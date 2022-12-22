Chicago, IL

6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs

The Bright Side Corner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kX28_0jrdvrG800
Photo byPixabay

Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.

If you’ve been searching for a festive winter activity, Chicago and its surrounding suburbs have several free holiday lights shows to brighten up this season. Whether you’re looking for a light show in the city or the suburbs, there are several options available to enjoy without spending a dime.

1. Chicago Museum of Science and Industry

The Chicago Museum of Science and Industry is once again hosting its annual free holiday lights show with a dazzling display of over two million LED lights that will illuminate the museum's iconic halls.

Visitors can expect an immersive experience as they explore the museum grounds illuminated in a rainbow of colors and patterns. The festive atmosphere will be sure to delight people of all ages and backgrounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqvFl_0jrdvrG800
Photo byPixabay

This show features more than 50 trees decorated with ornaments from around the world as part of an interactive display. Families can explore while they take in all that is illuminated before them.

For those wanting to attend multiple nights of the show's duration may wish to become a "Light Show Passholder" which allows them unlimited access throughout its run. Free with museum admission.

This light show is ongoing and will last until January 4, 2023. Address: 5700 S Lake Shore Drive, Chicago.

2. Millennium Park in Chicago

Chicago’s Millennium Park is offering a free holiday light show to kick off the winter season. The event is sure to be a memorable experience for all those who attend.

The light show features hundreds of energy-efficient LED lights that will sparkle and shine throughout Millennium Park. The display will be set to seasonal music, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration that can be enjoyed by individuals, families, or groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVoog_0jrdvrG800
Photo byPixabay

The free holiday lights show at Millennium Park offers something for everyone – from young children to older adults – it’s sure to create lasting memories for all those who attend. So, make sure you mark your calendars for this exciting event!

This light show is ongoing and will last until January 8, 2023. Address: 201 E. Randolph Street, Chicago.

3. Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago

Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo is offering a spectacular free holiday lights show for the entire family to enjoy. Visitors can walk through a magnificent display of twinkling holiday lights that will brighten up the winter nights. The show consists of over one million LED lights, creating a magical experience for every visitor. Free admission on Mondays only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFmKO_0jrdvrG800
Photo byPixabay

The display also includes special animal-themed light sculptures and festive music playing throughout the zoo grounds. Families can enjoy wandering around and take in the beauty of the dazzling lights. This event offers something fun for everyone to enjoy during this magical time of year!

This light show is ongoing and will last until January 8, 2023. Address: 2100 N. Clark Street, Chicago.

4. Naper Lights in Downtown Naperville

This holiday season, the city of Naperville is giving residents and visitors a free light show to enjoy. Naper Lights, located in downtown Naperville, Illinois, is a dazzling display of animated lights that is open for public viewing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pigUB_0jrdvrG800
Photo byPixabay

The yearly event features colorful displays designed to delight viewers. From snowflakes and icicles to gingerbread men and candy canes, the light show depicts scenes from the winter season in vivid detail. The lights are computerized to move along with music broadcast on local radio stations for an even more spectacular experience.

This light show is ongoing and will last until December 31, 2022. Address: Downtown Naperville.

5. Oak Brook Central Park Winter Lights

The winter season is here and Oak Brook Central Park is ready to bring some holiday cheer with a free holiday light show. The festive display is sure to amaze families of all ages as they are welcomed into an enchanting world of lights.

Visitors will be able to experience the spectacular light show from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Guests can expect to find over two million twinkling holiday lights, three larger-than-life displays, and more than 20 animated scenes along the pathway that winds through the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TH3AQ_0jrdvrG800
Photo byPixabay

Additionally, music will fill the air as each scene comes alive in sync with special effects lighting. This dazzling display makes for an amazing family outing opportunity during the holidays and it’s absolutely free!

This light show is ongoing and will last until January 8, 2023. Address: 1510 Forest Gate Rd., Oak Brook.

6. Cosley Zoo Festival of Lights in Wheaton

The holiday season is here and visitors to the Cosley Zoo Festival of Lights in Wheaton, Illinois can experience a free holiday light show. Get into the spirit of the season with an evening full of dazzling lights and live entertainment.

The event starts from 6:00pm until 10:00pm each night. Guests will be dazzled by more than 100 animated figures as well as strings of white, blue, and red colored lights that are sure to brighten up any cold winter night. Live music performances, children’s activities such as face painting will also take place throughout the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18y3c9_0jrdvrG800
Photo byPixabay

The free light show at Cosley Zoo Festival of Lights is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit while enjoying fun activities with family and friends.

This light show is ongoing and will last until December 30, 2022. Address: 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton.

There you have it, folks. I hope you enjoyed reading this and you’ll like and share these 6 free holiday lights shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs with your family and friends. Wishing you all a rich and meaningful holiday season!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Holiday Lights

Comments / 0

Published by

The Bright Side Corner by Danwil Reyes is a website portal that will share and feature tips, resources, different and interesting topics, including self-improvement, work-at-home, social media, health, blogging, technology, travel, and videos.

