an AK47 the public will then sometimes reluctantly agree that perhaps, in this instance, the police officer was possibly justified in shooting.

But almost without fail, no matter how well armed the offender — be it with a gun, knife, or small nuclear arsenal, the next question out of many mouths is “Well why didn’t they just shoot him in the leg?”

Alternatives to Guns

The purpose of this article is not to address whether the police should use guns. We're here to address the myth that police officers have the option to aim for the legs.

So let’s assume the officer was acting lawfully and feared death or grievous bodily harm for themselves or others, and let’s talk about why they can’t — ever — aim for the legs.

Training

The police are are trained to shoot to incapacitate — which means shooting at the center of seen mass, the biggest target.

They don’t have the luxury of considering whether they might possibly   be able to aim for another body part - for several reasons.

  1. If they shoot and miss the offender, they might hit you, standing stage left, busily recording everything on your phone in your bid to become the next YouTube sensation.
  2. For a police officer to successfully unholster his or her gun and fire a well aimed round takes a lot longer than you realize. In the seconds it takes to unholster, take aim and fire, the offender has had the opportunity to run speedily towards them. You’d be shocked how fast a man running towards you with murderous intent can move.
  3. Fine motor skills are lost under critical stress, making it actually impossible to fiddle around with aiming in the one or two seconds available to the officer. So even if they were ill-trained or ignorant enough to try to shoot the assailant’s legs, hitting such a small area while the target is moving is nearly impossible. Bringing us back to item 1.
  4. If a police officer did miraculously manage to hit the assailant in the legs, there’s no guarantee that would stop him.
  5. Their remit is to ensure the offender is incapacitated so that he cannot grievously injure or kill anyone. That can only be achieved by shooting at the center seen mass.

These are the simple, practical and inarguable reasons why a police officer cannot “aim for the legs”.

It doesn’t work because real life is not a first person shooter game.

Physiology

Someone coming at you with harmful intent generates critical stress in the human brain.

Under critical stress humans don't have the time or capacity to think and weigh matters up. They simply react.

Under critical stress the following physiological changes will occur.

  • Loss of fine motor skills. Anything that requires fine dexterity is not possible at this time.
  • Tunnel vision. This results in the loss of up to 70% of your peripheral vision.
  • Auditory Exclusion. This can result in the inability to hear what is happening around you.
  • Impaired Cognitive Processing. The officer is unable to rationalise and problem solve and has no choice but to react to the situation as per his or her training.

Typically, the sort of people who disbelieve the accounts of combatants under critical stress are those who have never experienced such real life attacks.

If you have no idea what it's like to feel your life is under threat — then listen to the experts.

These undeniable facts are not Pro or Anti Police

These facts are simply intended to inject some logic and truth into the debate.

So the next time somebody asks “Why didn’t they just aim for the legs?!” You can answer the question with wisdom, clarity and facts at your disposal.

***

I refer throughout to the assailant as he, as that accurately reflects the reality that most offenders shot by police officers are male.

Sources:

https://www.police1.com/police-training/articles/should-cops-shoot-to-incapacitate-nPxv9KnlMwOUTnSo/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/critical-incident-stress
https://icisf.org/impact-of-the-tach-psych-effect-while-under-stress-duress-or-heightened-anxiety/
https://www.lifesavingsociety.com/media/265272/criticalincidentstress-july2017.pdf
https://www.vox.com/first-person/2017/7/27/16038820/justine-damond-police-shooting-brutality-gun-laws
http://www.combatconcepts.info/uploads/4/6/6/4/4664213/effects_of_combat_stress_on_performance.pdf
https://medium.com/r/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sciencedirect.com%2Ftopics%2Fmedicine-and-dentistry%2Fcritical-incident-stress
https://www.officer.com/tactical/firearm-accessories/article/12341177/tunnel-vision-and-auditory-exclusion-are-real
https://www.police1.com/patrol-issues/articles/why-shooting-to-wound-doesnt-make-sense-scientifically-legally-or-tactically-6bOdYvNUEECtIWRI/
https://www.aic.gov.au/publications/tandi/tandi89

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# police# police officers# police shootings# shooting crimes

Comments / 109

Published by

Delivering authentic, relatable and engaging news, information and entertainment.

N/A
90 followers

More from The Celtic Chameleon

Opinion - Ghosted? Maybe you're the Problem.

Ghosting always existed - but Entitlement has increased. Ghosting is a fairly new term for a very old behavior, and simply amounts to someone silently shutting you out of their life.

Read full story
6 comments

Scott Adams, Renowned Cartoonist, Accused of Racism

Creator of Dilbert experiences backlash for his comments on Black "Hate Group" World famous cartoonist Scott Adams is facing backlash across America for his provocative comments on black Americans being a "hate group".

Read full story
44 comments

Who Cares for the Carers? Alzheimer's Disease affects the Whole Family

Grief, Loss and Challenges for Carers of those with Alzheimer's Disease. Alzheimer’s disease is challenging for families and carers; caring for a loved one with the disease can be very lonely.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion - Ageism can be a Matter of Life or Death

When you’re 16, old is probably 30. Ask a toddler — if you're over 20, you’re ancient. Old is someone twenty years older than you are. “Healthcare rationing based solely on age is widespread. A systematic review in 2020 showed that in 85 per cent of 149 studies, age determined who received certain medical procedures or treatments”. - World Health Organization.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion - The Cashless Con was Never about Hygiene

At the height of the Covid panic, the cashless con was promoted by some in America and around the world under the umbrella of hygiene, safety measures and technological progress.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion - Google Keeps Recordings of Your Activity

Google. Ever present. So convenient. So helpful. So intrusive. If you use Google devices, you're the author of your own misfortune, right?. Wrong. We have a right not to be snooped upon by Google devices, unless we agreed to be.

Read full story

Opinion - Energy Drinks Damage Hearts

Yet in America and Australia they’re sold to children unregulated at supermarkets and corner stores, and in the UK and New Zealand sold to children who are 16 plus. That’s still too young.

Read full story
6 comments

Social Contagion and Mental Illness in the Middle Ages

Social contagion is sometimes thought to be a modern phenomenon, but throughout history, humans have often had bizarre beliefs that they passed to others. For over two hundred years some Europeans believed that parts of their bodies were made out of glass. And who infected them with this insanity? None other than their King, Charles VI of France.

Read full story

Opinion - On Coping and Surviving in a Triggering World

Why Trigger Warnings Are Bad For Your Mental Health. The world is triggering to everyone, and yet trigger warnings don’t exist for real life events . Mot of the time, we get a second or two to brace ourselves before impact.

Read full story

How to Comfort a Grieving Friend or Relative

Grief is the last honor we do for the ones we love; it's our final gift to them. We're sometimes tempted when friends and relatives lose someone to say "Oh I know how you feel.”

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy