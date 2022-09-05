Pixabay

Chicago is full of amazing places to visit if you’re looking for a vibrant cityscape to photograph, explore, and experience. Whether you’re from outside the state or have been living in the city for years, I’ve got 3 cool parks for you to check out!

Here are the 3 amazing parks to explore in Chicago if you are looking for stunning photos and/or interesting stories about the Windy City.

Millennium Park

What to do and see at Millennium Park in Chicago?

If you're looking for fun things to do in Millennium Park in Chicago, you've come to the right place.

From watching free concerts to taking a stroll through the gardens, there's something for everyone at Millennium Park.

Here are just a few of the many things you can do at this popular Chicago destination.

Trace Hudson/Pexels

One of the most popular things to do at Millennium Park is to watch a free concert.

The Jay Pritzker Pavilion is home to many of these concerts, which take place throughout the summer months.

Oscar Dominguez/Pexels

If you're looking to cool off, take a dip in Crown Fountain, an interactive work of public art and video sculpture featured in Chicago's Millennium Park, which is located in the Loop community area.

This interactive fountain is a great way to beat the heat and have some fun at the same time.

Pixabay

If you're looking for a more relaxing experience, take a stroll through Lurie Garden, a 2.5-acre garden located at the southern end of Millennium Park in the Loop area of Chicago.

Hyde Park

What to do and see at Hyde Park in Chicago?

Hyde Park is one of the most popular areas in Chicago. There are plenty of things to do and see in Hyde Park.

Nancy Bourque/Pexels

Here are some of the best things to do and see in Hyde Park:

Visit the Museum of Science and Industry

Eleanore Stohner/Pexels

This is a great place to learn about science and history. The museum has interactive exhibits, as well as a planetarium.

Visit the Art Institute of Chicago

Darya Sannikova/Pexels

This is another great place to visit. The Art Institute has a wide collection of art, from paintings to sculptures.

Take a walk or bike along the Lakefront Trail

Aimanski Studio

If you're looking for something outdoors to do, take a walk or bike ride along the Lakefront Trail.

The trail goes along Lake Michigan and offers beautiful views of the city of Chicago skyline.

Highwood Park

What to do and see at Highwood Park in Chicago?

Ricardo Esquivel/Pexels

Highwood Park is one of Chicago's best-kept secrets. This hidden gem is located in the heart of the city and offers visitors a chance to experience nature and wildlife up close.

Highwood Park is a great place to take a leisurely stroll, have a picnic lunch or go for a hike.

Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels

The park also has a playground and basketball court for those who want to stay active.

Visitors can also rent kayaks and paddleboards to explore the nearby lake.

Conclusion

Whether you're in Chicago to explore these 3 amazing parks for a day of fun or an entire week of exploration, there's something to enjoy in each one!

Pixabay

To get the most out of your visit, be sure to explore each park and take advantage of the park information.

Get a park map too--this will help you plan your route around each park. Use these parks' information kiosks/websites to find restaurants, museums, and other attractions close by.

Kampus Production

Finally, take the time to explore the entirety of these parks- it'll be a super great way to spend some quality time with your family and/or friends.

Thank you for reading. If you enjoyed this article, kindly share it with others and follow me. Cheers!