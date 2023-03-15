Coach Gets Wedding Present Revenge: NFL Star Traded After Snubbing Coach's Invite

The Bendr Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7guw_0lK0ovvQ00
Darren Waller and Kelsey PlumPhoto byFox News

NFL star Darren Waller's recent trade from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Giants may have been due to a personal issue between him and his former coach. Waller's wife, WNBA guard Kelsey Plum, suggested on Twitter that the coach, Josh McDaniels, may have traded him because he was not invited to their recent wedding.

The trade came just 10 days after Waller and Plum tied the knot in early March, and McDaniels had previously leaked news of the wedding during a press conference. Waller was reportedly upset with McDaniels after a local newspaper announced the wedding date on social media. Despite the coach's comments just two weeks ago that Waller would be a significant part of the team, the Raiders had been shopping the Pro Bowl tight end for over a year to gain more draft picks.

The Raiders acquired a third-round pick in exchange for Waller, who had four years left on his contract after signing a three-year extension worth $51 million in September. However, the Giants are only obligated to pay Waller $11 million for the 2023 season since there is an opt-out clause after this year. Waller has dealt with injuries in recent years, including hamstring, ankle, and knee issues.

Plum, a guard for the Las Vegas Aces, is preparing for the upcoming WNBA season, which begins in May. The former number-one draft pick averaged 20 points and five rebounds per game in 2022, and won a WNBA title, All-Star Game MVP, and the gold medal with Team USA in the FIFA Basketball World Cup.

Although the reason for Waller's trade remains uncertain, his wife's suggestion of a personal issue with his former coach has sparked speculation among fans and media. Regardless of the reason, Waller will now have to adjust to a new team and city after spending four seasons with the Raiders.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sports# NFL# Fitness

Comments / 0

Published by

Introducing The Bendr Daily, where storytelling meets digital innovation. We believe in bringing our readers stories that matter, stories that have the power to bend our understanding of the world. Our team of passionate journalists and writers is dedicated to delivering news that is captivating, insightful, and thought-provoking. At The Bendr Daily, we are more than just a digital newspaper. We are a community of storytellers, weaving together narratives that inspire, educate, and entertain. From breaking news to long-form features, our coverage spans a wide range of topics, from politics and business to science and culture. But we don't just stop at the facts. We go beyond the headlines to uncover the stories behind the stories, delving deep into the lives of the people and communities we write about. We believe that journalism is about more than just reporting the news – it's about telling the stories that shape our world. So join us at The Bendr Daily and experience the power of storytelling in the digital age. Our stories will bend the norm, bend your mind and open your eyes to the world around you.

South Bend, IN
1K followers

More from The Bendr Daily

Cincinnati, OH

Hidden Treasure Uncovered: Customs Officers Seize $68,000 in Gold from Clothing Shipment!

Customs and Border Protection officers have discovered gold bars and nuggets worth almost $68,000 hidden inside a shipment of clothing, officials announced on Wednesday. The shipment was intercepted during a routine X-ray examination of cargo at the Port of Cincinnati last week. The X-ray indicated that the density of the cargo did not match that of a typical clothing shipment, leading officers to open the container.

Read full story
Muskegon Heights, MI

Hero Firefighter Uses Treats to Save Trapped Husky from Icy Pond and 10-Foot Wall

Firefighters rescue the trapped dogPhoto byGood News Network. Michigan firefighters have rescued a 60-pound husky dog that had fallen 10 feet into an old water filtration pond. The dog was trapped under the ice-covered pond, and Pound Buddies, an animal shelter, received frantic calls from concerned locals on March 7th. They called the Muskegon Heights Fire Department, which responded within minutes to rescue the pup.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Texas Education Agency Announces Takeover of Houston Schools, Sparking Controversy and Outrage

Texas officials have announced a state takeover of the Houston Independent School District, one of the largest school districts in the US, with nearly 200,000 students. The announcement was made by the state’s education commissioner, Mike Morath, and involves replacing the elected board of trustees and the superintendent with an appointed board of managers. This decision has angered Democrats who are accusing the state of political maneuvering.

