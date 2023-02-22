How to Comfort a Grieving Friend or Relative

Don't make their grief about you

Grief is the last honor we do for the ones we love; it's our final gift to them.

We're sometimes tempted when friends and relatives lose someone to say "Oh I know how you feel.”

But of course, we don’t. Even if we've experienced something similar, we never know someone feels.

So if it's not appropriate to say that - what should we say? What does help a grieving person?

It’s Not About You

When a person has just lost a loved one, this is the time to comfort them, not yourself.

If you really want to help someone, put your feelings on hold and don't make their grief about you.

What Not To Say

There are a few things to avoid saying if you want to actually offer comfort.

  • He’s in a better place: No - a better place for his loved ones would be at home with his family.
  • I know just how you feel: Possibly insulting, definitely minimizing, flatly untrue. Please just never say this to anyone who's grieving.
  • Any mention of God or religion - unless they bring it up, and then just nod and agree. This is not the time to proselytize - telling someone it's God's plan may well enrage them and even turn them off religion. If they're religious and seek comfort from their beliefs great. But it's not about you, remember?
  • Life goes on: Not for their loved one though, right?
  • At least he lived a long life: Oh well then, it doesn’t matter that he’s dead, thanks for your clearly genuine concern and pearls of wisdom.
  • It was his time to go: His family would beg to differ.
  • Be strong: Utterly unhelpful.
  • Everything happens for a reason: See “be strong”.

Comparing and contrasting grief is not helpful. Trying to minimize and lessen the impact of grief can be unnecessarily cruel.

People often say these things in a well-meaning, thoughtless fashion, parroting what they themselves have heard.

But sometimes they also do it to shut down the grieving person. Because for many people it's really uncomfortable being around someone else’s grief.

It’s Not A Competition

If the grieving person wants to talk about religion, God, spirituality or whatever eases their suffering, this is also not the time to say “Well, actually, according to the bible…” or whatever pre-prepared sermon on the afterlife you normally trot out.

For now, this is their time. Please suspend judgement, let them feel what they need to feel.

People in grief are often people in shock and they might make some strange pronouncements. That’s ok too.

What To Say Instead

Instead of potentially making them feel worse, you could try:

  • I am so sorry for your loss.
  • I can’t imagine you you feel, but if I can help in any way, please let me know.
  • I wish I had the right words. Please know I do care.
  • I am always just a phone call away.

There’s no approved list of things to say. Just try to use compassion and a gentle tone, think a little before you speak, and don’t make it about you.

Practical Help

If you know the person well enough, this is often a good time to bring round prepared meals, or do any small, practical jobs that will help ease their day.

If they refuse the help, choose not to be offended. Remember, it’s not about you.

People are often afraid of grief, afraid of making a mistake around the grieving. It’s hard to spend time with someone whose energy is completely centered on just getting through their pain - in fact, it can be exhausting.

But often, small gestures mean a lot to a person who is suffering a great loss.

Turning up

You might think you have nothing to offer your friend or relative, you might be worried you will annoy them - and maybe you will, but what matters is trying. That's what most of us remember, that someone tried.

Turn up. People who have experienced grief talk about how in the initial aftershock of loss many will promise help and support. But quietly, inevitably, the support vanishes and the one who was left behind is left to sit alone in the silence of their sorrow.

It’s obviously even more important to turn up if they are isolated, without close family or supports.

Turning up might be just a phone call, or a text, or whatever you can manage regularly. In a global world we are often not available, physically, but we can try to make ourselves available emotionally.

“There is commonly a double loneliness to grief — the loss of the loved one who has died and the loss of those who withdraw. Many people are not prepared to, or are simply not capable of, sharing in the darkness, staying with it. Indeed, often it’s the bereaved person themselves who ends up feeling pressure to comfort and reassure those who are supposed to be their comforters. And not wanting others to run away, it’s common for the bereaved to feel obligated to disavow the extent of their own darkness, to say that it’s not so bad, that things are getting better etc.”

Don’t Try To Fix Their Grief

You have to do the work of grief to get through it. Let them experience their own grief in their own way.

