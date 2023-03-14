Honeysuckle Solar Farm Powers Through Winter as Construction Ramps Up

Work is underway on the 1000-acre Honeysuckle Solar Farm Photo by Greg Swiercz, South Bend Tribune

Honeysuckle Solar Farm, a massive renewable energy project located on just over 1,000 acres of former farmland in St. Joseph County, Indiana, is set to generate 150 megawatts of power early next year. The $164.7 million project, being developed by Lightsource BP, has already employed up to 200 construction workers who have begun placing poles to hold the solar panels. South Bend-based Inovateus Solar is the construction contractor for the facility.

The solar farm is expected to produce enough carbon-free power to meet the energy needs of around 27,000 homes in the US, while also reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 204,000 metric tons annually, equivalent to roughly 44,000 vehicles. American Electric Power, the parent company of Indiana Michigan Power, has already entered into an agreement with Lightsource BP to purchase the power generated by the farm.

Apart from providing clean energy, the Honeysuckle Solar Farm is also set to bring in about $30 million in new tax revenue over its lifetime, while reducing demand from the aquifer that was previously used to supply farms in the area. In addition, Lightsource BP plans to improve the biodiversity of the area by planting pollinator-friendly vegetation on the site.

According to Bill Schalliol, the county’s executive director of economic development, St. Joseph County is also being considered for additional utility-grade solar projects that would take up 500 acres or more. This would add to the already impressive green credentials of the region, as the Honeysuckle Solar Farm is set to become the largest solar farm in the county.

Despite wintery weather conditions, work at the Honeysuckle Solar Farm has been progressing steadily, with construction crews already making significant progress on the site. The project is a testament to the growing momentum behind renewable energy and the role it is set to play in powering homes and businesses across the US.