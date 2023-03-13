Rod Baker Ford Opens New Dealership in Plainfield IL

Photo by Rod Baker Ford

Rod Baker Ford, a family-owned and operated Ford dealership, has opened a new location in Plainfield, IL.

The new dealership, located at 13921 S Route 59, offers a wide selection of new and used Ford vehicles, as well as parts and service for cars, trucks and SUVs.

Rod Baker Ford has been serving the community since 1963, and is committed to customer satisfaction and quality service.

The new dealership features a state-of-the-art showroom, a comfortable waiting area, a service center with certified technicians, and a finance department with competitive rates and options.

“We are excited to expand our business and serve the Plainfield area,” said Rod Baker, the owner and president of Rod Baker Ford.

“We have a great team of professionals who are ready to help our customers find the right vehicle for their needs and budget. We also have a variety of specials and incentives to make buying or leasing a Ford easy and affordable.”

Rod Baker Ford invites customers to visit the new dealership and browse the inventory of new and used Ford models, including the popular F-150, Escape, Explorer, Mustang and Fusion.

Customers can also schedule a test drive, apply for financing, book a service appointment online or by calling the phone number on their website.

This new Ford dealership in Plainfield IL is approximately 55,000 square feet with vehicle display or inventory parking for 676 cars, 37 customer parking spaces, 198 spaces for vehicle servicing and 75 spaces for its employee parking.

Rod Baker Ford is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The dealership is closed on Sundays.