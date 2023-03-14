Florida Senator Rick Scott Blasts Biden's Budget Proposal as He "Makes the Situation Worse"

The Biden's Budget Photo by Fox News

Republican Senator Rick Scott from Florida has criticized President Biden's budget proposal in a letter to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB). In the letter, Scott expressed concern about the administration's spending habits, stating that the US is in danger due to decades of fiscal mismanagement. Scott further accused Biden of making the situation worse by proposing a $6.8 trillion budget that is 55% more than what was spent in 2019. The Florida Senator added that the proposal grows the debt to nearly $51 trillion over the next 10 years and raises taxes on millions of Americans making less than $400,000 per year. Scott claimed that this budget violates the President's pledge to spare small businesses and hardworking families from tax hikes.

Scott pointed out that the President's budget does nothing to address the looming insolvency of Social Security. In conclusion, Scott expressed disappointment in what he has seen so far from President Biden's proposal and provided a list of questions to OMB Director Shalanda Young. Young is scheduled to appear in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday for a hearing on the President's budget.

The Biden administration's $6.8 trillion budget proposal aims to increase federal spending on infrastructure, education, healthcare, and climate change. The proposal includes measures to combat climate change, such as funding for electric vehicles and clean energy initiatives. It also includes provisions for universal pre-kindergarten, free community college, and expanded paid leave for workers. The proposal intends to pay for these measures by increasing taxes on high-income earners and corporations. The administration believes that this approach will not only boost the economy but also address inequality and provide relief to working families.

The Republican Party has criticized the President's proposal, stating that it would lead to increased taxes, inflation, and debt. They believe that the proposal is too expensive and that the government should focus on reducing spending rather than increasing it. The Biden administration argues that the spending is necessary to address critical issues facing the country and to invest in the future. As the debate continues, the fate of the proposal remains uncertain.