We talk of the work of grief, because it’s hard labor that must be done. To not experience grief is to try to thrust it away, or crush it down until it hardens upon itself.

Complicated grief, sometimes called persistent complex bereavement, can sometimes take hold if a person is unable to process natural grief.

Holding Space

Holding space for someone means many things. It’s a counselling concept and quite a difficult one to attempt without training. But there are some aspects of holding space that most of us can do quite naturally.

If the bereaved person wants to speak, listen attentively, quietly, encourage them with small noises, mmm, yeah, nods and open body language. Practice kindness and patience with the grieving person. Allow them to feel their feelings.

Deny yourself the comfort and convenience of trying to cheer them up or hush them up. Let them cry, if they want to. Sit with them, a hand on their hand, an arm around them if that is appropriate. It’s ok to get a little teary too, but remember this is not about you so try not to break down and make them comfort you instead.

But the most important thing is simply to be there and listen and not be frightened by not being able to make things right.”

But only attempt to hold space for someone if it is safe for you to do so to.

You must look after your own mental health if you hope to help anyone else. Not everyone is cut out for the pain of someone else’s grief, or for holding space.

Think of it as putting your own oxygen mask on before you try to help your neighbor with theirs.

The “Stages Of Grief” Aren’t Linear, and you may not experience them all

The stages of grief that the general public are so very aware of weren’t originally intended to apply to a person grieving a loved one.

Kubler-Ross developed them to explain what people go through when they are patients coming to terms with a terminal illness. Later, they were applied to the grief process too.

The stages you have probably heard of are: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, Acceptance.

A person may experience all or only a few of these. They may feel them all at various times, or in a single day, and they will almost certainly bounce from one to the next and back again at various points. One day, a feeling of calm acceptance, the next once more crying and denying.

There’s no specific linear progression for grief, and an apparent regression to an earlier stage is normal.

The five stages model was meant as descriptive but has become prescriptive. Bereaved individuals can feel like there are certain reactions they should be having, and that they are somehow grieving wrong by not having them. There is no set pattern of emotions that must be experienced to come to terms with death, and we can seriously harm bereaved individuals by comparing their experiences to a non-evidence-based, not-even-meant-to-describe-their-experiences model.”

It’s Ok to have Moments of Happiness

We cannot swim in a pool of undiluted misery for long without it taking a big toll on us. People often feel guilty and ashamed, as though they are betraying their loved one, for laughing or smiling or having a moment of ease in their grief. The grief is still there. It’s absolutely normal to not always feel sad. We cannot sustain that.

It’s normal and common to hold opposing feelings at the same time, oftentimes with feelings that are layered with contradictions. It’s possible to be both angry and happy, sad and relieved, frustrated and grateful — all at the same time…It would be overwhelming to feel too consumed by grief at all moments of the day. Instead, we may find snippets of happiness even during a time of great turmoil and grief, such as when a loved one dies.”

Do Speak their Name

Often, people are afraid to mention the name of the person who has passed, worried they might make the grieving person feel worse. This can become an accidental conspiracy of silence, where nobody mentions the dead person’s name at all for fear of causing more pain.

Try not to worry that using the dead person’s name will call to mind an otherwise forgotten reality.

The person who is grieving has not forgotten.

And whether or not you use the dead person’s name, the bereaved still feel sadness, sorrow, depression. They can’t escape it, it’s part of surviving the loss of someone you love. You can’t protect someone from grief by trying to avoid a reminder of their loss by avoiding the name of their loved one.

Often, using the dead person’s name is welcome. It breaks the silence which can leave someone feeling isolated, and as though they shouldn’t bring their dead loved one up. It gives them a chance to talk about their lost loved one, if they want to.

And do remember — there’s no timeline for grief. Feelings of grief should diminish over time, but for many they do not ever completely disappear.

Which brings me to one last suggestion — don’t tell someone it’s time they moved on.

Because they might well move on — from you.

Disclaimer - I've been a counsellor, but I'm not your counsellor. These are suggestions, not tailored, individual advice. You must conduct your own research and due diligence. And if you feel persistent grief and depression please consult a mental health expert near you.

