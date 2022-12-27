Chicago, IL

12 Chicagoland Winter Playgrounds for Ice Skating and Hockey

The Bright Side Corner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UU9mI_0jv2eIM400
Photo byPixabay

Are you looking for amazing winter activities to do in Chicago and its suburbs? Search no more! In this article, I'll share 12 Chicagoland winter playgrounds for ice skating and hockey.

Yes, Chicago and its burbs are teeming with opportunities to take part in some of your favorite cool winter sports.

From indoor ice rinks to professional-level indoor arenas, you'll be able to find the perfect winter wonderlands for your needs in the Land of Lincoln.

Whether you're a pro skater or skating for the first time, a pro hockey player or a newbie hockey player, there's something for everyone.

So without further ado, in no particular order, here are fantastic places to ice skate and play hockey in the Windy city and its nearby suburbs:

1. Glacier Ice Arena: A professional-sized rink featuring public skating, hockey and lessons. It is Illinois' premier, state-of-the-art ice arena. It has a dual-rink complex with public sessions. It offers rental hockey and figure skates, a snack bar and video games. Address: 670 Lakeview Pkwy, Vernon Hills, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksjoW_0jv2eIM400
Photo byPixabay

2. Chicago Blackhawks Community Ice Rink: A 5000-square-foot ice rink with skate rental and lessons. Inside the Fifth Third Arena, the Chicago Blackhawks' practice home, and your community space for public ice skating, beginner and rat hockey, and adult leagues. Address: 1801 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubYvm_0jv2eIM400
Photo byPixabay

3. Northbrook Sports Center: A two-sheet ice facility with public skating (indoor and outdoor), lessons and leagues. It is home to two NHL-size ice rinks, dance rooms and cafe concessions stand. Address: 1730 Pfingsten Rd, Northbrook, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDzCW_0jv2eIM400
Photo byPixabay

4. Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon: A 4.2-acre park with a curving 17,000 square foot ice rink in the winter. It's a seasonal public ice skating surface in the Maggie Daley Park section of Grant Park in the Loop community area of Chicago. Address: 337 E. Randolph Street, Chicago, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uagf1_0jv2eIM400
Photo byPixabay

5. McFetridge Sports Center: A Chicago Park District ice arena offering public skating and dance classes. Recreation center with an NHL-size indoor ice rink, 6 indoor tennis courts & a 50-yard, outdoor pool. Address: 3843 N California Ave, Chicago, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MnXWD_0jv2eIM400
Photo byPixabay

6. Glenview Community Ice Center: A two-sheet ice rink offering open skating, lessons, and camps. It offers a variety of clinics throughout the year for youth and adults. Their programs are designed to enhance skills of all levels of ice skaters and hockey players. Address: 1851 Landwehr Rd, Glenview, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeSYb_0jv2eIM400
Photo byPixabay

7. Navy Pier: A 50-acre lakefront complex with a beautiful outdoor rink overlooking Lake Michigan. It’s a pier on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, located in the near North Side Streeterville neighborhood in Chicago. Address: 600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgILo_0jv2eIM400
Photo byPixabay

8. Rocket Ice Arena: a 54,400-square-foot ice rink offering public skating and hockey lessons. It’s a public skating facility with a cafe & fireplace. Address: 180 Canterbury Lane, Bolingbrook, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0CcI_0jv2eIM400
Photo byPixabay

9. The Rink at Wrigley: This outdoor rink located at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville hosts skating throughout the winter season. The rink also offers bump cars. Address: 3635 N Clark St, Chicago, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqBty_0jv2eIM400
Photo byPixabay

10. Millennium Park: A world-renowned park with a large ice rink surrounded by monuments and sculptures. It is a public park located in the Loop community area of Chicago. Address: 201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DERgQ_0jv2eIM400
Photo byPixabay

11. Skatium Ice Arena: A recreational venue offering winter ice-skating & in-line summer rinks, lessons, a party room & cafe. Address: 9340 Weber Park Pl, Skokie, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzrWs_0jv2eIM400
Photo byPixabay

12. Norwood Chicago Blackhawks Roller Hockey Rink: A good-sized hockey/skating ice rink located in the Norwood Park area of Chicago. Address: 5801 N. Natoma Avenue, Chicago, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4EDs_0jv2eIM400
Photo byPixabay

Meanwhile, if you're looking for some free and amazing holiday light shows in Chicago and the Illinois suburbs, click here.

In conclusion, these 12 Chicagoland winter playgrounds for ice skating and hockey are a great place to enjoy these winter sports. Whether you're a complete beginner or an experienced ice skater or hockey player, there is something for everyone.

The feeling of playing on the frozen ice is exhilarating and provides a truly unique experience that can be shared with your family or friends. You can also take in the beauty of the city and its diverse neighborhoods from your rink side view.

Go grab your coats and start planning your winter adventures in Chi-town! The City of Big Shoulders is sure to be your winter wonderland. So, lace up those skates and hockey gears, bundle up and hit the ice rinks this winter season!

