Meta's Massive Layoffs Spark Concerns About Zuckerberg's Strategy and Future

Meta’s massive layoffs Photo by Unsplash

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced that it will cut another 10,000 jobs in the coming months. This comes after the company laid off approximately 11,000 employees in November, representing the first-ever workforce reduction. With the new cuts, Meta will have cut about 24% of its workforce, or one in four employees, in just half a year. The layoff announcements have caused morale at the Menlo Park-headquartered company to plummet, leaving employees anxious and distressed about their future with the company.

In a memo to employees, CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the changes are necessary for Meta to survive in a deteriorating economy that may continue for many years. He also indicated that the cuts are necessary to operate more efficiently than the previous headcount reduction to ensure success. As part of the restructuring, Zuckerberg plans to flatten the company by removing multiple layers of management.

Meta has been facing several challenges in Silicon Valley, including a weakening digital advertising sector amid broader economic turmoil, Apple's new privacy policy, the rapid emergence of artificial intelligence technologies, and the unstoppable rise of TikTok. The company has been battling these headwinds while attempting to pursue Zuckerberg's big bet on the metaverse.

Some industry experts suggest that companies like Meta, Google, Amazon, and Twitter hired an excessive number of people to work on science projects in recent years. As a result, it's not surprisingly difficult for these big tech companies to cut large numbers of people without impacting the underlying revenue engine, according to a former tech CEO who chose to remain anonymous.

The bigger question moving forward is whether Meta can indeed exit this painful phase a stronger company, or will instead continue in a slow decline as its primary products reach maturation while Zuckerberg chases the hope that one day his big bet on the metaverse will materialize.