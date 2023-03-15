Plainfield IL Village Board Approves New Waste Management Contract

Photo by Village of Plainfield IL

The Plainfield Village Board has recently approved a new five-year contract with Waste Management, the company that provides refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection services for the village.

The contract, which has taken effect on January 1, 2023, will continue the village’s weekly take-all service for refuse and recycling, as well as weekly yard waste collection from April through mid-December.

The contract will also continue the At Your Door program, which provides household hazardous waste and electronics collection for residents.

The new contract resulted in a slight increase in the monthly service fee for Plainfield residents, from $19.95 to $20.95, that started in January 2023.

The fee will then increase by 3% annually for the remaining four years of the contract.

The fee includes a $0.50 administrative fee that covers the village’s costs of billing and customer service.

The new contract also introduces some new features and benefits for residents, such as:

A free 96-gallon cart for refuse and a free 64-gallon cart for recycling for each household. Residents can request a different size cart if they prefer.

A free annual bulk item pickup for each household, which allows residents to dispose of up to five large items, such as furniture or appliances, at no extra charge.

A free annual document shredding event for residents, which allows residents to securely dispose of up to five boxes of paper documents per household.

A free annual Christmas tree pickup for residents, which allows residents to dispose of their natural Christmas trees at no extra charge.

The new contract will also support the village’s sustainability goals, such as:

Increasing the diversion rate of waste from landfills by encouraging more recycling and composting.

Reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from waste collection vehicles by using compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks.

Educating residents on proper waste disposal and recycling practices through newsletters, social media, and outreach events.

The Plainfield Village Board had unanimously approved the new contract with Waste Management at its recent meeting after reviewing several proposals from different waste haulers.

The board chose Waste Management based on its competitive pricing, high-quality service, and environmental stewardship.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Waste Management, which has been providing excellent service to our residents for over 20 years,” said Plainfield Village Mayor John Argoudelis.

“We believe that the new contract will offer more value and convenience to our residents, as well as help us achieve our environmental goals,” the Mayor added.