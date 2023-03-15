Hero Firefighter Uses Treats to Save Trapped Husky from Icy Pond and 10-Foot Wall

Firefighters rescue the trapped dog Photo by Good News Network

Michigan firefighters have rescued a 60-pound husky dog that had fallen 10 feet into an old water filtration pond. The dog was trapped under the ice-covered pond, and Pound Buddies, an animal shelter, received frantic calls from concerned locals on March 7th. They called the Muskegon Heights Fire Department, which responded within minutes to rescue the pup.

Lieutenant John Kriger of the fire department was the hero of the day, using his patience, strength, and a treat to lure the frightened dog to safety. The firefighters filmed the entire rescue, and video footage shows Lieutenant Kriger patiently gaining the dog's trust with a treat. He remained still, calling the dog by name for a few minutes, while his comrades joked about not making sudden movements. Finally, the dog came in for more treats, allowing Lieutenant Kriger to reach its collar. The firefighter then grabbed the dog under his right arm, slowly climbed up the ladder, and over the wall to safety.

The entire rescue took a few minutes, and the pup was later checked out by a vet and found to be unharmed despite the fall into the pond. Pound Buddies shared clips of the incident on their Facebook page and expressed their gratitude to the firefighters for their bravery and quick response.

This rescue story is heartwarming, and it shows the dedication and skills of firefighters and animal rescue teams. The video footage has gone viral, with many people praising Lieutenant Kriger for his patience and bravery. The incident is a reminder to pet owners to keep their animals safe and to seek help from rescue teams if needed.