Read full story
9 comments

US Vows to Keep Flying Drones Over Black Sea Despite Russian Aggression

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks before a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact GroupPhoto byGetty Images/CNN. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has condemned Russia's "aggressive" actions after a US drone was shot down by Russian aircraft over the Black Sea on Tuesday. Speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday, Austin vowed that US aircraft would continue to fly and operate "wherever international law allows." He urged Russia to act professionally and safely in its military aircraft operations. President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident by national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday. However, the US has not yet announced any action against Russia, suggesting a desire to avoid escalating the situation further. The downing of the drone marked the first time Russian and US military aircraft have made direct physical contact since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Read full story
3 comments

Pakistan Police Retreat from Imran Khan's Residence Amidst Violent Clashes with Supporters

Riot police fire tear gas shells toward supporters in the house of former Prime Minister Imran KhanPhoto byGetty Images. Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 until his resignation in 2021, has been accused of corruption by his political opponents. He denies the allegations and has accused the country's judiciary of being biased against him.

Read full story
Maine State

Clawing Back: Maine Lobster Industry Fights Back Against Do-Not-Eat Listing in California Aquarium Lawsuit

A lobster rears its claws after being caught off Spruce HeadPhoto byRobert F. Bukaty/ NPR. Maine lobster industry groups are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California over a recommendation to avoid buying a type of lobster mostly harvested in their state. The aquarium's conservation program, Seafood Watch, placed lobster from the US and Canada on its "red list" of seafood to avoid due to the threat to endangered North American right whales from entanglement in the fishing gear used to harvest American lobster. The industry groups argue that the recommendation relies on bad science and defames their prized catch. The lawsuit seeks to force the aquarium to remove "defamatory statements" from its website and materials.

Read full story

Meta's Massive Layoffs Spark Concerns About Zuckerberg's Strategy and Future

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced that it will cut another 10,000 jobs in the coming months. This comes after the company laid off approximately 11,000 employees in November, representing the first-ever workforce reduction. With the new cuts, Meta will have cut about 24% of its workforce, or one in four employees, in just half a year. The layoff announcements have caused morale at the Menlo Park-headquartered company to plummet, leaving employees anxious and distressed about their future with the company.

Read full story
2 comments
South Bend, IN

Bird's Electric Scooters and Bicycles Soar Through South Bend with Contract Renewal

Bird scooters and bicycles will still be in South BendPhoto bySouth Bend Tribune. South Bend, Indiana has renewed its contract with California-based shared mobility provider, Bird, for two more years, extending its agreement through the end of 2024. Bird's electric scooters and bicycles have been popular in South Bend, with riders collectively traveling more than 90,000 miles across the city in 2022. Data recorded near the end of last year showed that 16,159 riders used Bird devices for 45,220 rides, with downtown, the East Bank area between Colfax and LaSalle Avenues, and Eddy Street Commons being the most heavily trafficked areas.

Read full story
Indiana State

Indiana Senate Leader Blocks Controversial 'Parental Rights' Bill Affecting Transgender Children

'Parental rights' bill future uncertainPhoto byWVPE News. A controversial bill that would limit the authority of Indiana courts to intervene in cases where a transgender child is at risk of suicide has hit a roadblock in the state senate. The bill, known as HB 1407, was previously passed in the Indiana House of Representatives.

Read full story
80 comments
Saint Joseph County, IN

Hope for Portage Manor as Council Delays Closure Vote

Vote delayed on Portage Manor closurePhoto byabc57 News. St. Joseph County Council has delayed the vote that would have decided the fate of Portage Manor, a facility that houses over 100 mentally and developmentally disabled adults in the county. The council chambers were packed with concerned residents who pleaded to keep the doors of the assisted living facility open.

Read full story

English Mom Builds Backyard Recycling Haven, Rescuing Unrecyclable Waste and Raising Money for Local Charities

Liz Pinfield-Wells, 43, upcycles hard-to-recycle trash.Photo byGood News Network. English mother, Liz Pinfield-Wells, has recycled more than 2,600 pounds (1,200 kg) of trash through a DIY recycling center in her garden shed in Dawley, Shropshire. Pinfield-Wells established the recycling hub after discovering that her town's curbside recycling program did not accept certain items such as baby food pouches, food packaging, and toothbrushes. The recycling center accepts 30 different categories of recyclable waste that are not taken by the local trash collection service.

