Fari X Delivers Gripping New Single ‘Queen Boss’, With A Dynamic Music Video To Match It

Ptah Vision 2021

Re-introducing the new Queen of hip hop, Fari X, and her new project “XISM”

Coming from a long line of iconic Emcees in the rap game, Fari X is the next to carry the torch into the future of hip hop.

Boston native, Fari X, raised in Boston, Oakland, and Atlanta, has become a prominent female figure in the writing, business, and music world as a respected musician, entrepreneur, and author. Her inspiration for hip hop is credited to influences of timeless artists from the ’80s and ’90s like Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Salt-n-Pepa, Mc Lyte, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Da Brat, Missy Elliot, Mary J Blige, The Notorious B.I.G, Nas, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, and Mobb Deep.

Fari X released her blazing single “Queen Boss” in August 2021 and followed it up with a dynamic remix that features another Boston native, Bay Holla. The single and remix gained over 30 thousand streams in 60 days on Spotify and is picking up steam on YouTube.

As of November 20, 2021, the two singles, "Queen Boss" and "Queen Boss (Remix)" have gained over 46 thousand streams combined on Spotify and the views on the official video are continuously climbing the charts.

Fari X is now the face of her body contouring spa and classes, along with her other successful business avenues; The Relaxation Shop & Spa, Bawdy by Fari, Fari X Entertainment, and 11-17 Entertainment. She has also received accolades for her status in the music industry for projects like her 2012 and mixtape “Hoody Classy: Grind Season” and her 2016 EP “Queenism.” These achievements range from her nominations at the UMA (Underground Music Awards) and winning at the SEA (Southern Entertainment Music Awards).

Focusing on the business end of her career, she stepped away from music for several years before returning as the beautiful Queen and leader that embodies the meaning of her moniker. During her absence in the music scene, Fari X experienced mental, physical, and spiritual growth that manifested into her new 6-track project, “XISM.” The new album also features an exclusive remix track, "The Antidote", that features hip-hop legend Havoc of the infamous Mobb Deeb. "XISM" is a depth of perspectives that caters to every range of her audience. Inclusive of dance tracks, chill tracks, and love tracks, Fari X has many feels through the project, all without the drop in her lyrical delivery. “XISM” is the music of the ’90s and 2000s modernized and purposed to elevate the minds of women, promote independence, uplift the black man, encourage black love, and awaken people through her lyrics.

Follow her online presence and join her movement in the entrepreneurial and music world and follow this account for more updates and insight on rising unsigned music talent and emerging entrepreneurs and small businesses.

YouTube: FariX

Instagram: @FariXWisdom

Twitter: IAmFariX

Facebook: IAmFariX

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6pYrEdAJp6X8G8NfMLdlvQ?si=M2Bmhzp_TZiLg2aNb5X5Ng&utm_source=copy-link&dl_branch=1

Website: https://www.IAmFariX.com