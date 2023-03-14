English Mom Builds Backyard Recycling Haven, Rescuing Unrecyclable Waste and Raising Money for Local Charities

Liz Pinfield-Wells, 43, upcycles hard-to-recycle trash. Photo by Good News Network

English mother, Liz Pinfield-Wells, has recycled more than 2,600 pounds (1,200 kg) of trash through a DIY recycling center in her garden shed in Dawley, Shropshire. Pinfield-Wells established the recycling hub after discovering that her town's curbside recycling program did not accept certain items such as baby food pouches, food packaging, and toothbrushes. The recycling center accepts 30 different categories of recyclable waste that are not taken by the local trash collection service.

Pinfield-Wells encouraged the public to leave their mixed recycled items at the end of her driveway, and dozens of residents have since dropped off their trash in her shed. Every month, she sends the collected items in vacuum-packed bags to TerraCycle, a firm that shreds the waste into small plastic pellets for use in other products, such as watering cans and benches. The weight of the junk is then converted into points for money, which can be paid out twice a year to a charity or sports organization of her choice.

In the last three years, Pinfield-Wells has raised more than £1,000, which she has donated to her 14-year-old daughter Zoe's gymnastic group to buy new equipment. She has also donated money to another local charity to buy woodchips for their community garden.

The recycling center accepts a range of items, including bread wax wraps, home hygiene packaging, plastic bread wrappers, cheese bags, pens, rubber gloves, printer ink, and used postage stamps, among others. Pinfield-Wells has even accepted Pringles tubes, which have metal and plastic components and should not be placed in the curbside bin.

Pinfield-Wells hopes that her recycling hub will raise awareness about the importance of recycling and encourage others to take small steps to reduce their carbon footprint. She has created a Facebook group for her eco-hub recycling shed, which now has over 1,000 members.