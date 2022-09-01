Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!

Chait Goli/Pexels

Chicago Labor Day Weekend is a great time to get out and enjoy the city! There are plenty of things to do, from downtown Chicago to nearby small towns in the state—everywhere you look there’s something to see and do for everyone.

Here are a few ideas for what you can explore in Chicago and surrounding cities:

Make the most of your Chicago Labor Day Weekend

If you’re looking to get some work done, why not check out some of the best things to do in Chicago on Labor Day Weekend?

Chait Goli/Pexels

From exploring the city center with a day of sightseeing in tow to taking a walk down Michigan Avenue and then exploring the surrounding neighborhoods around it, there’s plenty to do in Chicago on Labor Day.

Check out some of the best things to do in Chicago on Labor Day Weekend

Another great way to spend your Labor Day weekend is by checking out some of the best things to do in Chicago on a free or discounted basis. Many places offer special admission days or hours that let you enjoy all the sights and sounds of the city without breaking the bank.

Be sure to check out these deals before you go to the Land of Lincoln!

See the sights and sounds of Chicago during the weekend

If you want something more specific than just general attractions and activities for Labor Day Weekend, why not take a look at some of the sights and sounds that will be happening throughout downtown Chicago this year?

Tembela Bohle/Pexels

From concerts and opera performances to street festivals and business events, there’s something for everyone in downtown Chicago this year!

Get your Chicago Labor Day Weekend fix

Some of the attractions you’ll want to check out on Labor Day Weekend include the Navy Pier and Millennium Park. In addition to great Chicago food options, there are plenty of restaurants and cafes that will offer delicious meals for a fraction of the cost of regular restaurant prices.

Pixabay

Finally, take a day trip from Chicago and explore some other amazing places like Soldier Field or attend fun activities like the Pana Tri-County Fair in Pana, IL and Motocross/ATV Racing at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in DuQuoin, IL.

Eat some great Chicago food

If you want to experience some top-notch Chicago food, head to Crazy Joe's Diner in Kankakee, IL or The Ritz-Carlton in downtown Chicago. These fantastic restaurants offer amazing dishes at incredibly low costs, so make sure to sample everything on your menu!

Irina Petrichei/Pexels

Similarly, if you're looking for an affordable meal option, consider checking out "Small Bites" or "Trash Can Barbeque" foods feast. The participating restaurants in this event have unique and affordable dishes perfect for any budget!

Take a day trip from Chicago

If you have time on your hands, take a day trip from Chicago and enjoy some beautiful scenery while in town. Head to Grant Park or visit Mount Greenwood Park for a lovely day filled with activities such as swimming and playing ball games.

Nancy Bourque/Pexels

You’ll be also enjoying the art installations throughout the city center during this time of the year!

Make some memories in Chicago on Labor Day Weekend

If you’re looking to enjoy some culture and art during Labor Day Weekend in Chicago, there are a number of events that you can attend.

Julio Nery/Pexels

Among the events you should consider are the African Festival of the Arts, Real Sugar Pop-Up Exhibit, and the Taste of Polonia Festival.

Stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in Chicago during the weekend

If you want to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and happenings in town, head to a website like NewsBreak for up-to-the-minute local coverage of all things citywide on Labor Day Weekend.

Tim Gouw/Pexels

Additionally, check out social media sites like Twitter or Facebook for updates about what's going on in town over the course of this long weekend.

Get lost in the city during the weekend

If you're looking to lose yourself in a big city for a couple of days, take advantage of options such as walking, biking, and boat rides offered by participating cities or towns during this long weekend period.

Anna Tarazevich/Pexels

If you're lucky enough to have weather that allows for outdoor activities, head outdoors and experience some of these amazing places without having to worry about your budget. Check out the Grant Park Zoo, Buckingham Fountain, and more!

Conclusion

Make the most of your Chicago Labor Day Weekend by checking out some of the best things to do in Chi-Town Labor Day Weekend I mentioned. Enjoy food, culture, and fun during this special day in the city.

Bhargava Marripati/Pexels

Take a holiday trip here or stay up-to-date on the latest Windy City happenings. Make some fun and unforgettable memories of Chicago. Happy Labor Day Weekend to all. Enjoy and stay safe. Cheers!