Read full story
Iowa State

Trump and DeSantis Make their Pitch to Iowa Voters as 2024 Presidential Race Heats Up

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday in Davenport, Iowa.Photo byRon Johnson/npr.org. Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made their opening pitches to Iowa voters, as they both seek the Republican Party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Trump made his first trip to Iowa since announcing his third presidential bid, while DeSantis made his Iowa debut. The former president took shots at DeSantis, referring to him as a Republican in Name Only, or RINO, and highlighting that he was a disciple of Paul Ryan, who Trump views as a "loser who is currently destroying Fox."

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Joseph County, IN

Honeysuckle Solar Farm Powers Through Winter as Construction Ramps Up

Work is underway on the 1000-acre Honeysuckle Solar FarmPhoto byGreg Swiercz, South Bend Tribune. Honeysuckle Solar Farm, a massive renewable energy project located on just over 1,000 acres of former farmland in St. Joseph County, Indiana, is set to generate 150 megawatts of power early next year. The $164.7 million project, being developed by Lightsource BP, has already employed up to 200 construction workers who have begun placing poles to hold the solar panels. South Bend-based Inovateus Solar is the construction contractor for the facility.

Read full story

President Biden Takes Action to Curb Gun Violence with New Executive Order

President Biden has issued a new executive order aimed at reducing gun violence in the United States. The order aims to increase the number of background checks required for purchasing firearms and promote better and more secure firearms storage. It also seeks to ensure that U.S. law enforcement agencies are making the most out of the bipartisan gun control law enacted last summer.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida Senator Rick Scott Blasts Biden's Budget Proposal as He "Makes the Situation Worse"

Republican Senator Rick Scott from Florida has criticized President Biden's budget proposal in a letter to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB). In the letter, Scott expressed concern about the administration's spending habits, stating that the US is in danger due to decades of fiscal mismanagement. Scott further accused Biden of making the situation worse by proposing a $6.8 trillion budget that is 55% more than what was spent in 2019. The Florida Senator added that the proposal grows the debt to nearly $51 trillion over the next 10 years and raises taxes on millions of Americans making less than $400,000 per year. Scott claimed that this budget violates the President's pledge to spare small businesses and hardworking families from tax hikes.

Read full story
2 comments

Malaysia Clarifies: No Public Holiday for Michelle Yeoh's Oscar Win Despite Viral Disinformation

Michelle Yeoh, a Malaysian actress, made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress in a leading role for her performance in the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Her victory was celebrated in her home country, Malaysia, where false rumors quickly spread about a national holiday being declared in her honor.

Read full story
1 comments
Elkhart, IN

Elkhart Holds Vigil for Rio Allred, One Year After Her Passing

The family and friends of Rio Allred gathered at Walker Park in Elkhart on Monday to hold a candlelight vigil and remember her life one year after her passing. Rio was a student at Northside Middle School who tragically took her own life after being bullied at school. Since her death, her family has sued the school corporation for wrongful death and violation of Title IX, and calls for tougher bullying policies in schools have grown louder.

Read full story
2 comments
South Bend, IN

South Bend Schools Task Force Presents Consolidation Scenarios

South Bend Schools held a task force meeting to discuss the results of a survey seeking input from the community on their long-term facilities master plan. The meeting focused on phase two of the plan, which dealt with elementary and middle schools, and presented three scenarios for consolidating the district.

Read full story
Hermann, MO

Missouri in Mourning as Officer Slain and Another Injured in Ongoing Standoff

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a standoff with a suspect in the town of Hermann, following the shooting of two police officers at Casey's General Store on Sunday night. One officer, Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, died from his injuries, and the second, Officer Adam Sullentrup, was critically wounded. The suspect was identified as Kenneth Lee Simpson, aged 35, who authorities believe barricaded himself in a nearby home.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy