Pakistan Police Retreat from Imran Khan's Residence Amidst Violent Clashes with Supporters

Riot police fire tear gas shells toward supporters in the house of former Prime Minister Imran Khan Photo by Getty Images

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 until his resignation in 2021, has been accused of corruption by his political opponents. He denies the allegations and has accused the country's judiciary of being biased against him.

The confrontation outside his Lahore residence began on Tuesday morning when police officers arrived to arrest Khan. His supporters quickly formed a barricade around the property, preventing the police from entering. The situation soon escalated into violent clashes between the police and Khan's supporters.

Images and videos posted on social media show chaotic scenes, with protesters throwing stones and using sticks to fend off the police. One video even appears to show a protester throwing a Molotov cocktail at police officers. At least 11 people were injured in the clashes, including six police officers.

The incident has raised concerns about political instability in Pakistan, which is grappling with a host of economic challenges. The country is on the verge of defaulting on its external debt and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package.

The government has been implementing tough austerity measures to try to tackle the economic crisis, which has led to public anger and protests. The situation has been further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Pakistan hard.

There are fears that the situation could escalate further, with some commentators warning of the risk of civil unrest. The Pakistani government has called for calm and has urged all sides to resolve the issue through dialogue. It remains to be seen what the outcome of this latest crisis will be, and whether it will have a lasting impact on the country's political and economic future.