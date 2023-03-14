President Biden Takes Action to Curb Gun Violence with New Executive Order

President Biden Photo by CBS News

President Biden has issued a new executive order aimed at reducing gun violence in the United States. The order aims to increase the number of background checks required for purchasing firearms and promote better and more secure firearms storage. It also seeks to ensure that U.S. law enforcement agencies are making the most out of the bipartisan gun control law enacted last summer.

The executive order directs the attorney general to clarify when background checks are required by law for purchasing firearms, with the goal of moving the U.S. as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation. It also instructs federal agencies to promote the use of "red-flag" laws and release more information about federally licensed firearms dealers who violate the law.

Additionally, the order asks the Pentagon to develop and implement principles to further firearm and public safety practices through the Department of Defense's acquisition of firearms.

The president's order also mandates that his Cabinet work on a plan to better structure the government to support communities suffering from gun violence. It calls on Attorney General Merrick Garland to shore up the rules for federally licensed gun dealers so they know they are required to do background checks as part of the license.

The bill passed last year, known as the Safer Communities Act, is viewed by gun control advocates as a good start but one that doesn't go far enough. After the law was signed, there were 11 other mass shootings.

The president's order is being praised by gun control advocates as a significant step towards improving public safety. However, it is important to note that the president's power is limited and he cannot go beyond bipartisan legislation passed by Congress last summer.

The order is part of President Biden's continued efforts to curb gun violence in the United States.