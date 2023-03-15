Coach Gets Wedding Present Revenge: NFL Star Traded After Snubbing Coach's Invite

Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum Photo by Fox News

NFL star Darren Waller's recent trade from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Giants may have been due to a personal issue between him and his former coach. Waller's wife, WNBA guard Kelsey Plum, suggested on Twitter that the coach, Josh McDaniels, may have traded him because he was not invited to their recent wedding.

The trade came just 10 days after Waller and Plum tied the knot in early March, and McDaniels had previously leaked news of the wedding during a press conference. Waller was reportedly upset with McDaniels after a local newspaper announced the wedding date on social media. Despite the coach's comments just two weeks ago that Waller would be a significant part of the team, the Raiders had been shopping the Pro Bowl tight end for over a year to gain more draft picks.

The Raiders acquired a third-round pick in exchange for Waller, who had four years left on his contract after signing a three-year extension worth $51 million in September. However, the Giants are only obligated to pay Waller $11 million for the 2023 season since there is an opt-out clause after this year. Waller has dealt with injuries in recent years, including hamstring, ankle, and knee issues.

Plum, a guard for the Las Vegas Aces, is preparing for the upcoming WNBA season, which begins in May. The former number-one draft pick averaged 20 points and five rebounds per game in 2022, and won a WNBA title, All-Star Game MVP, and the gold medal with Team USA in the FIFA Basketball World Cup.

Although the reason for Waller's trade remains uncertain, his wife's suggestion of a personal issue with his former coach has sparked speculation among fans and media. Regardless of the reason, Waller will now have to adjust to a new team and city after spending four seasons with the Raiders.