Bird's Electric Scooters and Bicycles Soar Through South Bend with Contract Renewal

Bird scooters and bicycles will still be in South Bend

South Bend, Indiana has renewed its contract with California-based shared mobility provider, Bird, for two more years, extending its agreement through the end of 2024. Bird's electric scooters and bicycles have been popular in South Bend, with riders collectively traveling more than 90,000 miles across the city in 2022. Data recorded near the end of last year showed that 16,159 riders used Bird devices for 45,220 rides, with downtown, the East Bank area between Colfax and LaSalle Avenues, and Eddy Street Commons being the most heavily trafficked areas.

Bird estimates that by traveling on its electric devices, local riders avoided carbon dioxide emissions of 12.73 metric tons. The company says its devices replaced 2.3 million car trips globally in 2022. The company pays the city a $10,000 licensing fee each year to cover signage and enforcement costs.

Electric scooters have become ubiquitous nationwide on college campuses and in urban areas. A Bird bicycle has a slower top speed than a Bird scooter but has almost twice the range at full charge. Both devices cost $1 to begin and 42 cents per minute of use, with a 50-cent compliance fee. Bird devices are banned in Howard Park at the request of city leaders, and the University of Notre Dame administration has also prohibited Bird riders from campus.

Riders are required to stay off sidewalks and park appropriately without blocking paths. Bird also reminds people to wear a helmet. Riders can be charged for any damage beyond "normal wear and tear incurred in the ordinary use" of scooters and bikes, according to Bird's terms.

South Bend was the first place in Indiana where Bird launched its electricity-assisted bicycles. The contract renewal comes after the city has seen significant usage of Bird's devices and shows the city's continued support for sustainable transportation options.

The Bendr Daily, where storytelling meets digital innovation. We believe in bringing our readers stories that matter, stories that have the power to bend our understanding of the world. Our team of passionate journalists and writers is dedicated to delivering news that is captivating, insightful, and thought-provoking.

