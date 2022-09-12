Chicago, IL

Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn Guide

Andre Furtado/Pexels

Chicago is known for its beautiful fall colors, and there’s no better place to see them than in the city.

Whether you’re looking for some fun things to do in Chi-town, this guide will help you get the best of Chicago’s autumn foliage. I'll share with you how to enjoy the fall season without breaking the bank.

Chicago Fall Colors

The fall season in Chicago is definitely upon us. In addition to the usual suspects like pumpkin spice Latte and leaves falling off the trees, there are also a variety of other color options on display.

Trace Hudson/Pexels

You need to know what to bring to the park as well as your outing ideas prepared for when the weather starts getting cool outside.

How to Get Started in Chicago Fall Colors

One of the best ways to get started in Chicago fall colors is by walking with your family and/or friends along the many parks in the Windy City.

The Chicagoland has some of the most beautiful fall colors in the country, and there are plenty of attractions and displays to keep you busy for a month or so.

Photo/Pixabay

If you’re looking for a more leisurely approach to enjoying Chicago fall colors, check out one of the many guided walks or walks throughout the city.

These walks will take you through different neighborhoods and offer unique perspectives on fall color look-outs.

Learn About Chicago Fall Colors

In order to fully appreciate all that Chicago has to offer when it comes to fall colors, it’s important to learn about what makes this city such a special place.

Many Chicagoans know at least one thing about Fall: its vibrant reds, oranges, yellows, and greens! 

Taryn Elliott/Pexels

If you’re feeling lost when it comes time to explore all that Chicago has to offer during autumn time, head over to two of my recent articles below for some invaluable knowledge of this cycle's classic season.

Take a Picture of Your Fall Colors

While taking pictures of your falls colors can be fun (and easy), be sure not to overdo it – remember that these are just beautiful objects!

When photographing your beautiful fallen leaves or trees, try keeping things naturalistic by using clear skies and lighten up your images slightly with brightness adjustments or camera filters.

Wendy Wei/Pexels

Just make sure to not take pictures against the sunlight in your photos – these can quickly ruin an autumn image!

Enjoy the Scene in Chicago Fall Colors

When enjoying Fall in Chicago, make sure not only focus on the beauty of nature but also appreciate how amazing everything around you looks when seen from a distance!

Alex Qian/Pexels

From looking out at downtown skyscrapers during lunchtime (or evening) to strolling down Michigan Avenue at nightfall, take advantage of every opportunity while living within walking distance of some amazing sights!

Tips for Successfully Enjoying Chicago Fall Colors

If you’re looking to enjoy Chicago fall colors from a distance, there are a number of events to attend. From picnics and walks in the park to independent activities like painting or poetry readings, there are plenty of things to do in the city during fall.

Sunbae Legacy/Pexels

In addition, make sure you have an idea of what you want to do before visiting. This will help you plan your visit and avoid getting lost in all the beautiful scenes.

Have an idea for Events

Another great way to enjoy autumn color is by attending a free event. There are different events happening every day in downtown Chicago, so find one that interests you and go participate!

Quang Nguyen Vinh/Pexels

You can also join a group tour or take a walk/bike with friends on some of the most popular routes.

Plan Your Visit to Chicago Fall Colors

When planning your visit, it’s important to think about how best to experience all that Chicago has to offer.

Radhika Chopra/Pexels

Fall colors vary depending on the time of year, so it’s important that you choose an activity that'd be fun but not too much work:

Walking tours or public transportation can be excellent options and spending time at a museum or attraction might be worth it if you love fun historical attractions!

Conclusion

Enjoying Chicago Fall Colors is a great way to enjoy the season. There are many ways to get involved, so there's no excuse not to take advantage of the beautiful scenery.

If you're looking for some ideas for outing ideas, check out the 3 Amazing Parks to Explore in Chicago.

Also, make sure to check out the Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago.

Thank you for reading. If you enjoyed this article, kindly share it with others and follow me. Cheers!

