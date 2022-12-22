6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs

Photo by Pixabay

If you’ve been searching for a festive winter activity, Chicago and its surrounding suburbs have several free holiday lights shows to brighten up this season. Whether you’re looking for a light show in the city or the suburbs, there are several options available to enjoy without spending a dime.

1. Chicago Museum of Science and Industry

The Chicago Museum of Science and Industry is once again hosting its annual free holiday lights show with a dazzling display of over two million LED lights that will illuminate the museum's iconic halls.

Visitors can expect an immersive experience as they explore the museum grounds illuminated in a rainbow of colors and patterns. The festive atmosphere will be sure to delight people of all ages and backgrounds.

Photo by Pixabay

This show features more than 50 trees decorated with ornaments from around the world as part of an interactive display. Families can explore while they take in all that is illuminated before them.

For those wanting to attend multiple nights of the show's duration may wish to become a "Light Show Passholder" which allows them unlimited access throughout its run. Free with museum admission.

This light show is ongoing and will last until January 4, 2023. Address: 5700 S Lake Shore Drive, Chicago.

2. Millennium Park in Chicago

Chicago’s Millennium Park is offering a free holiday light show to kick off the winter season. The event is sure to be a memorable experience for all those who attend.

The light show features hundreds of energy-efficient LED lights that will sparkle and shine throughout Millennium Park. The display will be set to seasonal music, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration that can be enjoyed by individuals, families, or groups.

Photo by Pixabay

The free holiday lights show at Millennium Park offers something for everyone – from young children to older adults – it’s sure to create lasting memories for all those who attend. So, make sure you mark your calendars for this exciting event!

This light show is ongoing and will last until January 8, 2023. Address: 201 E. Randolph Street, Chicago.

3. Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago

Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo is offering a spectacular free holiday lights show for the entire family to enjoy. Visitors can walk through a magnificent display of twinkling holiday lights that will brighten up the winter nights. The show consists of over one million LED lights, creating a magical experience for every visitor. Free admission on Mondays only.

Photo by Pixabay

The display also includes special animal-themed light sculptures and festive music playing throughout the zoo grounds. Families can enjoy wandering around and take in the beauty of the dazzling lights. This event offers something fun for everyone to enjoy during this magical time of year!

This light show is ongoing and will last until January 8, 2023. Address: 2100 N. Clark Street, Chicago.

4. Naper Lights in Downtown Naperville

This holiday season, the city of Naperville is giving residents and visitors a free light show to enjoy. Naper Lights, located in downtown Naperville, Illinois, is a dazzling display of animated lights that is open for public viewing.

Photo by Pixabay

The yearly event features colorful displays designed to delight viewers. From snowflakes and icicles to gingerbread men and candy canes, the light show depicts scenes from the winter season in vivid detail. The lights are computerized to move along with music broadcast on local radio stations for an even more spectacular experience.

This light show is ongoing and will last until December 31, 2022. Address: Downtown Naperville.

5. Oak Brook Central Park Winter Lights

The winter season is here and Oak Brook Central Park is ready to bring some holiday cheer with a free holiday light show. The festive display is sure to amaze families of all ages as they are welcomed into an enchanting world of lights.

Visitors will be able to experience the spectacular light show from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Guests can expect to find over two million twinkling holiday lights, three larger-than-life displays, and more than 20 animated scenes along the pathway that winds through the park.

Photo by Pixabay

Additionally, music will fill the air as each scene comes alive in sync with special effects lighting. This dazzling display makes for an amazing family outing opportunity during the holidays and it’s absolutely free!

This light show is ongoing and will last until January 8, 2023. Address: 1510 Forest Gate Rd., Oak Brook.

6. Cosley Zoo Festival of Lights in Wheaton

The holiday season is here and visitors to the Cosley Zoo Festival of Lights in Wheaton, Illinois can experience a free holiday light show. Get into the spirit of the season with an evening full of dazzling lights and live entertainment.

The event starts from 6:00pm until 10:00pm each night. Guests will be dazzled by more than 100 animated figures as well as strings of white, blue, and red colored lights that are sure to brighten up any cold winter night. Live music performances, children’s activities such as face painting will also take place throughout the event.

Photo by Pixabay

The free light show at Cosley Zoo Festival of Lights is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit while enjoying fun activities with family and friends.

This light show is ongoing and will last until December 30, 2022. Address: 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton.

There you have it, folks. I hope you enjoyed reading this and you’ll like and share these 6 free holiday lights shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs with your family and friends. Wishing you all a rich and meaningful holiday season!