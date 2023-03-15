Local Foods Public Market in Chicago Shutting Down Its Food Retail Business

Photo by Image credit by Free Radical

Another food retail store in Chicago is closing. The Local Foods Public Market in Chicago will be shutting its retail business to the public for good later this month off the Elston Industrial Corridor.

According to the store’s Instagram post:

“With a heavy heart, we announce that Local Foods Public Market and Butcher & Larder will be closing permanently on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Despite valiant efforts by our staff to make the business sustainable, we can no longer justify continued operations.”

“Our staff has been incredibly flexible and supportive over the past year as we have attempted multiple approaches to make the business viable. Unfortunately, our best efforts have not been successful in the face of an isolated location and macroeconomic headwinds.”

“All pre-orders for St. Patrick’s day corned beef will be provided as promised. We thank each of you for your support over the past eight years.”

Starting on March 10, the store has started offering 50 percent discounts on all specialty grocery items to clear the shop out.

But while the retail store is closing, Local Foods confirmed that its wholesale distribution business will continue to operate as normal.

"We look forward to continuing to provide source-identified foods to restaurants, schools, businesses, and other food operations committed to supporting sustainable food systems," the social media post states.

Local Foods has been operating for almost a decade and has been providing locally sourced ingredients from small farmers and producers in the Midwest. It’s one of Chicago’s most unique grocery stores and home to a first-class butchery.

Local Foods is not the only grocery store in Chicago that has closed recently. In November 2022, Whole Foods Market closed its location in Chicago’s Englewood community after six years of operation.

Local Foods has been a popular destination for shoppers who value fresh, local and sustainable food. It also hosted a variety of events such as cooking classes, workshops, and tastings.

The market featured a full range of produce, meat, dairy, grains and more from the Midwest’s finest farmers.

It also housed Butcher & Larder, a whole animal butcher shop that offered house-made sausage, charcuterie, freshly ground meats and special orders.

Local Foods will be missed by many customers who appreciated its quality products and services.

If you are looking for alternative places to buy local food in Chicago, you might want to check out some of these options:

North Lawndale Community Market at 1420 S Albany Ave, Chicago.

Chicago City Markets at various locations across Chicago.

Green City Market at various locations across Chicago.