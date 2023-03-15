Indiana Senate Leader Blocks Controversial 'Parental Rights' Bill Affecting Transgender Children

'Parental rights' bill future uncertain Photo by WVPE News

A controversial bill that would limit the authority of Indiana courts to intervene in cases where a transgender child is at risk of suicide has hit a roadblock in the state senate. The bill, known as HB 1407, was previously passed in the Indiana House of Representatives.

The legislation stems from a case currently under consideration by the Indiana Supreme Court involving the removal of a transgender child from their home due to multiple reports of emotional and mental abuse by their mother. The child had developed an eating disorder and had stopped receiving necessary medical treatment.

During a House committee hearing on the bill, the child's mother argued that she disagreed with the diagnosis of gender dysphoria given to her child by mental health professionals. Court documents reveal that the child did not feel safe in their home, and the Indiana Department of Child Services found that the risk of suicide or self-harm was more likely if the child were returned to their mother's care.

Under current law, if a child is a serious risk to themselves or others and their parent or guardian is unable or unwilling to provide necessary care, a court can remove the child from their home. However, if the Parental Rights Bill were to become law, courts would no longer have the ability to intervene in cases where a parent or guardian denies gender-affirming physical or mental health care for their transgender child.

Despite the bill's passage in the House, Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) has stated that he "does not see a path forward" for the legislation, citing concerns over the policy and the ongoing lawsuit.

The bill's author, Rep. Dale DeVon (R-Granger), described the child's mother as a "strong Catholic woman" and "loving mother" who was unfairly separated from her child. The Indiana Department of Child Services reported that the mother referred to her child as "the bitch that killed my son."

Although the bill's progress in the Senate has been halted, the language of the legislation may still be added to other measures as an amendment until the end of the legislative session.