158 followers

More from The Bright Side Corner

Chicago, IL

12 Chicagoland Winter Playgrounds for Ice Skating and Hockey

Are you looking for amazing winter activities to do in Chicago and its suburbs? Search no more! In this article, I'll share 12 Chicagoland winter playgrounds for ice skating and hockey.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Illinois Food Bank's Free Holiday Food Bring Joy to Families

The Northern Illinois Food Bank's free holiday food bring joy to families in Plainfield IL this past weekend. The event, hosted by Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Catholic Charities, provided free food for families in need during the holidays.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in Chicago

The Pinoy Porsche Club (PPC) members recently held their inaugural meetup in Chicago, welcoming over a dozen of the fanciest cars from all around the city. The gathering was a sight to behold as members brought out their beloved Porsches and shared stories about why they bought them. The Porsche owners of the club were excited to show off their unique wheels.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Prepare for a Bad Weather in the USA

How to prepare for a bad weather in the USA or elsewhere is a skill that is worth-learning in order to survive extreme weather conditions. When it comes to weather, nothing is more important than your safety. That’s why it’s so important to have a good understanding of the weather.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn Guide

Chicago is known for its beautiful fall colors, and there’s no better place to see them than in the city. Whether you’re looking for some fun things to do in Chi-town, this guide will help you get the best of Chicago’s autumn foliage. I'll share with you how to enjoy the fall season without breaking the bank.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

3 Amazing Parks to Explore in Chicago

Chicago is full of amazing places to visit if you’re looking for a vibrant cityscape to photograph, explore, and experience. Whether you’re from outside the state or have been living in the city for years, I’ve got 3 cool parks for you to check out!

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago

There are plenty of interesting places to visit during the fall season in the Windy City and I’ll share with you those interesting places that are fun, entertaining, and educational in Chicago this autumn.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!

Chicago Labor Day Weekend is a great time to get out and enjoy the city! There are plenty of things to do, from downtown Chicago to nearby small towns in the state—everywhere you look there’s something to see and do for everyone.

Read full story
2 comments

5 Easy Steps to Counting Your Blessings for a Spiritual Boost

Our lives have gotten so hectic, haven’t they? We are so busy in our daily chores we’re forgetting to be grateful with our blessings. Here are 5 easy steps to counting your blessings for a spiritual boost.

Read full story
1 comments

3 Often Missed Healthy Foods That Fight Virus and Disease

To fight virus and illness and to strengthen the cells in our body is more important than ever considering the pandemic. That said, let me share with you the 3 often missed healthy foods that fight virus and disease.

Read full story
2 comments

This is Why Adversity Will Make You Successful in Life

Did you know successful people deal with adversity? It’s true. Let me share with you why adversity will make you successful in life. If you read the stories or profiles of most successful people, you will be surprised at just how adverse their situations were. They often tell the stories for others to learn and use to overcome adversity.

Read full story
5 comments

Do You Know Your True Life's Mission Has Divine Purpose?

Why are you born and what’s the purpose of your life? These are questions many couldn't answer as they have no clue. Do you know your true life’s mission has divine purpose?

Read full story
1 comments

5 Tips to Master Your Student Loan and How to Pay it Faster

Many today are stuck with their student loans and are looking for ways to pay them soon. How? Let me share with you 5 tips to master your student loan and how to pay it faster.

Read full story
8 comments

5 Study Methods to Improve A Student's Memory and Grades

Declining memory creates fear in so many people. This fear also haunts many students. That said, let me share the 5 study methods to improve a student’s memory and grades. Below are study methods that can help your brain to remember better, so don't fear and don't fret, dear students.

Read full story
10 comments

How To Improve Your Memory And Remember Things Fast

Declining memory creates fear in so many people. Today let me share with you how to improve your memory and remember things fast. Just imagine the day is half over, and you can’t get over the feeling that you’ve forgotten something important.

Read full story

Here's The Art of How to Help Yourself to Quit Smoking Fast

Are you a cigarette smoker looking for the most effective ways to stop your smoking addiction?. If you are, then let me share with you the art of how to help yourself to quit smoking fast.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Increase Targeted Web Traffic to Your Website or Blog

You’ve got some content on your site and you are looking to get the word about your site out there, but very few to almost none visit your website or blog. Sounds familiar?. Knowing how to increase targeted Web traffic to your website or blog is a must do for any website owners out there.

Read full story
1 comments

Don't Think Of Buying A Life Insurance Until You Read This

Are you looking to buy a life insurance? If you are, then don’t think of buying a life insurance until you read this helpful article on this topic. From the time you marry, buy your first home, start a family and enjoy retirement, having life insurance means you and your family have the security of knowing you can reach the long-term financial goals you have set out.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Tips To Help Boost The Healing Of Body and Mind

Would you like some help to increase your inner healing power? Today, I'll share with you 5 tips to help boost the healing of body and mind. Many times over we hear some people who have already given up hope for their well-beings.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy