Photo by Catholic Charities

The Northern Illinois Food Bank's free holiday food bring joy to families in Plainfield IL this past weekend. The event, hosted by Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Catholic Charities, provided free food for families in need during the holidays.

Yes, this is the time of the year when friends and families come together to celebrate. But for many Plainfield Illinois residents, the holidays can be a difficult time financially. Fortunately, this year they were able to count on Northern Illinois Food Bank's free holiday food giveaway to make ends meet.

The said food bank hosted the event at their distribution location in St. Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield, IL. The giveaway included holiday staples such as fresh produce, canned goods, boxed items, meats, milk, cheese, and other non-perishable foods at no cost and enough for everyone in attendance.

In addition, fresh fruits of different varieties were also given away free for Will County families who liked one for their holiday feast. Volunteers spent the day helping families pick out food items as well as taking time to answer questions about their volunteer activities and donation services.

The food giveaway event was organized by the Northern Illinois Food Bank, a local non-profit organization who partnered with the St. Mary Immaculate Parish volunteers to make sure no one went hungry during this holiday season.

The event also gave families in that area an opportunity to get groceries that may not otherwise be available for them. The organizers encouraged people from all backgrounds to attend, making it clear that everyone in need is welcome - no questions asked. Organizers of the event ensured that all participants received enough food for their needs.

Photo by WJOL.com

Furthermore, volunteers went above and beyond in helping distribute gifts and special packages containing ingredients for traditional holiday recipes. Participants of this free food drive expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to spend time with family and get some relief from their financial worries during the holidays.

I believe that a free food holiday event like this is an amazing example of how communities can come together strong in challenging times and help those struggling with the resources they need most.

The generous efforts by the Northern Illinois Food Bank and volunteers from St. Mary Immaculate Parish were met with overwhelming appreciation from those in attendance who had been struggling financially during this difficult time of year.

The volunteer team at St. Mary Immaculate Parish had been helping the Northern Illinois Food Bank organization distribute foods and provide needed manpower support for days leading up to the event. Everyone was eager to share their time and good fortune with those in need during this holiday season.

It was truly inspiring how willing everyone was to come together and make sure no one in attendance went home without a meal this time of the year! The response from attendees was overwhelmingly positive as smiles graced their faces when leaving with bags filled with food, ready for a home-cooked meal over the holidays.

Photo by WJOL.com

What made this event stand out from other holiday events out there was its ability to spread awareness of real joy to people’s hearts and make those vulnerable and affected feel loved and cared for during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

I am very happy and pleased to write this article because I believe that sharing our blessings with others needing help is caring and loving and that we can learn worthy life lessons from this holiday story.

It is important for us to remember that no number of decorations nor amount of gifts will be able to replace heartfelt acts of love or compassion. The spirit of the holidays cannot be bought in stores but rather can only come from within.

Whether it’s gifting someone special with a homemade gift, lending an ear to listen to when needed, or simply being present in moments shared – these small gestures are what truly give meaning to the holiday season.

Yes, the holiday season is one that should be filled with joy, cheer and, most of all, love. For many people, the holidays are a time to celebrate with family and friends and it can bring about a sense of happiness and togetherness. While we often associate this season with things like holiday lightings, cards, trees and presents - the true joy of the holidays comes from loving and caring for each other.