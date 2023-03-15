Chicago, IL

Local Foods Public Market in Chicago Shutting Down Its Food Retail Business

The Bright Side Corner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbGgm_0lJa0hxr00
Photo byImage credit by Free Radical

Another food retail store in Chicago is closing. The Local Foods Public Market in Chicago will be shutting its retail business to the public for good later this month off the Elston Industrial Corridor.

According to the store’s Instagram post:

“With a heavy heart, we announce that Local Foods Public Market and Butcher & Larder will be closing permanently on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Despite valiant efforts by our staff to make the business sustainable, we can no longer justify continued operations.”

“Our staff has been incredibly flexible and supportive over the past year as we have attempted multiple approaches to make the business viable. Unfortunately, our best efforts have not been successful in the face of an isolated location and macroeconomic headwinds.”

“All pre-orders for St. Patrick’s day corned beef will be provided as promised. We thank each of you for your support over the past eight years.”

Starting on March 10, the store has started offering 50 percent discounts on all specialty grocery items to clear the shop out.

But while the retail store is closing, Local Foods confirmed that its wholesale distribution business will continue to operate as normal.

"We look forward to continuing to provide source-identified foods to restaurants, schools, businesses, and other food operations committed to supporting sustainable food systems," the social media post states.

Local Foods has been operating for almost a decade and has been providing locally sourced ingredients from small farmers and producers in the Midwest. It’s one of Chicago’s most unique grocery stores and home to a first-class butchery.

Local Foods is not the only grocery store in Chicago that has closed recently. In November 2022, Whole Foods Market closed its location in Chicago’s Englewood community after six years of operation.

Local Foods has been a popular destination for shoppers who value fresh, local and sustainable food. It also hosted a variety of events such as cooking classes, workshops, and tastings.

The market featured a full range of produce, meat, dairy, grains and more from the Midwest’s finest farmers.

It also housed Butcher & Larder, a whole animal butcher shop that offered house-made sausage, charcuterie, freshly ground meats and special orders.

Local Foods will be missed by many customers who appreciated its quality products and services.

If you are looking for alternative places to buy local food in Chicago, you might want to check out some of these options:

North Lawndale Community Market at 1420 S Albany Ave, Chicago.

Chicago City Markets at various locations across Chicago.

Green City Market at various locations across Chicago.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# local news# newsbreak original# food and drink# business# chicago

Comments / 2

Published by

The Bright Side Corner by Danwil Reyes is a website portal that will share and feature tips, resources, different and interesting topics, including self-improvement, work-at-home, social media, health, blogging, technology, travel, and videos.

213 followers

More from The Bright Side Corner

Plainfield, IL

Plainfield IL Residents Can Vote Early for Election and Cannabis Referendum

Plainfield residents who are registered to vote in Will County can cast their ballots early for the Consolidated Election and the Cannabis Advisory Referendum, according to the Village Voice.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Plainfield Village in IL Announces 2023 Yard Waste and Spring Cleanup Dates

The Plainfield Village in IL announces the 2023 Yard Waste and Spring Cleanup dates, according to the Village Voice. Plainfield Village residents can look forward to a cleaner and greener spring in 2023, as the Village Board has recently approved a new five-year contract with Waste Management that continues the weekly take-all service for refuse and recycling, as well as weekly yard waste collection from April through mid-December.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Plainfield IL Old Town Project to Resume Underground Utility Improvements

The Old Town Project, a major construction project that aims to upgrade the underground utilities in downtown Plainfield IL is set to start soon, according to Village Voice. The project, which started in September of 2022, is currently on hold for the winter season and will resume in Spring of 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Plainfield, IL

Plainfield IL New Riverfront Trail Extension Project Is Underway

A new project to extend the Riverfront Trail in Plainfield is underway and expected to be completed in Spring 2023, according to the Village Voice. The project, which is part of the Riverfront Master Plan adopted by the Village of Plainfield in 2021, will add more than two miles of paved trail segments along the DuPage River, connecting downtown Plainfield to the Springbank subdivision and beyond.

Read full story
Plainfield, CT

Plainfield IL Village Board Approves New Waste Management Contract

The Plainfield Village Board has recently approved a new five-year contract with Waste Management, the company that provides refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection services for the village.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Rod Baker Ford Opens New Dealership in Plainfield IL

Rod Baker Ford, a family-owned and operated Ford dealership, has opened a new location in Plainfield, IL. The new dealership, located at 13921 S Route 59, offers a wide selection of new and used Ford vehicles, as well as parts and service for cars, trucks and SUVs.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

8 Chicago and Burbs Fun Places To Go for Spring Break

Spring breakers, are you looking for cool places in Illinois to visit and have fun? Look no further! Let me share 8 Chicago and burbs fun places to go for spring break. Illinois is a state that offers a variety of fun and adventure for travelers of all ages and interests.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Walmart in Plainfield IL Failed and Will be Closing

The Walmart in Plainfield IL has failed, that is, failed to meet financial expectations, and will be closing its doors for good. This report is not necessarily a good news and is a shock to this formerly named Walkers' Grove community.

Read full story
22 comments
Montana State

7 Most Dangerous U.S. States for Snow Avalanche

Snow avalanches can be incredibly dangerous and cause significant damage to both property and people. In the United States, certain states are more susceptible to snow avalanches than others.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

12 Chicagoland Winter Playgrounds for Ice Skating and Hockey

Are you looking for amazing winter activities to do in Chicago and its suburbs? Search no more! In this article, I'll share 12 Chicagoland winter playgrounds for ice skating and hockey.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs

Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Illinois Food Bank's Free Holiday Food Bring Joy to Families

The Northern Illinois Food Bank's free holiday food bring joy to families in Plainfield IL this past weekend. The event, hosted by Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Catholic Charities, provided free food for families in need during the holidays.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in Chicago

The Pinoy Porsche Club (PPC) members recently held their inaugural meetup in Chicago, welcoming over a dozen of the fanciest cars from all around the city. The gathering was a sight to behold as members brought out their beloved Porsches and shared stories about why they bought them. The Porsche owners of the club were excited to show off their unique wheels.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Prepare for a Bad Weather in the USA

How to prepare for a bad weather in the USA or elsewhere is a skill that is worth-learning in order to survive extreme weather conditions. When it comes to weather, nothing is more important than your safety. That’s why it’s so important to have a good understanding of the weather.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn Guide

Chicago is known for its beautiful fall colors, and there’s no better place to see them than in the city. Whether you’re looking for some fun things to do in Chi-town, this guide will help you get the best of Chicago’s autumn foliage. I'll share with you how to enjoy the fall season without breaking the bank.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

3 Amazing Parks to Explore in Chicago

Chicago is full of amazing places to visit if you’re looking for a vibrant cityscape to photograph, explore, and experience. Whether you’re from outside the state or have been living in the city for years, I’ve got 3 cool parks for you to check out!

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago

There are plenty of interesting places to visit during the fall season in the Windy City and I’ll share with you those interesting places that are fun, entertaining, and educational in Chicago this autumn.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!

Chicago Labor Day Weekend is a great time to get out and enjoy the city! There are plenty of things to do, from downtown Chicago to nearby small towns in the state—everywhere you look there’s something to see and do for everyone.

Read full story
2 comments

5 Easy Steps to Counting Your Blessings for a Spiritual Boost

Our lives have gotten so hectic, haven’t they? We are so busy in our daily chores we’re forgetting to be grateful with our blessings. Here are 5 easy steps to counting your blessings for a spiritual boost.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy