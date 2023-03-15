Plainfield, CT

Plainfield IL Village Board Approves New Waste Management Contract

The Bright Side Corner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wItBX_0lIMWPq700
Photo byVillage of Plainfield IL

The Plainfield Village Board has recently approved a new five-year contract with Waste Management, the company that provides refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection services for the village.

The contract, which has taken effect on January 1, 2023, will continue the village’s weekly take-all service for refuse and recycling, as well as weekly yard waste collection from April through mid-December.

The contract will also continue the At Your Door program, which provides household hazardous waste and electronics collection for residents.

The new contract resulted in a slight increase in the monthly service fee for Plainfield residents, from $19.95 to $20.95, that started in January 2023.

The fee will then increase by 3% annually for the remaining four years of the contract.

The fee includes a $0.50 administrative fee that covers the village’s costs of billing and customer service.

The new contract also introduces some new features and benefits for residents, such as:

  • A free 96-gallon cart for refuse and a free 64-gallon cart for recycling for each household. Residents can request a different size cart if they prefer.

  • A free annual bulk item pickup for each household, which allows residents to dispose of up to five large items, such as furniture or appliances, at no extra charge.

  • A free annual document shredding event for residents, which allows residents to securely dispose of up to five boxes of paper documents per household.

  • A free annual Christmas tree pickup for residents, which allows residents to dispose of their natural Christmas trees at no extra charge.

The new contract will also support the village’s sustainability goals, such as:

  • Increasing the diversion rate of waste from landfills by encouraging more recycling and composting.

  • Reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from waste collection vehicles by using compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks.

  • Educating residents on proper waste disposal and recycling practices through newsletters, social media, and outreach events.

The Plainfield Village Board had unanimously approved the new contract with Waste Management at its recent meeting after reviewing several proposals from different waste haulers.

The board chose Waste Management based on its competitive pricing, high-quality service, and environmental stewardship.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Waste Management, which has been providing excellent service to our residents for over 20 years,” said Plainfield Village Mayor John Argoudelis.

“We believe that the new contract will offer more value and convenience to our residents, as well as help us achieve our environmental goals,” the Mayor added.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# local news# newsbreak original# government# safety# chicago

Comments / 0

Published by

The Bright Side Corner by Danwil Reyes is a website portal that will share and feature tips, resources, different and interesting topics, including self-improvement, work-at-home, social media, health, blogging, technology, travel, and videos.

207 followers

More from The Bright Side Corner

Plainfield, IL

Plainfield IL Old Town Project to Resume Underground Utility Improvements

The Old Town Project, a major construction project that aims to upgrade the underground utilities in downtown Plainfield IL is set to start soon, according to Village Voice. The project, which started in September of 2022, is currently on hold for the winter season and will resume in Spring of 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Plainfield, IL

Plainfield IL New Riverfront Trail Extension Project Is Underway

A new project to extend the Riverfront Trail in Plainfield is underway and expected to be completed in Spring 2023, according to the Village Voice. The project, which is part of the Riverfront Master Plan adopted by the Village of Plainfield in 2021, will add more than two miles of paved trail segments along the DuPage River, connecting downtown Plainfield to the Springbank subdivision and beyond.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Local Foods Public Market in Chicago Shutting Down Its Food Retail Business

Another food retail store in Chicago is closing. The Local Foods Public Market in Chicago will be shutting its retail business to the public for good later this month off the Elston Industrial Corridor.

Read full story
2 comments
Plainfield, IL

Rod Baker Ford Opens New Dealership in Plainfield IL

Rod Baker Ford, a family-owned and operated Ford dealership, has opened a new location in Plainfield, IL. The new dealership, located at 13921 S Route 59, offers a wide selection of new and used Ford vehicles, as well as parts and service for cars, trucks and SUVs.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

8 Chicago and Burbs Fun Places To Go for Spring Break

Spring breakers, are you looking for cool places in Illinois to visit and have fun? Look no further! Let me share 8 Chicago and burbs fun places to go for spring break. Illinois is a state that offers a variety of fun and adventure for travelers of all ages and interests.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Walmart in Plainfield IL Failed and Will be Closing

The Walmart in Plainfield IL has failed, that is, failed to meet financial expectations, and will be closing its doors for good. This report is not necessarily a good news and is a shock to this formerly named Walkers' Grove community.

Read full story
22 comments
Montana State

7 Most Dangerous U.S. States for Snow Avalanche

Snow avalanches can be incredibly dangerous and cause significant damage to both property and people. In the United States, certain states are more susceptible to snow avalanches than others.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

12 Chicagoland Winter Playgrounds for Ice Skating and Hockey

Are you looking for amazing winter activities to do in Chicago and its suburbs? Search no more! In this article, I'll share 12 Chicagoland winter playgrounds for ice skating and hockey.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs

Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Illinois Food Bank's Free Holiday Food Bring Joy to Families

The Northern Illinois Food Bank's free holiday food bring joy to families in Plainfield IL this past weekend. The event, hosted by Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Catholic Charities, provided free food for families in need during the holidays.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in Chicago

The Pinoy Porsche Club (PPC) members recently held their inaugural meetup in Chicago, welcoming over a dozen of the fanciest cars from all around the city. The gathering was a sight to behold as members brought out their beloved Porsches and shared stories about why they bought them. The Porsche owners of the club were excited to show off their unique wheels.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Prepare for a Bad Weather in the USA

How to prepare for a bad weather in the USA or elsewhere is a skill that is worth-learning in order to survive extreme weather conditions. When it comes to weather, nothing is more important than your safety. That’s why it’s so important to have a good understanding of the weather.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn Guide

Chicago is known for its beautiful fall colors, and there’s no better place to see them than in the city. Whether you’re looking for some fun things to do in Chi-town, this guide will help you get the best of Chicago’s autumn foliage. I'll share with you how to enjoy the fall season without breaking the bank.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

3 Amazing Parks to Explore in Chicago

Chicago is full of amazing places to visit if you’re looking for a vibrant cityscape to photograph, explore, and experience. Whether you’re from outside the state or have been living in the city for years, I’ve got 3 cool parks for you to check out!

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago

There are plenty of interesting places to visit during the fall season in the Windy City and I’ll share with you those interesting places that are fun, entertaining, and educational in Chicago this autumn.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!

Chicago Labor Day Weekend is a great time to get out and enjoy the city! There are plenty of things to do, from downtown Chicago to nearby small towns in the state—everywhere you look there’s something to see and do for everyone.

Read full story
2 comments

5 Easy Steps to Counting Your Blessings for a Spiritual Boost

Our lives have gotten so hectic, haven’t they? We are so busy in our daily chores we’re forgetting to be grateful with our blessings. Here are 5 easy steps to counting your blessings for a spiritual boost.

Read full story
1 comments

3 Often Missed Healthy Foods That Fight Virus and Disease

To fight virus and illness and to strengthen the cells in our body is more important than ever considering the pandemic. That said, let me share with you the 3 often missed healthy foods that fight virus and disease.

Read full story
2 comments

This is Why Adversity Will Make You Successful in Life

Did you know successful people deal with adversity? It’s true. Let me share with you why adversity will make you successful in life. If you read the stories or profiles of most successful people, you will be surprised at just how adverse their situations were. They often tell the stories for others to learn and use to overcome adversity.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy